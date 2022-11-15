ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

fallriverreporter.com

Officials release name of victim in fatal early morning Attleboro house fire

ATTLEBORO — An early-morning fire at an Attleboro home has claimed the life of an 80-year-old woman, said Attleboro Fire Chief Scott LaChance, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, and Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III. “I want to express our heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family and loved...
ATTLEBORO, MA
FUN 107

Fall River Fire Damages Several Businesses

Fall River firefighters were dousing hot spots at a multi-business building Tuesday morning more than 12 hours after a fire broke out and caused at least $1 million in damage. Despite the continued work at the Mariano Bishop Boulevard property, "the fire is under control," Fire Chief Roger St. Martin said.
FALL RIVER, MA
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Fire Department responds to Acushnet Avenue garage fire

“Yesterday afternoon at 1400 hrs, crews responded to 2147 Acushnet Avenue for a reported garage fire. Arriving crews reported a passenger vehicle on fire in the rear of this one-story service station with fire extending into the structure. Mechanics had attempted to extinguish the fire prior to arrival of the Fire Department.
capecod.com

Wareham cruiser in crash, separate rollover crash both jam traffic on Cranberry Highway

WAREHAM – Two crashes stalled traffic on Cranberry Highway (Route 28) in Wareham late Wednesday afternoon. A police cruiser was involved in a crash near Charge Pond Road (above). At about the same time a vehicle overturned in front of 2743 Cranberry Highway (below). Luckily there were no serious injuries reported in either crash. Both crashes are under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.
WAREHAM, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Vandalism already strikes Fall River’s Winter Wonderland, organizer asks public for help

It didn’t take long for vandals to strike as organizers begin to prepare Kennedy Park for Winter Wonderland. One of the Winter Wonderland organizers, Roxanne Longstone, took to social media this morning to show what some feared when this project was announced. Strings of lights were cut down along with paint that doesn’t belong on parts of the Kennedy Park overlook.
FALL RIVER, MA
Valley Breeze

Mendon Road bridge set to be replaced, Diamond Hill after that

CUMBERLAND – The superstructure of the Mendon Road overpass across Route 295 is set to be replaced in phases over the next two years, according to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation. RIDOT spokesperson Charles St. Martin said the contractor is now doing some preliminary site work to remove...
CUMBERLAND, RI
newportthisweek.com

RIDOT to Install ‘Extensive’ Landscaping for Pell Bridge Project

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation plans to install “extensive” landscaping as part of the $85.5 million Pell Bridge ramp realignment project, including the area along the new Route 138 extension leading to Admiral Kalbfus Road. According to RIDOT spokesperson Charles St. Martin, the department worked with stakeholders...
NEWPORT, RI
whdh.com

One person hospitalized after early morning shooting in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Brockton are investigating a shooting that left at least one person in need of medical attention. Officials said a victim was shot in the area of Main and Nilsson streets early Friday morning, where Brockton Police could be seen investigating around 1:30 a.m. Staff...
BROCKTON, MA
iheart.com

North Smithfield Police: Man Found Alive Is A Miracle

A North Smithfield man who had been reported missing is safe. Police say 63-year-old Philip Emond was located this morning unharmed. Authorities had previously said Emond suffers from dementia and Parkinson's disease. Officials say he was found face down in a wooded area of a neighbor's property. Police say he...
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
hopkintonindependent.com

Arrests/Police Log, Nov. 15 edition

10:09 p.m. On West Main Street, Officers Robert Ekross and Cody Normandin and Sergeant Aaron O’Neil arrested Andrea Magalhaes Aquino, 41, of 12 Valley Street, Blackstone, on a warrant and also charged her with failure to yield at intersection, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle and no inspection sticker. POLICE...
BLACKSTONE, MA

