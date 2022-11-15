ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hermiston, OR

elkhornmediagroup.com

ODOT cleans out homeless camps

PENDLETON – The Oregon Department of Transportation is cleaning out homeless camps around Exit 209 at Interstate 84. Pendleton City Manager Robb Corbett said the city was notified by the Oregon State Police that the camps in the area had been served notices of orders to vacate. “Several camps...
PENDLETON, OR
610KONA

Small Town Eastern Oregon to Get A Lot of New Roads Etc

Four small communities in our region in Eastern Oregon will have some better roads and sidewalks soon, thanks to a new fund for projects. According to information released Thursday by the Oregon State Department of Transportation:. "Small City Allotment Advisory Committee approved the latest round of recommendations in the 2023...
PILOT ROCK, OR
northeastoregonnow.com

Richard Price Passes Away at 87

Richard Lee Price of Hermiston passed away in Hermiston on Nov. 13, 2022 at the age of 87. He was born on Nov. 18, 1934 in Topeka, Kan. to Paul and Rachel Robbins Price. Richard moved from Kansas to Gardena, Calif., where he graduated from high school. After high school, he began his career with the United States Air Force. He served in the Air Force as a munitions specialist for 21 years and was active during the Vietnam War. While serving in the Air Force, he was stationed in many places throughout the world. He retired in 1973.
HERMISTON, OR
northeastoregonnow.com

UCF Names 2023 Fair Court

The 2023 Umatilla County Fair Court will have a familiar face returning along with three new members. The Umatilla County Fair Board had 11 applicants for the court – nine from Hermiston. The board met recently to work on ways to attract more participation from throughout the county next year.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Eastern Oregon highways, schools closed or delayed for ice

Sheila Hagar can be reached at sheilahagar@wwub.com or 526-8322. Sheila Hagar has written for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin since 1998. Sheila covers health, social services and city government in Milton-Freewater, Athena and Weston in the Walla Walla Valley.
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Several eastern Oregon schools on two-hour weather delays

PENDLETON, Ore.- The Pendleton School District is currently running on a two-hour delay due to icy road conditions in the area. All schools will start two hours later than normal. Drivers are asked to check the district website for updates and to use caution when travelling. The Athena-Weston School District...
PENDLETON, OR
northeastoregonnow.com

Zach Brown Passes Away at 30

Zachery D. “Zach” Brown of Veneta, former Pendleton resident, died on Nov. 12, 2022 at his home in Veneta at the age of 30. He was born on Aug. 26, 1992 in Pendleton. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 at the Pendleton Church of God.
VENETA, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Body found in construction hole

HERMISTON – The body of a 49-year-old man who was new to the Hermiston area was found deceased in his vehicle at the bottom of a large hole created by construction on North First Place in Hermiston. While the remains of Shawn Price were found on Sunday, police believe his vehicle went into the hole the day before.
HERMISTON, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Update: I-84 reopened after crashes and icy conditions

LA GRANDE, Ore.- UPDATE:. The Oregon Department of Transportation reports that I-84 is reopen after being closed for several hours this morning east of Pendleton. Oregon route 204 is also open for traffic. Drivers are still advised to use caution when driving in the area. 11-17-22 6:00 a.m. I-84 east...
PENDLETON, OR
NEWStalk 870

‘Older’ Gang Suspects Sought by KPD on Multiple Warrants

The Kennewick Police Department is looking for these two 'older' gang members. According to the KPD, their CAT, or Criminal Apprehension Team, is seeking to locate these two. The man is 48-year-old Christopher Oak, who goes by the gang nickname "Casper," and the woman is 42-year-old Yesenia Guillen, who goes by the gang name of "Babydoll."
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Infant drowns in hotel bathtub, father arrested

RICHLAND, Washington – An Oregon man was arrested Nov. 3 and charged with manslaughter after his 1-year-old son drowned in a hotel bathtub last month in Richland. On Friday, Oct. 28, medics from the Richland Fire Department and officers from the Richland Police Department were dispatched to the WoodSpring Suites hotel, 1370 Tapteal Drive, for a possible bathtub drowning of a child.
RICHLAND, WA
yaktrinews.com

Benton County teenager crashed car while using cell phone

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A distracted teenager looked away from the road while driving with a group of people in their vehicle and lost control of the car on the outskirts of Kennewick on Monday night. According to a social media post from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were...
BENTON COUNTY, WA

