BBC
Footballer twins' shock over racism in junior league
Footballer twin brothers have described "shocking" incidents of racism at recent junior league matches. Chris and Shane Jackson, of Irvine Victoria FC, said both fans and players have made racist remarks - and rival clubs have been inconsistent in dealing with incidents. The 34-year-olds believe more needs to be done...
Leicester’s Ashleigh Plumptre: ‘I love everything about being in Nigeria’
Right to her core, Ashleigh Plumptre is a Leicester City player. Growing up in Melton Mowbray, about a 30 minutes’ drive from the city, the 24-year-old defender played for the club’s centre of excellence from the age of eight to 14, having started playing a few years earlier for a local girls’ side.
digitalspy.com
Britain’s Got Talent and Masked Dancer stars team up for new project
Britain’s Got Talent winner Paul Potts and The Masked Dancer’s Peter Crouch are forming an unlikely partnership, with the pair teaming up for a Christmas album. Potts, who won the ITV talent show in 2007, will collaborate with the former footballer for Crouchy Conducts the Classics, a charity album released to commemorate the beginning of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
If only our Tory philistines would learn from Germany
I envy the imaginative gifts of €200 “culture vouchers” that several European countries, most recently Germany, give to their young people (Report, 15 November). The €100m German initiative would be alien to our philistine Tory government – it would rather waste £30bn in wrecking the economy.
Prince of Wales presents shirts to England squad ahead of World Cup
The Prince of Wales visited the England squad at St George’s Park ahead of their trip to the World Cup in Qatar.William joined a private meeting at the team’s Staffordshire training ground on Monday evening.Video showed him presenting the players, including captain Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka and James Maddison, with their shirts.England manager Gareth Southgate introduced William.“What we are going to do is ask his royal highness to present you with your shirts,” he said.The players were then called up one by one.William posed for an individual photo with each of them.After the presentation, he told the team the whole...
BREAKING: Former Chelsea Defender Gary Cahill Retires
Gary Cahill has made the decision to retire from football after a brilliant career.
Panel to investigate crab and lobster deaths on north-east coast of England
The UK government is to set up an independent expert panel to investigate the cause of the mass die-offs of crabs and lobsters on the north-east coast of England, it has announced. The panel will consider the impact of dredging around a freeport development in Teesside and the presence of...
BBC
Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Police planes to move to Leeds Bradford Airport
The National Police Air Service (NPAS) is to move its aeroplanes to Leeds following the closure of Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA). Four of its planes have been based at DSA since 2019, but will be temporarily located at Leeds Bradford Airport. The final NPAS flight left Doncaster on Tuesday to...
BBC
Ipswich: The injunction to stop a hotel housing migrants
Ipswich Borough Council wants to cement its High Court temporary injunction preventing a town centre hotel from housing more migrants. What are the key issues at stake and what do those in the town make of the case?. The four-star Novotel stands proud in the centre of Ipswich between the...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Senegal coach Aliou Cisse on impact of 'Africa's Titanic'
As Senegal embarked on their golden year of 2002, when they reached both their first Africa Cup of Nations final and World Cup quarter-final, there was little doubt as to the player in charge on the pitch. Dogged, tenacious and hyper-professional, Teranga Lions skipper Aliou Cisse was present for all...
NBC Sports
Who are the darkhorse squads in the 2022 FIFA World Cup?
Croatia’s miraculous 2018 FIFA World Cup run is still embedded in many fans’ minds. After topping Group D with a perfect 3-0-0 win-draw-loss record that saw Argentina finish in second, Croatia’s run to the final was quite an eventful one. In the Round of 16, the Blazers...
FOX Sports
World Cup Team Guides, Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia
The time for Belgium's so-called "Golden Generation" to deliver a first major title is nearly up and the pressure heaped upon the shoulders of star men like Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku and Youri Tielemans will be immense, especially coming up against 2018 runners-up Croatia who should never be underestimated, especially with legendary playmaker Luka Modrić still running the show from midfield.
BBC
Ministers' World Cup trip difficult decision, says Mark Drakeford
Welsh ministers' decision to attend the World Cup was "difficult and closely balanced", the first minister has said. Mark Drakeford said there were "very uncomfortable elements" as Qatar's "values are very different to our own". The country is much criticised on human rights, including treatment of women, LGBTQ+ people and...
BBC
Euro 2028: Martin O'Neill says Belfast and Dublin hosting matches would be 'fantastic'
Martin O'Neill has said that Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland hosting matches at Euro 2028 would be "really fantastic". The England, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland football associations on Wednesday submitted a bid dossier for hosting the tournament. Dublin's Aviva Stadium and Croke Park, and...
CBS Sports
World Cup 2022: Premier League will have most players; MLS leads way for leagues outside of big five
The deadline has passed for World Cup squads to be submitted and while Ecuador left it late to get theirs in, all 32 national teams have finalized their 26-man rosters for the tournament, which will kick off on Nov. 20 in Qatar. From the Premier League to the Latvian Higher League, 830 names later, the tournament will see players from 56 domestic leagues and 302 different clubs take part in the tournament. Ecuador's goalkeeper Hernan Galindez has the furthest trip with almost 15,000 kilometers separating Santiago, Chile from Doha, Qatar, but players have come from far and wide domestically to showcase their talents at the world's biggest stage.
2022 World Cup Group F Preview: Belgium, Croatia Clear Favorites
Two of 2018’s most impressive sides are paired together with a Concacaf upstart and an African foe that changed coaches this past summer.
BBC
World Cup chance to show world Wales is distinct nation, say ministers
The Welsh government has defended its controversial trip to the World Cup, which has faced criticism because of human rights in Qatar. Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said the World Cup is a chance to show the world Wales "is a distinct nation within the UK". Meanwhile Jess Fishlock said she...
SB Nation
Report: Spurs coach Yaya Toure rebuffs managerial interest from Wigan
Yaya Toure is staying at Tottenham Hotspur for a while longer. The retired Manchester City star midfielder has been at Spurs for a year now working as a coach with the academy players and underage teams, though he obviously has managerial ambitions. But it seems like he’s putting those ambitions...
Liverpool To Play Lyon And AC Milan During World Cup Break
Liverpool have announced that they will be making the most of the World Cup period with a big trip to the Middle East
BBC
Autumn Statement: Five things to look out for
The Autumn Statement is the defining moment of Rishi Sunak's premiership - and one that could have a profound effect on our lives. He and his Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, say they want to restore the UK's financial credibility. They also want to restore the Conservative Party's credibility with the voters.
