ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAA

Jerry Jones: QB Dak Prescott 'a separator' for Cowboys

DALLAS — Despite the troubling Week 10 loss to the Green Bay Packers, Jerry Jones doesn’t cotton to the idea that the quarterback position is a weak link for the Dallas Cowboys. Cowboys owner, president, and general manager Jones was asked whether or not his franchise leader is...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Ezekiel Elliott limited in Wednesday’s practice; DeMarcus Lawrence DNP

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has missed the past two games with a hyperextended right knee. He was limited Wednesday. The Cowboys play the Vikings on Sunday and the Giants on Thanksgiving Day, but Mike McCarthy said Wednesday the quick turnaround between games will not factor into the decision about whether to play Elliott this week.
Audacy

Broaddus: This Cowboys team 'hates prosperity'

Mistakes sank the Cowboys on Sunday in their loss to the Packers, prompting 105.3 The Fan’s Bryan Broaddus to criticize the team’s unwillingness to help itself on the latest “Love of the Star” podcast.

Comments / 0

Community Policy