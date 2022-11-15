UNM Parking & Transportation Services (UNM PATS) would like to inform M permit holders that traffic flow in and around the M-Family Practice (M-FP) parking lot will again be impacted by Phase 4 of the College of Nursing & Population Health Excellence construction fence relocation beginning on Monday, Dec. 5. Changes will allow for the creation of the “plaza” pedestrian area between Domenici II and the new facility, as well as help facilitate the construction project itself. Here’s what you need to know:

1 DAY AGO