Disgraced Crypto Mogul Puts $40 Million Bahamas Penthouse on Market
FTX founder and ousted CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has placed his Bahamas penthouse on the market, reported Semafor, a day after he told Reuters that he was in the island nation. The 12,000-square-foot, five-bedroom residence is reportedly asking for about $40 million—pennies compared to the billions that the alleged wunderkind lost during his company’s meltdown. On Friday, FTX filed for bankruptcy amid reports that its staff had lost somewhere between $1 to $2 billion in client funds, and that another $10 billion was quietly shipped to Bankman-Fried’s other crypto business, Alameda Research. Bankman-Fried is reportedly looking to liquidate his holdings, which include a 20 percent discount on his $472 million stake in the digital currency broker Robinhood. The former executive lived and worked at the penthouse—which included a private elevator, a spa, pool, and a view of the Atlantic Ocean—with friends, colleagues and romantic interests that were likened to a “gang of kids in the Bahamas,” according to Coindesk.
Sam Bankman-Fried secretly transferred FTX customer funds to Alameda Research after his trading firm suffered losses in the spring, report says
Sam Bankman-Fried transferred at least $4 billion in FTX funds to Alameda Research earlier this year, sources told Reuters. The money included customer funds as well as those backed by FTX's native token FTT and shares in Robinhood. The Wall Street Journal reported FTX lent more than half of its...
Thirty-year old crypto tycoon Sam Bankman-Fried was worth $16 billion. 94% of that was wiped out in just one day.
Sam Bankman-Fried saw nearly all of his net worth wiped out in a day. His crypto-exchange platform, FTX, was seemingly on the verge of collapse before Binance agreed to buy it on Tuesday. Bankman-Fried saw his next worth plunge 94% in one day, the largest drop ever for a billionaire,...
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried said he's in Bahamas despite rumors he fled to Argentina after company collapse
Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder of FTX, is denying he's on the lam in Argentina as rumors circulated on social media this weekend that the former CEO had fled. Bankman-Fried — who stepped down as CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange on Friday after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy — told Reuters via text message that he is currently in the Bahamas, where FTX is based.
Who’s really to blame for FTX crypto collapse?
Who’s really to blame for FTX crypto collapse? Venture capitalists, investors and poor regulation share blame, while crypto problems drive investors to Bitcoin.
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao says Sam Bankman-Fried 'lied to his users, his shareholders, regulators' and should get most of the blame for FTX's collapse
Changpeng Zhao called out FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried for the crypto exchange's collapse last week. The Binance CEO said Bankman-Fried "lied to his users, his shareholders, regulators." CZ also said SBF should shoulder most of the blame for the fall of FTX, which filed for bankruptcy on Friday. Binance CEO Changpeng...
FTX's bankruptcy has set off a crypto bank run as panicked users withdraw over $8 billion from exchanges
Crypto users removed $8 billion worth of crypto from exchanges last week, according to data form CryptoQuant. The market has been shaken by the fall of Sam-Bankman Fried's FTX exchange. FTX last Friday filed for bankruptcy after failing to secure a rescue from rival exchanges. FTX's collapse has set off...
Futurism
The FTX Collapse Has Another Crypto Company Preparing for Bankruptcy
The crypto crisis is far from over. Just last week, crypto exchange FTX imploded in spectacular fashion, wiping out $32 billion in valuation, and forcing it to declare bankruptcy. Now, another major crypto company could be poised to follow suit. BlockFi — a major crypto lender that was bailed out...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto exchange Kraken freezes accounts related to FTX and Alameda
United-States-based cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has frozen the accounts associated with “FTX Group, Alameda Research, and their executives,” on its exchange after engaging with authorities. In a Twitter post on Nov. 13, Kraken said the accounts were frozen “to protect their creditors” and added it “maintains full reserves” and...
