yalebulldogs.com
Hartje Tips Game-Winner; Bulldogs Edge No. 11 Penn State in Overtime
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Elle Hartje tipped in the game-winning goal with 29 seconds remaining in overtime to help the Yale women's hockey team edge Penn State, 2-1. With the win, the Bulldogs improved to 6-0-0 overall, while the Nittany Lions fell to 10-7-1 overall. Team Leaders. Goals: Jordan...
yalebulldogs.com
Second-Quarter Surge Yields 55-46 Win at Maine
ORONO, Me. – The Yale women's basketball team utilized a dominant second quarter Saturday night at The Pit in Memorial Gymnasium to earn a 55-46 road win vs. Maine. The Bulldogs outscored the Black Bears 17-3 in the second, breaking open a 13-7 game. Maine would get no closer than within six the rest of the way. Junior guard Jenna Clark led Yale with 15 points, one of three Bulldogs in double digits.
yalebulldogs.com
IVY LEAGUE CHAMPIONS! Bulldogs Win The Game 19-14
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Team 149 is Ivy League champions!. Jackson Hawes' 5-yard touchdown reception midway through the fourth quarter gave Yale the lead, and the defense stopped Harvard three times in the final six minutes to secure a thrilling 19-14 victory on a chilly afternoon before a packed house of 30,006 at Harvard Stadium.
yalebulldogs.com
Bulldogs Fall at Colgate
HAMILTON, N.Y. – The Yale men's hockey team fell to Colgate, 8-1, at The Class of 1965 Arena. With the loss, the Bulldogs fell to 1-7-0 overall and 1-7-0 in the ECAC, while the Raiders improved to 6-7-1 overall and 4-2-0 in the conference. David Chen scored the lone...
CBS Sports
Watch Hawaii vs. UNLV: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors need to shore up a defense that is allowing 36.27 points per game before their contest on Saturday. Hawaii and the UNLV Rebels will face off in a Mountain West battle at 11 p.m. ET at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this matchup will be decided by the defense.
yalebulldogs.com
Bulldogs Bring Momentum to Maine
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Yale women's basketball team heads to Maine to take on the Black Bears Saturday (6:00 p.m., ESPN+, Maine Black Bears Sports Network, goblackbears.com audio, Live Stats, Tickets). The Bulldogs have won two in a row, and a win on Saturday would give them their first three-game winning streak since winning five in a row Jan. 8 through Jan. 23, 2022.
scoringlive.com
Punahou runs over Mililani to reach first state final since 2014
MILILANI — Punahou rolled the dice and Ala'i Williams cashed in Friday night. The Buffanblu were a perfect 5-for-5 on fourth down as Williams churned out a career-high 237 yards and four touchdowns on 29 carries to power Punahou to a 52-24 win over Mililani at John Kauinana Stadium in the semifinals of the First Hawaiian Bank Open Division State Championships.
yalebulldogs.com
Bulldogs Ready to Host Ivy League Tournament This Weekend
Friday, November 18, 2022 - 7 p.m. Watch on ESPN+ | Live Stats | Tickets | Tournament Central. Saturday, November 19, 2022 - 6 p.m. Winner of Yale/Dartmouth vs. Winner of No. 2 Princeton/No. 3 Brown. Watch on ESPN+ | Live Stats | Tickets | Tournament Central. NEW HAVEN, Conn....
yalebulldogs.com
Dukaric, Bulldogs Blank Penn State
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Behind a Pia Dukaric shutout, the Yale women's hockey team blanked Penn State, 3-0, at Ingalls Rink. With the non-conference win, the Bulldogs improved to 5-0-0 overall, while the Nittany Lions moved to 10-6-1. Team Leaders. Goals: Anna Bargman, Claire Dalton, Vita Poniatovskaia. Assists: Elle...
FOR LIFE: Sagapolutele brothers under center of attention in Open Division semifinals
In 2016, Tua and Taulia Tagovailoa lead their teams to the Open Division semifinals. Six years later John and Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele are in the same position as Punahou and Campbell are two wins away from a state championship. Senior John Keawe is playing his best ball of the season, throwing 3 or more touchdowns […]
Throwback Thursday: Farrington’s Randall Okimoto
Former Farrington player and coach Randall Okimoto is this week's Throwback Thursday.
BEAT OF HAWAII
After $2.3B, Hawaii Airports Still Land At Bottom In U.S. Rankings
Hawaii’s largest airports continue to rank near the very bottom of all airports in the US, based on a 2022 survey of airports by JD Power. That has been true for years and remains so to this day, in spite of the enormous multi-billion dollar Hawaii airports renovation cash infusion.
ourbigescape.com
1 Amazing Hike to Waimano Falls via Waimano Falls Trail
Enjoy your hike to Waimano Falls via Waimano Falls Trail. This 2.9-mile out-and-back trail near Pearl City, Oahu. Generally considered a challenging route, it takes an average of 1 hour 41 min to complete. This is a very popular area for hiking, so you’ll likely encounter other people while exploring. The trail is open year-round and is beautiful to visit anytime. Dogs are welcome, but must be on a leash.
KITV.com
Honolulu Night Market returns to Our Kakaako Saturday
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Our Kakaako is hosting Honolulu Night Market on Saturday with an emphasis on Hawaii's food system and culture. The event will be held on Keawe Street and Auahi Street from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. It is free for the public to attend. The event’s theme, “rooted,” focuses on the importance of supporting Hawaii’s food system and celebrating cultural diversity grounded in the values of our heritage, traditions, and place keeping.
LIST: Trip Advisor ranks the best poke on Oahu
Trip Advisor ranks the best poke within a region and came out with their list of best poke on Oahu for Nov.
Rhino from San Diego reunites with mate at Honolulu Zoo
Aloha Kendi! The newest member of the Honolulu Zoo's animal family.
LIST: Top 10 neighborhood gems to eat at on Oahu
Open Table came out with their list of neighborhood gem restaurants to check out on Oahu.
Stadium meeting canceled as rebuild options hang in limbo
The last Stadium Authority meeting before Gov. David Ige leaves office was scheduled for tomorrow but has been canceled because there aren't enough members attending.
hawaiibusiness.com
A Legacy of Generosity Lives On
When Grafton Jhung was growing up in Honolulu in the 1930s and ’40s, he didn’t have it easy. “[His mother Caroline] was a single mom, raising three boys, and she worked as a seamstress and a tailor near Hickam Air Force Base to make ends meet,” says his daughter Catherine Jhung. “They just didn’t have a lot of money, and that had a strong impact on my father. I think it really drove him to succeed later in life.”
Multiple lanes on Moanalua freeway blocked
The Hawaii Department of Transportation has reported a crash on the Moanalua Freeway eastbound lanes, before Red Hill.
