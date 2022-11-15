ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Narcity

These Are Some Of Canada's Most Valuable Coins & What Made Them So Expensive

Coins might have gone out of style a little bit with the rise of cashless transactions, but there are still major markets for historical and rare Canadian coins. As a matter of fact, the most expensive Canadian coins ever sold on the auction site Heritage Auctions have fetched some seriously big bucks!
Narcity

Ontario's Weather Forecast Predicts 'Thigh-High' Amounts Of Snow & Road Closures This Weekend

Drivers who haven't put on their winter tires yet will want to avoid travelling this weekend, as Ontario's weather forecast is predicting another round of heavy snow. According to The Weather Network (TWN), a pattern of persistent snow squalls is expected to develop off the Great Lakes, leaving parts of the province to potentially record "thigh-high" snow by Sunday.
Narcity

WinterFest Has Officially Opened At Canada's Wonderland & Here's What To Expect (PHOTOS)

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Canada's Wonderland. WinterFest has officially returned for its third year, and here's a first look at all the magic. The massive winter festival is now open and will run on select nights until December 31, 2022. The park has been transformed into a sparkling winter wonderland filled with millions of lights and enchanting moments.
Narcity

You Can Stay In A Massive Yurt In BC & It's Like A Trip To Middle Earth

Calling all Lord of the Rings fans out there! There is an amazing Yurt Airbnb on Vancouver Island that looks just like a trip to Middle-Earth and it's one of the coolest stays you'll ever see. This "Elderwood Yurt" has drawn inspiration from "Tolkien's Lord of the Rings," according to...
Narcity

ZooLights Is Back In Calgary & You Can Chill In Snow Globes Surrounded By Twinkling Lights

If you're looking to get in the holiday spirit, an iconic Calgary Zoo event is back this weekend and you can see the zoo in a whole new light. ZooLights is returning to Calgary Zoo for its 26th year and to celebrate, there are five brand-new installations to check out including "All In The Family", a display dedicated to the zoo's beloved gorilla troop.
Narcity

The Magical CP Holiday Train Is Back & Coming To A Town Near You Soon

Decked out in Christmas lights and decor, this train is spreading holiday cheer across North America. The CP Holiday Train is back for the first time in three years, continuing its efforts to raise money, food and awareness for local food banks across its network. Starting on the East Coast...
MAINE STATE
Narcity

Cineplex Canada Is Showing Classic Christmas Movies This Winter & Tickets Are Only $2.99

Cineplex Canada has released its cheap movie schedule for the holidays, and that means you can watch some Christmas favourites this November and December for only a few bucks. This year, there will be three holiday-themed movies playing across Canada at participating theatres, with admission costing only $2.99. What Christmas...

Comments / 0

Community Policy