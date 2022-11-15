PHOTOS, VIDEO: Universal’s Holiday Parade Featuring Macy’s Returns to Universal Studios Florida for 2022

Fans hoping to attend Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at the Walt Disney World Resort this holiday season should act fast to secure their tickets!. Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, a seasonal, after-hours special event held in the Magic Kingdom Park for the holidays, has experienced many ups and downs this Christmas. The event, which began operation on November 8, was nearly canceled due to inclement weather earlier this month. Luckily, it seems you can’t cancel Christmas, especially at the Most Magical Place on Earth, and the holiday party is back on!