FTX Collapse: Big Brokerage Blocking Customers From Withdrawing Money
Crypto exchange Genesis confirmed on Wednesday that it has stopped customers from making withdrawals and issuing new loans, the latest company to be severely impacted from the collapse of FTX. The brokerage told TheStreet in an email that it's "number one priority is to serve our clients and preserve their...
Athletes, venture capital firms, others among victims in FTX collapse
FTX, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, has rapidly collapsed. FTX, trading company Alameda Research, West Realm Series, and 130 affiliated companies filed for bankruptcy protection late last week, just days after another cryptocurrency exchange pulled out of an agreement to acquire it and pointed to red flags raised during due diligence. The troubled company is also reportedly facing potential government investigations.
CNBC
Washington lobbyists sever ties with FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried after crypto exchange implodes
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and his allies are losing advocates in Washington. Lobbyists who worked for FTX and Guarding Against Pandemics, a nonprofit partially funded by Bankman-Fried and run by his brother, told CNBC they have severed ties. FTX announced Friday that it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy...
KXLY
The fall of crypto’s golden boy: How a 30-year-old entrepreneur’s $16 billion fortune evaporated
Sam Bankman-Fried woke up on Monday still a billionaire, even as his cryptocurrency empire was beginning to unravel. By Friday, his fortune was completely wiped out. Based on net worth calculations by Bloomberg, Bankman-Fried was worth about $16 billion at the start of the week. But as his crypto exchange, FTX, collapsed, the value of his assets was reduced to zero in what Bloomberg called “one of history’s greatest-ever destructions of wealth.”
Alameda, FTX executives knew crypto exchange was using customer funds - WSJ
Nov 12 (Reuters) - FTX-affiliated crypto trading firm Alameda Research's Chief Executive Officer Caroline Ellison and senior FTX officials knew that the crypto exchange had lent Alameda its customer funds to help meet liabilities, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.
FTX’s Bahamas unit files for bankruptcy in New York
New York CNN Business — FTX Digital Markets, the Bahamas-based unit of the recently collapsed cryptocurrency trading platform, has filed for bankruptcy protection in the US. The company filed Tuesday in New York court under Chapter 15, which is a way for foreign companies to use US bankruptcy law to restructure debt — commonly done because US law offers greater protections than those in other countries.
CNBC
FTX says it could have over 1 million creditors in new bankruptcy filing
Last week, when it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, FTX indicated that it had more than 100,000 creditors. But in an updated filing Tuesday, lawyers for the company said: "In fact, there could be more than one million creditors in these Chapter 11 Cases." Over the past 72 hours,...
dailycoin.com
SBF Blasts Regulators, Says He Regrets Filing For Bankruptcy
As the crash of the crypto exchange FTX unfolds, leaving billions in customer deposits seemingly gone, ex-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) tries to explain his role in the fiasco. In a recent interview with Vox, SBF related his side of the story. Less than a week after resigning and filing for chapter 11, he claims that filing FTX for bankruptcy was possibly his biggest mistake.
crowdfundinsider.com
Criticism of Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX Collapse Grows as More Details Emerge, Bahamas Announce Criminal Investigation
As details of the FTX collapse continue to emerge, criticism has turned into a pile-on in regard to Sam Bankman-Fried’s mismanagement of the crypto exchange and affiliated entities, including his hedge fund Alameda Research. Bankman-Fried is said to be in the Bahamas, where authorities are said to be “under...
ihodl.com
Crypto Exchange Liquid Halts Withdrawals, Citing FTX's Bankruptcy
Troubled Japanese cryptocurrency exchange Liquid has terminated withdrawals, citing FTX's filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the US as the reason behind the move. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. The exchange said in a tweet announcement, that...
decrypt.co
Bahamas Regulators Want Control of FTX Bankruptcy Proceedings
The Bahamas Securities Commission wants to take control of FTX’s liquidation. But FTX wants the process to take place in the U.S. Regulators in the Bahamas want to take control of FTX’s bankruptcy proceedings in what could become a messy process. Yesterday, FTX Digital Markets Ltd., the exchange’s...
