New Haven, CT

Hartje Tips Game-Winner; Bulldogs Edge No. 11 Penn State in Overtime

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Elle Hartje tipped in the game-winning goal with 29 seconds remaining in overtime to help the Yale women's hockey team edge Penn State, 2-1. With the win, the Bulldogs improved to 6-0-0 overall, while the Nittany Lions fell to 10-7-1 overall. Team Leaders. Goals: Jordan...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Second-Quarter Surge Yields 55-46 Win at Maine

ORONO, Me. – The Yale women's basketball team utilized a dominant second quarter Saturday night at The Pit in Memorial Gymnasium to earn a 55-46 road win vs. Maine. The Bulldogs outscored the Black Bears 17-3 in the second, breaking open a 13-7 game. Maine would get no closer than within six the rest of the way. Junior guard Jenna Clark led Yale with 15 points, one of three Bulldogs in double digits.
ORONO, ME
IVY LEAGUE CHAMPIONS! Bulldogs Win The Game 19-14

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Team 149 is Ivy League champions!. Jackson Hawes' 5-yard touchdown reception midway through the fourth quarter gave Yale the lead, and the defense stopped Harvard three times in the final six minutes to secure a thrilling 19-14 victory on a chilly afternoon before a packed house of 30,006 at Harvard Stadium.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Bulldogs Fall at Colgate

HAMILTON, N.Y. – The Yale men's hockey team fell to Colgate, 8-1, at The Class of 1965 Arena. With the loss, the Bulldogs fell to 1-7-0 overall and 1-7-0 in the ECAC, while the Raiders improved to 6-7-1 overall and 4-2-0 in the conference. David Chen scored the lone...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Watch Hawaii vs. UNLV: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors need to shore up a defense that is allowing 36.27 points per game before their contest on Saturday. Hawaii and the UNLV Rebels will face off in a Mountain West battle at 11 p.m. ET at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this matchup will be decided by the defense.
HONOLULU, HI
Bulldogs Bring Momentum to Maine

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Yale women's basketball team heads to Maine to take on the Black Bears Saturday (6:00 p.m., ESPN+, Maine Black Bears Sports Network, goblackbears.com audio, Live Stats, Tickets). The Bulldogs have won two in a row, and a win on Saturday would give them their first three-game winning streak since winning five in a row Jan. 8 through Jan. 23, 2022.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Punahou runs over Mililani to reach first state final since 2014

MILILANI — Punahou rolled the dice and Ala'i Williams cashed in Friday night. The Buffanblu were a perfect 5-for-5 on fourth down as Williams churned out a career-high 237 yards and four touchdowns on 29 carries to power Punahou to a 52-24 win over Mililani at John Kauinana Stadium in the semifinals of the First Hawaiian Bank Open Division State Championships.
HONOLULU, HI
Bulldogs Ready to Host Ivy League Tournament This Weekend

Friday, November 18, 2022 - 7 p.m. Watch on ESPN+ | Live Stats | Tickets | Tournament Central. Saturday, November 19, 2022 - 6 p.m. Winner of Yale/Dartmouth vs. Winner of No. 2 Princeton/No. 3 Brown. Watch on ESPN+ | Live Stats | Tickets | Tournament Central. NEW HAVEN, Conn....
NEW HAVEN, CT
Dukaric, Bulldogs Blank Penn State

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Behind a Pia Dukaric shutout, the Yale women's hockey team blanked Penn State, 3-0, at Ingalls Rink. With the non-conference win, the Bulldogs improved to 5-0-0 overall, while the Nittany Lions moved to 10-6-1. Team Leaders. Goals: Anna Bargman, Claire Dalton, Vita Poniatovskaia. Assists: Elle...
NEW HAVEN, CT
After $2.3B, Hawaii Airports Still Land At Bottom In U.S. Rankings

Hawaii’s largest airports continue to rank near the very bottom of all airports in the US, based on a 2022 survey of airports by JD Power. That has been true for years and remains so to this day, in spite of the enormous multi-billion dollar Hawaii airports renovation cash infusion.
HAWAII STATE
1 Amazing Hike to Waimano Falls via Waimano Falls Trail

Enjoy your hike to Waimano Falls via Waimano Falls Trail. This 2.9-mile out-and-back trail near Pearl City, Oahu. Generally considered a challenging route, it takes an average of 1 hour 41 min to complete. This is a very popular area for hiking, so you’ll likely encounter other people while exploring. The trail is open year-round and is beautiful to visit anytime. Dogs are welcome, but must be on a leash.
PEARL CITY, HI
Honolulu Night Market returns to Our Kakaako Saturday

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Our Kakaako is hosting Honolulu Night Market on Saturday with an emphasis on Hawaii's food system and culture. The event will be held on Keawe Street and Auahi Street from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. It is free for the public to attend. The event’s theme, “rooted,” focuses on the importance of supporting Hawaii’s food system and celebrating cultural diversity grounded in the values of our heritage, traditions, and place keeping.
HONOLULU, HI
A Legacy of Generosity Lives On

When Grafton Jhung was growing up in Honolulu in the 1930s and ’40s, he didn’t have it easy. “[His mother Caroline] was a single mom, raising three boys, and she worked as a seamstress and a tailor near Hickam Air Force Base to make ends meet,” says his daughter Catherine Jhung. “They just didn’t have a lot of money, and that had a strong impact on my father. I think it really drove him to succeed later in life.”
HONOLULU, HI

