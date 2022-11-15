Read full article on original website
CULLS Faculty Learning Circle Launching Spring 2023
Join Jennifer Schaller, OER Librarian, University Libraries and Jennifer Pollard, assistant director of Teaching Support, Center for Teaching and Learning as they guide participants through an in-depth exploration into Open Educational Resources (OER). In seven sessions, faculty will develop their own OER curriculum, learn to navigate Creative Commons licenses for...
UNM-Los Alamos welcomes new program manager for Adult Learning Center
The University of New Mexico-Los Alamos (UNM-LA) welcomed Naly Ramirez Aponte as the new program manager for the Adult Learning Center at the beginning of August this year. Originally from Bucaramanga, Colombia, Ramirez Aponte moved to New Mexico in 2008 and graduated from the University of New Mexico (UNM) in Albuquerque with a bachelor’s degree in Spanish & Linguistics.
Registration opens for revamped communication and cannabis course
A historic class at the University of New Mexico is coming back. The Communication and Journalism Department (C&J) is offering its one-of-a-kind Cannabis and Communication course this spring. After two successful semesters prior to the legalization of recreational marijuana in New Mexico, the course has been redesigned to reflect that...
Construction Fence Relocation Notice – Phase 4 of the College of Nursing & Population Health Excellence
UNM Parking & Transportation Services (UNM PATS) would like to inform M permit holders that traffic flow in and around the M-Family Practice (M-FP) parking lot will again be impacted by Phase 4 of the College of Nursing & Population Health Excellence construction fence relocation beginning on Monday, Dec. 5. Changes will allow for the creation of the “plaza” pedestrian area between Domenici II and the new facility, as well as help facilitate the construction project itself. Here’s what you need to know:
Headlines for November 18, 2022
ABQ Journal - Scrase: NM about halfway through latest COVID wave. ABQ Journal - Find out how the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science is bringing Mars to its visitors. SF New Mexican - Health officials predict COVID-19 surge to last through holiday season. SF New Mexican -...
UNM Neurochoir returns to the stage
Holiday cheer is coming to the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation thanks to a special musical team at the University of New Mexico. Speech and Hearing Services Researcher and Associate Professor Jessica Richardson is bringing the Neurochoir to perform at the Festival of Trees. The annual fundraiser invites over 10,000 people...
Helicopter Relaunch
Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office Relaunches Metro Air Support Unit Four Months After Fatal Helicopter Crash. It was a bittersweet celebration as the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office relaunched its Metro Air Support Unit Monday morning (Nov. 14). Members of The University of New Mexico Department of Emergency Medicine joined...
Lobo Alert – 11.19.2022
Lobo Alert – 11.19.2022, 4:15 a.m.: UNM Police Department and the Albuquerque Police Department are investigating a shooting near the roundabout at Alvarado Hall. Please avoid the area. Police are searching for two individuals who fled the area heading east wearing all black clothing. There is no continuing threat to campus.
