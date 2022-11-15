Read full article on original website
Obituary: Becky Jane McDaniel
Becky Jane McDaniel, 64, of Batesville, AR, passed away on November 17, 2022. Becky was born on December 18, 1957, in Batesville, Arkansas, to the late Lewis E. Seuberth and Merle (Rutledge) Seuberth. Becky was a Certified Nursing Assistant for many years and enjoyed caring for others. She continued that legacy by remaining active in the community and providing food to those who were sick or experienced the loss of a loved one. She loved butterflies, puzzle books, and talking on the phone. Above all else, she loved her family, especially her grandkids. Becky was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend who will be greatly missed by all those that loved her.
Obituary: Willine Person
Willine Person, 73, of Newport departed this life on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. She was born February 3, 1949, to Willie Watkins Jr. and Violet (McTye) Watkins. Willine was a member of Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church. She loved going to church, singing and fishing, but above everything else she loved raising children.
Obituary: Gregory Nelson Girtman
Gregory Nelson Girtman, age 59, of Cave City passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at his home. He was born July 25, 1963, in Batesville to Norman and Imogene Rider Girtman. He was retired from ConAgra Foods having worked in maintenance. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Cave City. He enjoyed hunting, working in his garden and going to the races.
NADT’s ‘Nutcracker’ performances this weekend at UACCB
The North Arkansas Dance Theatre’s (NADT) production of “The Nutcracker” returns to the stage this season. In a release, NADT noted this will be the theatre’s production of the classic Christmas ballet will feature a cast of over 100, from ages 5 through 65. Performances will...
Lyon College students, faculty and staff give back to community at 28th Annual Service Day
Article By Colton Strader — Lyon College / Featured image: Members of the Lyon College Scots baseball team volunteer at Riverside Park in Batesville during Lyon College’s 28th Annual Service Day. A total of 224 Lyon College students, faculty and staff gathered in the cold morning hours recently...
UACCB Debate Team competes in Red River Classic
The University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville (UACCB) Debate Team recently competed in the Red River Classic Debate Tournament held Nov. 4 – 6, 2022, at the campus of Louisiana State University at Shreveport. The tournament had over 100 debaters from across the various divisions. UACCB students Shayne...
Citizens Bank named one of 2022’s “Best Banks to Work For” by American Banker magazine
Citizens Bank, headquartered in Batesville, has been named one of the 2022 Best Banks to Work For by American Banker magazine. According to a media release, American Banker has partnered with Best Companies Group to identify banks that excel at creating positive and supportive workplaces for employees. Citizens Bank is the only Arkansas bank to be named on the list. As challenges for employee retention and hiring continue to impact businesses across the country, the Arkansas-based company is continuing its legacy in the industry of having a people-centric philosophy.
