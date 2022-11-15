Read full article on original website
ODOT cleans out homeless camps
PENDLETON – The Oregon Department of Transportation is cleaning out homeless camps around Exit 209 at Interstate 84. Pendleton City Manager Robb Corbett said the city was notified by the Oregon State Police that the camps in the area had been served notices of orders to vacate. “Several camps...
610KONA
Small Town Eastern Oregon to Get A Lot of New Roads Etc
Four small communities in our region in Eastern Oregon will have some better roads and sidewalks soon, thanks to a new fund for projects. According to information released Thursday by the Oregon State Department of Transportation:. "Small City Allotment Advisory Committee approved the latest round of recommendations in the 2023...
‘Turmoil.’ Unions say they have ‘no confidence’ in Tri-Cities public health leader
Health district administrator says letter of accusations is not accurate.
Old Welch juice plant to serve as intake for future Behavioral Health and Recovery Center
“We are going to have less crime, lower jail and court costs, lower hospital costs and shorter waiting times in hospital and emergency rooms because frequent overdose cases should go down.”
610KONA
The Most Courageous Woman to Ever Live in the PNW Has a Bridge Named After Her in Wallula
As you approach the junction of Highway 12 and Highway 730 there is a park and an abandoned bridge named in memory of Marie “Madame” Dorion. Who was Marie Dorion and why is there a park named after her in Wallula Gap?. Marie Dorion was one of the...
northeastoregonnow.com
Richard Price Passes Away at 87
Richard Lee Price of Hermiston passed away in Hermiston on Nov. 13, 2022 at the age of 87. He was born on Nov. 18, 1934 in Topeka, Kan. to Paul and Rachel Robbins Price. Richard moved from Kansas to Gardena, Calif., where he graduated from high school. After high school, he began his career with the United States Air Force. He served in the Air Force as a munitions specialist for 21 years and was active during the Vietnam War. While serving in the Air Force, he was stationed in many places throughout the world. He retired in 1973.
northeastoregonnow.com
UCF Names 2023 Fair Court
The 2023 Umatilla County Fair Court will have a familiar face returning along with three new members. The Umatilla County Fair Board had 11 applicants for the court – nine from Hermiston. The board met recently to work on ways to attract more participation from throughout the county next year.
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Eastern Oregon highways, schools closed or delayed for ice
nbcrightnow.com
Several eastern Oregon schools on two-hour weather delays
PENDLETON, Ore.- The Pendleton School District is currently running on a two-hour delay due to icy road conditions in the area. All schools will start two hours later than normal. Drivers are asked to check the district website for updates and to use caution when travelling. The Athena-Weston School District...
northeastoregonnow.com
Zach Brown Passes Away at 30
Zachery D. “Zach” Brown of Veneta, former Pendleton resident, died on Nov. 12, 2022 at his home in Veneta at the age of 30. He was born on Aug. 26, 1992 in Pendleton. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 at the Pendleton Church of God.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Body found in construction hole
HERMISTON – The body of a 49-year-old man who was new to the Hermiston area was found deceased in his vehicle at the bottom of a large hole created by construction on North First Place in Hermiston. While the remains of Shawn Price were found on Sunday, police believe his vehicle went into the hole the day before.
Two additional Oregon counties vote to become part of 'Greater Idaho'
Two more eastern Oregon counties have reportedly voted in favor of the radical Greater Idaho movement, which aims to shift the border between the two states.
nbcrightnow.com
Update: I-84 reopened after crashes and icy conditions
LA GRANDE, Ore.- UPDATE:. The Oregon Department of Transportation reports that I-84 is reopen after being closed for several hours this morning east of Pendleton. Oregon route 204 is also open for traffic. Drivers are still advised to use caution when driving in the area. 11-17-22 6:00 a.m. I-84 east...
kptv.com
2 more Oregon counties say ‘yes’ to Greater Idaho, but ballot wins far from moving borders
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Residents in Morrow County and Wheeler County have voted in favor of a measure related to moving the state line between Oregon and Idaho, joining nine previous eastern Oregon counties to vote in support of “Greater Idaho.”. The Oregon Secretary of State website shows on...
Tri-Cities woman tried to be a Good Samaritan, then got carjacked at the mall
He pulled out a gun and ordered her to get out.
Accused Kennewick murderer doesn’t believe wife is dead. Will he be able to stand trial?
A judge has ordered that he get treatment, after he told evaluators he believed his wife was still alive.
‘Older’ Gang Suspects Sought by KPD on Multiple Warrants
The Kennewick Police Department is looking for these two 'older' gang members. According to the KPD, their CAT, or Criminal Apprehension Team, is seeking to locate these two. The man is 48-year-old Christopher Oak, who goes by the gang nickname "Casper," and the woman is 42-year-old Yesenia Guillen, who goes by the gang name of "Babydoll."
elkhornmediagroup.com
Infant drowns in hotel bathtub, father arrested
RICHLAND, Washington – An Oregon man was arrested Nov. 3 and charged with manslaughter after his 1-year-old son drowned in a hotel bathtub last month in Richland. On Friday, Oct. 28, medics from the Richland Fire Department and officers from the Richland Police Department were dispatched to the WoodSpring Suites hotel, 1370 Tapteal Drive, for a possible bathtub drowning of a child.
Cops On A Call Rescue Unrelated Person Heard Calling for Help
Kennewick Police rescue woman who'd fallen in the shower. In the early morning hours of Wednesday, November 16th, Kennewick Police were responding to a call at an apartment complex in the 900 block of West 5th. As they were returning to their patrol cars, around 12:15 AM, they were heading...
yaktrinews.com
Benton County teenager crashed car while using cell phone
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A distracted teenager looked away from the road while driving with a group of people in their vehicle and lost control of the car on the outskirts of Kennewick on Monday night. According to a social media post from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were...
