The deadline has passed for World Cup squads to be submitted and while Ecuador left it late to get theirs in, all 32 national teams have finalized their 26-man rosters for the tournament, which will kick off on Nov. 20 in Qatar. From the Premier League to the Latvian Higher League, 830 names later, the tournament will see players from 56 domestic leagues and 302 different clubs take part in the tournament. Ecuador's goalkeeper Hernan Galindez has the furthest trip with almost 15,000 kilometers separating Santiago, Chile from Doha, Qatar, but players have come from far and wide domestically to showcase their talents at the world's biggest stage.

2 DAYS AGO