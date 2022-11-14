Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After the B-17 Airshow Crash, Only Nine Remain AirworthyLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Billionaire philanthropist gives $16 million to school district in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas couple go viral for controversial relationship adviceAsh JurbergDallas, TX
New bill would classify unborn children as HOV passengersAsh JurbergPlano, TX
City Council Members Crystal Chism and Adam Bazaldua Named Honorary Chairs for 3rd Annual Not My Son 'Picture This' GalaLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Related
Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message On Dak Prescott Following Loss To Packers
Do the Dallas Cowboys have a quarterback issue? Following a loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, some fans have wondered aloud whether or not Dak Prescott is good enough to take the team where it wants to go this season: to its first Super Bowl since 1995. But owner Jerry Jones emphatically ...
Yardbarker
Cowboys Watch: Commanders at Eagles: Can Washington Help Dallas in NFC East?
The Dallas Cowboys are aware of "The 24-Hour Rule.'' And by the time "Monday Night Football'' kicks off, it'll be time to put the painful OT loss at Green Bay behind them ... And time to settle in to see if the Washington Commanders can do them an NFC East favor.
What was learned about Cowboys in 31-28 OT loss to Packers
The Dallas Cowboys were poised to beat the Green Bay Packers and make Mike McCarthy’s return to his former home a triumphant one. Instead the Cowboys chose to go in another direction, blowing a 14-point fourth-quarter lead and losing to the Packers, 31-28, in an overtime thriller. This was...
Yardbarker
Cowboys 'Lose Control'? Dak Prescott & Mike McCarthy Message After Loss at Packers
It is always a good sign when a head coach and his quarterback speak the same languages and share the same messages - in victory or defeat. The Dallas Cowboys, with coach Mike McCarthy and QB Dak Prescott, at least have that. "I thought,'' McCarthy said after being overtaken by...
WFAA
Jerry Jones: QB Dak Prescott 'a separator' for Cowboys
DALLAS — Despite the troubling Week 10 loss to the Green Bay Packers, Jerry Jones doesn’t cotton to the idea that the quarterback position is a weak link for the Dallas Cowboys. Cowboys owner, president, and general manager Jones was asked whether or not his franchise leader is...
NBC Sports
Ezekiel Elliott limited in Wednesday’s practice; DeMarcus Lawrence DNP
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has missed the past two games with a hyperextended right knee. He was limited Wednesday. The Cowboys play the Vikings on Sunday and the Giants on Thanksgiving Day, but Mike McCarthy said Wednesday the quick turnaround between games will not factor into the decision about whether to play Elliott this week.
Broaddus: This Cowboys team 'hates prosperity'
Mistakes sank the Cowboys on Sunday in their loss to the Packers, prompting 105.3 The Fan’s Bryan Broaddus to criticize the team’s unwillingness to help itself on the latest “Love of the Star” podcast.
How To Watch Monday Night Football Live Without Cable (2022)
Monday is the start of the work week but the end of the NFL week, so you can look forward
Yardbarker
Can CeeDee Lamb, Dak Prescott Connection Cue Cowboys Offense Revival
Despite the Dallas Cowboys’ 31-28 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 10, a standout performance from their top receiver may help vault them back into the win column in Week 11. For the first time in 2022, star wideout CeeDee Lamb hit the century mark in...
First look: Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings odds and lines
The Dallas Cowboys (6-3) and Minnesota Vikings (8-1) lock horns in a Week 11 battle at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Sunday’s kickoff is at 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we look at Cowboys vs. Vikings odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.
