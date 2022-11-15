Date Nov. 19-20 (three games) South Dakota State (2-1) will take part in the second annual Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in Paradise Island, Bahamas November 19-21. The Jacks open the tournament against a familiar foe in UCLA, who the team will have played three times in the last 12 months. Depending on the result of the UCLA game, the Jacks will move on to play either the winner or loser of Tennessee vs. Rutgers in the bracket-style tournament.

