Related
What killed off billions of Alaska’s snow crabs?
For the first time in recorded history, snow crab season was canceled in the Bering Sea off the coast of Alaska. On October 10, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game and the National Marine Fisheries Service cited concerns about the reduction in the snow crab population, which numbered in the billions before their recent mysterious decimation. As the population fell by over 90 percent, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) canceled the season to allow the population to rebound in hopes that it would return to replacement levels by next year.
The US Army Corps of Engineers is dredging the Mississippi River and racing to keep the sea from contaminating drinking water
The Mississippi River is at record low levels, grounding cargo barges and threatening some towns' drinking water. USACE is doing damage control.
WA crabbing season canceled amid population busts
Washington’s North Pacific crabbers are sitting idle this year, because, for the first time ever, the U.S. snow crab season has been canceled. The North Pacific snow and red king crab seasons are canceled this year, devastating small businesses and crabbers in Alaska and Washington state. Many factors contributed...
Sustainability group pulls Maine’s lobster certification over whales
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — An international nonprofit organization that sets sustainability standards for commercial fishing management has suspended a certification it awarded Maine’s lobster industry over concerns about harm to whales. Representatives for Marine Stewardship Council, which is based in London, said Wednesday that the suspension of the...
National Fisherman’s 2022 Highliners
Since 1975 the editors of National Fisherman have annually honored leaders in the U.S. commercial fishing community. The NF Highliners are, as the name implies, the best of the industry – not only at catching fish, but giving back far more to the community, America’s rich marine resources, and working to ensure their future.
'Momentous:' Feds advance largest dam demo in US history
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — U.S. regulators approved a plan Thursday to demolish four dams on a California river and open up hundreds of miles of salmon habitat that would be the largest dam removal and river restoration project in the world when it goes forward. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s unanimous vote on the lower Klamath River dams is the last major regulatory hurdle and the biggest milestone for a $500 million demolition proposal championed by Native American tribes and environmentalists for years. The project would return the lower half of California’s second-largest river to a free-flowing state for the...
Bay Journal
Action needed to curb menhaden ‘net spills,’ harvest
At least twice this summer, industrial menhaden harvester Omega Protein littered the beaches along Virginia’s Eastern Shore with Atlantic menhaden, wasting thousands of this important forage fish. The Canadian-owned company acknowledged that its contractor, Ocean Harvesters, based in Reedville, VA, was responsible for both mishaps. The first net failure...
Striped Bass Fishery Managers Deliver Cautious Good News
The fishery managers responsible for steering the Atlantic coast’s rockfish population to safe levels announced some positive news—something we haven’t heard lately in relation to rockfish. On Tuesday the Striped Bass Board of the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASMFC) accepted an updated stock assessment by its...
