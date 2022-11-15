Richard Lee Price of Hermiston passed away in Hermiston on Nov. 13, 2022 at the age of 87. He was born on Nov. 18, 1934 in Topeka, Kan. to Paul and Rachel Robbins Price. Richard moved from Kansas to Gardena, Calif., where he graduated from high school. After high school, he began his career with the United States Air Force. He served in the Air Force as a munitions specialist for 21 years and was active during the Vietnam War. While serving in the Air Force, he was stationed in many places throughout the world. He retired in 1973.

HERMISTON, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO