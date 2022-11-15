Read full article on original website
Related
gojacks.com
SDSU PRIMED FOR BATTLE 4 ATLANTIS
Date Nov. 19-20 (three games) South Dakota State (2-1) will take part in the second annual Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in Paradise Island, Bahamas November 19-21. The Jacks open the tournament against a familiar foe in UCLA, who the team will have played three times in the last 12 months. Depending on the result of the UCLA game, the Jacks will move on to play either the winner or loser of Tennessee vs. Rutgers in the bracket-style tournament.
gojacks.com
SDSU DEFEATS NDSU ON SENIOR DAY
BROOKINGS, SD – South Dakota State volleyball collected its seventh straight victory on Saturday in Frost Arena during a competitive three-set sweep of North Dakota State (25-23, 25-23, 26-24). Saturday was also Senior Day for the Jackrabbits, as Sydney Andrews, Crystal Burk, Jadyn Makovicka, Anna Nerad and Carly Wedel...
gojacks.com
NO. 9 UT MARTIN DOWNS JACKS IN FALL FINALE
MARTIN, Tenn. — South Dakota State and UT Martin were separated by one point in Western events, but the ninth-ranked Skyhawks held a big advantage in the jumping seat events en route to a 13-6 victory over the Jackrabbits in a head-to-head equestrian competition Friday at the Ned McWherter Agricultural Pavilion.
gojacks.com
JACKS SWEEP FIGHTING HAWKS
BROOKINGS, SD – The South Dakota State volleyball squad grabbed a three-set victory over North Dakota in Frost Arena on Thursday during their penultimate home match of the season. SDSU is now on a six-match win streak while also notching four straight sweeps. The Jackrabbits (16-13, 10-7 Summit) hit...
gojacks.com
EQUESTRIAN FIRST HALF WRAPS UP AT UT MARTIN
MEET 4: South Dakota State (1-2, 1-1 ECAC) at UT Martin (1-3, 1-0 ECAC) When Friday, Nov. 18 | 10 a.m. Where Ned McWherter Agricultural Pavilion | Martin, Tennessee. The South Dakota State equestrian team closes out the fall portion of its schedule Friday with a trip to ninth-ranked UT Martin.
