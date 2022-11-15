Read full article on original website
Narcity
Morning Brief: Best Early Black Friday Deals, Elon Musk's Latest Edict To Twitter Staff & More
Happy "Friday Jr." — Andrew from Narcity here. ☕. Programming Note: I'm off tomorrow. My wonderful colleague Renée will take the reins and I'll rejoin you in this space on Monday. Off The Top: New Chief Twit Elon Musk has delivered an ultimatum to the dwindling ranks of...
Narcity
These Are Some Of Canada's Most Valuable Coins & What Made Them So Expensive
Coins might have gone out of style a little bit with the rise of cashless transactions, but there are still major markets for historical and rare Canadian coins. As a matter of fact, the most expensive Canadian coins ever sold on the auction site Heritage Auctions have fetched some seriously big bucks!
Narcity
Ontario's Weather Forecast Predicts 'Thigh-High' Amounts Of Snow & Road Closures This Weekend
Drivers who haven't put on their winter tires yet will want to avoid travelling this weekend, as Ontario's weather forecast is predicting another round of heavy snow. According to The Weather Network (TWN), a pattern of persistent snow squalls is expected to develop off the Great Lakes, leaving parts of the province to potentially record "thigh-high" snow by Sunday.
Narcity
Niagara's Weather Forecast Calls For 'Intense' Snow Squalls & Up To 50 cm This Weekend
Niagara Fall's weather is looking bleak this weekend, so if you live in the area or are planning on travelling through the region you should expect to deal with a major snowfall. According to Environment Canada (EC), parts of Niagara could record up to 50 centimetres of snow by Saturday...
Narcity
Lotto Max Winner In Alberta Thought The Machine Was Broken At First & Strangers Cheered
A Lotto Max winner in Alberta told the entire store that he won $1 million in the October 7 Lotto Max draw, and everyone started cheering for him. Right before that though, he actually thought the machine at the store was broken. Luckily, it wasn't, and Gary Espartero of Edmonton, was suddenly a millionaire.
Narcity
WinterFest Has Officially Opened At Canada's Wonderland & Here's What To Expect (PHOTOS)
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Canada's Wonderland. WinterFest has officially returned for its third year, and here's a first look at all the magic. The massive winter festival is now open and will run on select nights until December 31, 2022. The park has been transformed into a sparkling winter wonderland filled with millions of lights and enchanting moments.
Narcity
You Can Stay In A Massive Yurt In BC & It's Like A Trip To Middle Earth
Calling all Lord of the Rings fans out there! There is an amazing Yurt Airbnb on Vancouver Island that looks just like a trip to Middle-Earth and it's one of the coolest stays you'll ever see. This "Elderwood Yurt" has drawn inspiration from "Tolkien's Lord of the Rings," according to...
Narcity
ZooLights Is Back In Calgary & You Can Chill In Snow Globes Surrounded By Twinkling Lights
If you're looking to get in the holiday spirit, an iconic Calgary Zoo event is back this weekend and you can see the zoo in a whole new light. ZooLights is returning to Calgary Zoo for its 26th year and to celebrate, there are five brand-new installations to check out including "All In The Family", a display dedicated to the zoo's beloved gorilla troop.
Narcity
I Moved Into Ottawa’s Envie Rideau For A Night & This Is What It’s Like To Call Home
Anyone familiar with Ottawa’s rental market knows how hard it is to find an affordable apartment in a good location, especially if you're a student or young professional who wants to be close to everything. Even if you luck upon a place, the cost of living in it (bills,...
Narcity
Tim Hortons Is Getting Rid Of Red Cups In One Province & The New Cup Is All Grey (PHOTO)
Tim Hortons is getting rid of red cups in one province for a limited time and the new cups are completely grey for a very Canadian reason. As of November 17, 2022, the classic red cups that you get Tim Hortons hot drinks in have turned grey at locations in Saskatchewan.
Narcity
Here's What Toronto's New Ontario Line Might Look Like & How Work Is Coming Along (PHOTOS)
The Ontario government has given us a first look at its big, bold, and ambitious transit plans for the new Ontario Line, depicting what a ride on the 15-stop, 15.6-kilometre-long subway from Toronto's Exhibition Place to the Ontario Science Centre might look like one day. Not only will the trains...
Narcity
6 Of The Cheapest Cities In BC To Live In & How Much You Need To Earn To Have A Basic Life
Despite what Vancouver rental prices will make you think, there are actually some cheap places to live in B.C. The cheapest cities in B.C. were just revealed, in a list of all the living wages in the province. So, you can enjoy city life, while living a basic life with less money.
Narcity
I Compared Starbucks & Tim Hortons Holiday Drinks For 2022 & There's A Clear Winner
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. We all know that one of the joys of Canada's winter weather is chugging back a festive holiday drink, whether it's iced or steaming hot. But with so many options...
Narcity
Snow Will Fall Inside The Eaton Centre This Year & You Can Catch Snowflakes While You Shop
CF Toronto Eaton Centre is about to be a living snow globe this holiday season!. The downtown mall is bringing holiday magic to life and will be making it snow inside of the mall every day leading up to December 24 in the MAC Court. Guests can watch the snow...
Narcity
Dr. Kieran Moore Seen Partying Maskless Days After 'Strongly Recommending' Masks Indoors
Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health was caught not following his own advice at an event in Toronto this week. Days after "strongly recommending" that all Ontarians wear masks in all indoor public settings, Dr. Kieran Moore was seen going maskless himself in a room full of people. Moore attended...
Narcity
The Magical CP Holiday Train Is Back & Coming To A Town Near You Soon
Decked out in Christmas lights and decor, this train is spreading holiday cheer across North America. The CP Holiday Train is back for the first time in three years, continuing its efforts to raise money, food and awareness for local food banks across its network. Starting on the East Coast...
Narcity
BC's 2022 Living Wage Was Revealed & Here's How Much You Need To Earn To Afford A Basic Life
The living wage in B.C. for 2022 was just released, and the bad news is it's gone way up from last year. While living wages vary in different areas of the province, Victoria has come out on top as the most expensive city. If you want to settle down in...
Narcity
Cineplex Canada Is Showing Classic Christmas Movies This Winter & Tickets Are Only $2.99
Cineplex Canada has released its cheap movie schedule for the holidays, and that means you can watch some Christmas favourites this November and December for only a few bucks. This year, there will be three holiday-themed movies playing across Canada at participating theatres, with admission costing only $2.99. What Christmas...
Narcity
Canada's First 'Full-Service' Milk Bar Opened In Vancouver & Here's What It's Like (PHOTOS)
It's here! The famous U.S. dessert food chain, Milk Bar, which you may recognize from Netflix's Bake Squad, just opened up its very first full-service store in all of Canada, based out of Vancouver. You can find this tasty new eatery located inside Nordstrom Pacific Centre, right beside Nordstrom's Ebar...
Narcity
Toronto's Dazzling Christmas Bar Has Ornament Drinks & A Ceiling Filled With Bells (PHOTOS)
Things are lit at this dazzling Christmas bar in Toronto. The Fairmont Royal York has brought back its festive watering hole for the holiday season, and you'll feel like Clark Griswold as you sip boozy drinks from moose mugs. The Thirsty Elf pop-up is running Thursday through Saturday until December...
