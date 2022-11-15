Read full article on original website
flackbroadcasting.com
Governor Hochul to declare State of Emergency with first snow blitz of the season
WATERTOWN- Western New York and the North Country are in the crosshairs for a significant lake effect snow blitz through early Saturday and Governor Hochul says she will declare a State of Emergency. "My team and I are deploying emergency response assets ahead of the storm, remain in constant contact...
flackbroadcasting.com
$850,000 available to expand farm-to-school programs across New York, says State Ag Commissioner Ball
New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball announced recently that $850,000 is now available for eligible school districts to expand Farm-to- School programs across New York State. The program helps kindergarten through grade 12 schools increase the use of locally grown food on school menus while providing an economic...
