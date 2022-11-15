PHOTOS, VIDEO: Universal’s Holiday Parade Featuring Macy’s Returns to Universal Studios Florida for 2022

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Publix Opens New Bar in OrlandoBryan DijkhuizenOrlando, FL
Four Florida Destinations Suggested as Places you Should Visit in the FallL. CaneFlorida State
Is it even safe for Orlando women to visit the chiropractor anymore?Evie M.Orlando, FL
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
Work flexibility offers Orlando residents some holiday magic this yearInstaworkOrlando, FL
Disney is being sued by annual passholders who say the company has reduced their access to its Florida theme park
Two holders of Disney World annual passes have sued Walt Disney Parks and Resorts. They claim that Disney changed the conditions of its Platinum Pass and restricted which days people can visit. The passes "do not even resemble the original agreement," the lawsuit claims. Holders of Disney World annual passes...
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 9 things I wish tourists knew before visiting the parks.
After being employed at the popular theme parks in California and Florida, I learned a few insider secrets and tips for having the best day at Disney.
disneyfoodblog.com
All the Rides and Hotels That Will Be Closed in Disney World in November
Are you visiting Disney World in November? There’s a lot to do in the parks this month, with the start of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays. We’re also looking forward to new eats and treats, holiday decorations, and some festive ride overlays.
disneytips.com
Where to Find Every New Holiday Themed Popcorn Bucket at the Disney Parks
Yesterday, on November 11, the Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort made all their popcorn buckets available to Guests, so let’s go over each holiday popcorn bucket offered at the Disney Parks and where to find them!. First off is the Musical Holiday Tin Premium Bucket, of COURSE! Not...
Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott Spotted Together At Universal Studios Following Relationship Woes
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott were spotted together at Universal Studios Hollywood this weekend as rumors of their relationship woes continue to swirl. The True Tori personality took to Instagram on Saturday, October 29, to share a few sweet snapshots and video clips from her family's outing to the theme park's annual Halloween Horror Nights event. "Halloween Horror Nights ‘22… a family affair," Spelling captioned the family photo. "Thx @unistudios for the best night. Getting to share this experience and Halloween tradition with my older kids was so fun 🎃. @horrornights #universalHHN."Along with the spooky snaps, the Beverly Hills, 90210...
disneytips.com
Family Shuts Down Haunted Mansion at Disney Park
It may be a favorite attraction of Disney fans and horror buffs alike, but would you ever want to get stuck inside Disney’s Haunted Mansion?. Well, that’s what happened to a group of Foolish Mortals at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California when one Guest and her family shut down the entire ride!
Universal Studios Adds a Feature Many Disney Theme Park Fans Hate
The fierce competition between theme parks operated by Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report and Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Free Report Universal Studios has led to both companies building huge new areas and adding popular rides at their parks over the past dozen years. Universal Orlando Resort started the proliferation...
WDW News Today
Bob Chapek Announces Hiring Freeze, “it’s a small world” Holiday 2022 Debuts With New Dolls With Wheelchairs, Black Panther Celebrations Begin at Disney California Adventure, and More: Daily Recap (11/11/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, November 11, 2022.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Walt Disney World Annual Pass Prices Raised, Still Unavailable for Purchase
Though Walt Disney World Annual Passes remain unavailable to purchase, they will see a price increase. Disney has not indicated when sales will resume. Incredi-Pass: $1399 (was $1299) Sorcerer Pass: $969 (was $899) Pirate Pass: $749 (was $699) Pixie Dust Pass: $399 (no change) Florida Residents are still able to...
WDW News Today
Universal Orlando Resort Announces Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience￼
Universal Orlando Resort has announced a new offering for their 2022 Mardi Gras festival: Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience. Through this experience, guests can ride on a Mardi Gras parade float plus enjoy a 3-course meal from one of four participating Universal Orlando Resort restaurants. In previous years, the experience just included the float ride.
WDW News Today
Disney Stock Dives to Multi-Year Low, Walt Disney World Closures and Phased Reopenings Due to Hurricane Nicole, & More: Daily Recap (11/9/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, November 9, 2022.
disneytips.com
Tickets for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at Walt Disney World are Almost Sold Out
Fans hoping to attend Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at the Walt Disney World Resort this holiday season should act fast to secure their tickets!. Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, a seasonal, after-hours special event held in the Magic Kingdom Park for the holidays, has experienced many ups and downs this Christmas. The event, which began operation on November 8, was nearly canceled due to inclement weather earlier this month. Luckily, it seems you can’t cancel Christmas, especially at the Most Magical Place on Earth, and the holiday party is back on!
Disney Drops a Huge Part of Epcot's Expansion
Walt Disney Co. (DIS) - Get Free Report theme parks have been busy expanding with the addition of new rides, as well as the refurbishment and reinventing of existing attractions. Disneyland has several attractions that have been closed for refurbishments. Mickey's Toontown land has been closed since March 9 for...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Will Not Resume Annual Pass Sales in 2022, Park-Specific 1-Day 1-Park Ticket Prices Incoming, Guest Jumps Out of Vehicle at Spaceship Earth, & More: Daily Recap (11/15/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, November 15, 2022.
WDW News Today
Guest Jumps Out of Time Machine Vehicle to Sit with Animatronics Aboard Spaceship Earth at EPCOT
In what seems to be becoming a pattern of guests going out of bounds while at Disney Parks, a guest was caught on video today jumping out of his Spaceship Earth time machine and sitting with an animatronic during a ride stop. Twitter user @pharmd23 shared the video of the...
WDW News Today
Earl the Squirrel Mold-A-Rama Now Available at Holiday Tribute Store in Universal Studios Florida
The Mold-A-Rama for Earl the Squirrel is now available in the Holiday Tribute Store in Universal Studios Florida. With these machines, guests can make their own molded figures. One figure is $8. The figurine is freshly made in front of you, making this both an experience and a souvenir. The...
WDW News Today
Adorable Peanuts ‘Warm With You’ Snoopy Merchandise Arrives at Universal Studios Japan
The holidays are here once more, and of course that means Snoopy and Charlie Brown are back with another line of adorable and fuzzy new merchandise exclusively at Universal Studios Japan! So let’s take a look at everything new in the Peanuts Warm with You line!. Most of the...
WDW News Today
EPCOT Christmas Tree Erected for 2022 Holidays
Guests can now enjoy the giant EPCOT Christmas tree on the World Showcase promenade ahead of the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays. The tree is next to the lagoon, between Port of Entry and Disney Traders. It’s wrapped in blue garland with large golden bells. An angel holding...
This is the cost of annual passes at California theme parks
Purchasing an annual pass is a great option for any frequent theme park visitor. However, season tickets for California’s famed amusement parks, like Disneyland and Knott’s Berry Farm, can range dramatically in price. Here is a list of annual pass prices for theme parks in California so you can find the best deals for you […]
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Will Not Resume Annual Pass Sales in 2022
Earlier we reported that prices for a Walt Disney World Annual Pass will increase when sales resume. However, at the time, there was no indication when those passes would go back on sale. Now, it’s being reported that guests wishing to purchase an annual pass won’t be able to do so until sometime next year.
