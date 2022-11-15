Read full article on original website
Ronnie O'Sullivan crashes out of the Cazoo UK Championship in the quarter-finals after being thrashed 6-0 by Ding Junhui... as the world No 1 is whitewashed for the first time in his career
Ronnie O’Sullivan crashed out of the Cazoo UK Championship quarter-finals in York after being thrashed 6-0 by Ding Junhui. World number one O’Sullivan was whitewashed in a Triple Crown event for the first time in his 30-year career and scored just four points in the final four frames.
Seeing, hearing, feeling Māori: the night New Zealand won more than a rugby match
“This was the greatest day of my life!” exclaimed my seven-year-old son. Our whānau [family] had just returned to our whare [house] from Ngā Ana Wai (the water caves, the Māori name for Eden Park). We had witnessed the final of the Women’s Rugby World Cup,...
Ross Stewart on Sunderland contract talks: 'It's background stuff and will be dealt with'
Will Ross Stewart be staying at Sunderland? He has been discussing his contract situation.
England v New Zealand: Owen Farrell's focus unshaken by century-cap landmark
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 19 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app, updates on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds. On Saturday evening, Owen Farrell - so forward-focused he might as well be in blinkers - may finally allow himself...
Report: Spurs coach Yaya Toure rebuffs managerial interest from Wigan
Yaya Toure is staying at Tottenham Hotspur for a while longer. The retired Manchester City star midfielder has been at Spurs for a year now working as a coach with the academy players and underage teams, though he obviously has managerial ambitions. But it seems like he’s putting those ambitions...
