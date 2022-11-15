Read full article on original website
Related
Upworthy
Hundreds of sheep have been walking in a circle for 14 days straight and no one knows why
In a rather spooky occurrence, hundreds of sheep have been unsettlingly people by moving in a circle for the past 14 days in the Inner Mongolia region of northern China. Surveillance footage of the peculiar activity depicts a sizable flock moving steadily in an almost perfect circle. While some sheep can be observed watching from outside the rotation, others occasionally stop still in the middle. Chinese state-run media source People's Daily tweeted a video of the peculiar incident on Wednesday, reporting that the sheep are in fine condition and the reason for their bizarre behavior is yet unknown. The video was captioned, "The great sheep mystery! Hundreds of sheep walk in a circle for over 10 days in N China's Inner Mongolia. The sheep are healthy and the reason for the weird behavior is still a mystery."
James Cameron On The Family Focus Of His “Heart-Wrenching” Sequel ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ – Contenders L.A.
When approaching features like those in his Avatar franchise and the fantastical worlds they depict, filmmaker James Cameron looks for “true, universal human experience” to ground the narrative. In the case of the original sci-fi epic released by 20th Century Fox in 2009, he was looking at “a relatively simpler story” about “boy meets girl,” in the vein of Romeo and Juliet. And with his long-awaited sequel Avatar: The Way of Water, coming up for release on December 16, he’s turned his attention to family. RELATED: The Contenders Film: Los Angeles – Deadline’s Full Coverage “We all either know the family experience or long for it. It’s just...
27 Brutally Funny Tweets About Therapy That Are Kind Of Dark But Very True
Sending these to my therapist as a cry for help.
Comments / 0