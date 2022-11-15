Becky Jane McDaniel, 64, of Batesville, AR, passed away on November 17, 2022. Becky was born on December 18, 1957, in Batesville, Arkansas, to the late Lewis E. Seuberth and Merle (Rutledge) Seuberth. Becky was a Certified Nursing Assistant for many years and enjoyed caring for others. She continued that legacy by remaining active in the community and providing food to those who were sick or experienced the loss of a loved one. She loved butterflies, puzzle books, and talking on the phone. Above all else, she loved her family, especially her grandkids. Becky was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend who will be greatly missed by all those that loved her.

BATESVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO