fox4news.com
3-year-old boy, mother injured in Fort Worth house fire
FORT WORTH, Texas - A 3-year-old boy and his mother are being treated for burns after their Fort Worth home caught fire Friday afternoon. Fort Worth fire officials said the fire started just after 2:15 p.m., in the back of the single-story home. The boy has serious but non-life threatening...
1 dead in a twin-engine plane crash in Wise County
DECATUR, Texas — One person is dead after a plane crash near Decatur, Texas. The Federal Aviation Administration said a twin-engine Cessna 421C crashed in a field near Decatur around 4 p.m. Friday. According to the FAA, only the pilot was onboard. The plane departed from Denton Enterprise Airport...
Denton County fire chief arrested, charged for stealing nearly $500,000
ARGYLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Denton County fire chief has been arrested and charged with stealing nearly $500,000 from his department and accused of failing to properly fund firefighters' retirement accounts.Federal prosecutors say Chief Mac Hohenberger spent the department's money at casinos, on a family member's business in Hawaii and other personal expenses.A former firefighter says when he spoke up about problems he was noticing, he was fired. Eric Robertson is currently suing Hohenberger on behalf of a former firefighter at Emergency Services District No. 1, which provides fire and EMS services to Argyle and neighboring towns. "He realized there were some issues...
Fort Worth Fire Department recruits most diverse class in 129-year history
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — With bravery, strength and commitment to their community, 24 Fort Worth Fire Department recruits walked out to a crowd of proud family and friends and left as new firefightersThey just made history as the most diverse class of firefighters in Fort Worth Fire Department's 129-year history; 71% of the class are minorities. Five are military veterans and five women also graduated. All five women are mothers. "It's been hard, it's been hard but it's been worth it," said Tamesha Wharton, one of the department's newest firefighters.Wharton sacrificed a lot to accomplish this goal. Her daughter lived In...
Truck crash shuts down I-45 in southern Dallas County
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — A multi-vehicle crash involving semi-trucks shut down northbound lanes of Interstate 45 in southern Dallas County on Friday morning. The crash happened on I-45 near Malloy Bridge Road, between Ferris and Wilmer. Texas Department of Transportation cameras showed heavily damaged tractor-trailers blocking the roadway. Several...
azlenews.net
Missing Azle woman dies in crash
Azle police reported Friday afternoon that an Azle woman reported missing on Wednesday had died in a car crash in Reeves County. Police in Azle were informed of Ella Arn’s death from the Department of Public Safety, according to a news release from the Azle Police Department. Reeves County is located in West Texas, west of the Midland-Odessa area.
Fatal wreck, vehicle fire closes part of I-30 in Garland
Garland Police are working a fatality accident westbound I-30 between Rosehill Road and Broadway Blvd. The highway is closed and all traffic is being directed to exit Broadway Blvd.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Open Container Ban in Fort Worth Begins Friday
An open container ban is set to begin Friday in Fort Worth. People leaving bars in the West 7th entertainment district can no longer take their drinks with them when they walk out. Some businesses and people who live in the area have expressed that the ban will help with...
Granbury ISD assistant superintendent used district’s private plane for family trip
GRANBURY, Texas — An hour southwest of Fort Worth, Granbury ISD is relatively small, serving 7,500 students. It’s also the only public school district in Texas WFAA can find that owns its own private plane. The district says its airplane was purchased for students to learn about aviation....
Driver OK after SUV veers off Highway 78 into the East Fork of the Trinity River
The driver is okay after his SUV crashed into the East Fork of the Trinity River in Collin County Tuesday. The SUV careened into the river off Highway 78 between Wylie and Lavon.
2 People Killed In A Fatal Crash In Keene (Keene, TX)
According to the Keene ISD Police Department, a fatal crash was reported in Keene. Officials confirmed that two people died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on Highway 67 between Alvarado and Keene.
keranews.org
This pedestrian bridge has been a common sight in Arlington for 40 years. Why is it being torn down?
The bridge connected the hospital to an employee parking lot. However, the hospital system's construction of a parking garage diminished the need for it, hospital President Blake Kretz said in a statement. "While the pedestrian bridge has been a common sight for more than 40 years for travelers on W....
wbap.com
Former North Texas Fire Chief Arrested By FBI Agents.
DALLAS – WBAP/KLIF – The FBI waited at DFW International Airport for a flight in from Las Vegas to arrest former Fire Chief Mac Hohenberger; with Denton County. He’s allegedly under investigation for stealing from the fire department’s pension fund. Sources tell our media partner WFAA-TV...
dmagazine.com
It Appears Unbelievably Easy to Break Into the Dead Valley View Mall
Nearly three years after reaching an agreement with the city of Dallas to tear down Valley View Center, a chunk of the mall is still standing, and the inside looks like a blast zone. We know that because a pair of urban explorers—YouTubers Eric J. Kuhns and a guy named Holland who goes by “Helicopter Bear”—had an easy time walking into the wreckage of the vacant mall through an exposed loading bay. They emerge in the food court, whose floor now has a patina of tiny glass shards.
irvingweekly.com
Irving Firefighters Fight Blaze at Apartments in North Irving
At 2:40 pm on Nov. 14, Irving Firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire at 3515 Coker St in North Irving near MacArthur High School. The first units were on scene at 2:44 pm, reported heavy smoke, and shortly thereafter upgraded to a second alarm. The Fire was called under control at 3:04 pm.
DFW Airline Selling “All-You-Can-Fly” Pass for $599, Is the Catch Worth it?
Most of us flying out of East Texas start in Dallas, TX, at DFW. Sure you can fly out of Tyler or Longview but as convenient as it is it can get pricey very quickly. This, though, this could be the greatest deal you've ever read about, especially if you're able to utilize it to its potential.
Two residents assaulted and sent to hospital after home invasion, Frisco police say
FRISCO, Texas — Investigators are looking into a home invasion in which two residents were hospitalized after being assaulted, according to the Frisco Police Department. On Tuesday just before 3:20 a.m., Frisco police officers responded to a robbery at a residence in the 11900 block of Grandview Drive. This is just north of Yucca Ridge Park and southwest of Westridge Golf Course.
Driver hit and killed pedestrian in Arlington, police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — A 45-year-old man was hit and killed by a car in Arlington on Wednesday evening, the Arlington Police Department said in a news release. The crash happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Pioneer Parkway near Park Springs Road. Police learned that...
wbap.com
Cold Temperatures Put Shelters at Capacity
(WBAP/KLIF) — With North Texas warming shelters at capacity, one group is stepping up. Cold temperatures are creating a shortage of beds at area shelters as temperatures are expected to remain in the low thirties through the weekend. According to Salvation Army Major Paul McFarland, the homeless can take advantage of a warm meal, comfortable room, and a bed.
1 dead after shootout with police outside Fort Worth gas station, officials say
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One person is dead following a shootout with police outside a Fort Worth gas station early Wednesday morning, officials said.At 12:40 a.m. Nov. 16, police were sent to the QuikTrip located at 2501 NE 28th St. after receiving several reports about a man with a gun inside.When officers arrived, the suspect walked out of the front of the store with a gun and "immediately started firing his weapon toward officers," police said.Police said the officers returned fire—striking the suspect—and then immediately began performing life-saving measures. However, the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.No officers were injured in the shooting and this remains an ongoing investigation.
