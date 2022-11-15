Read full article on original website
Related
thedigitalfix.com
Stranger Things season 5 made Netflix producers cry
Matt and Ross Duffer, the minds behind the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, teased a thing or two about the emotional stakes of Stranger Things season 5 in a new Netflix SAG FYC panel event at the Tudum Theatre in Los Angeles. “[For] two hours, we pitched the full season...
thedigitalfix.com
How many seasons of House of the Dragon will there be?
How many seasons of House of the Dragon will there be? Game of Thrones didn’t exactly end with a bang, so much as a whimper. So reviled was the fantasy series‘ finale that it even contaminated the show’s legacy destroying whatever prestige it had built up in the world of pop culture.
thedigitalfix.com
Is The Wonder based on a true story?
Directed by Sebastián Lelio, The Wonder is Florence Pugh’s latest thriller movie, and has taken the world by storm. Telling the story of a young woman in the year 1862, it is filled with religious undertones, comments on starvation, and dives into the attitudes towards women in the 1800s – but is it a true story?
thedigitalfix.com
Smile is now streaming on Paramount Plus
One of the best horror movies of the year is now streaming on Paramount Plus. Smile, a terrifying monster movie that took the box office by storm, is now viewable on Paramount’s streaming service in the US as part of a standard subscription. Smile follows a psychiatrist, Rose, who...
thedigitalfix.com
BioShock movie could start filming soon, says director
After several failed attempts to adapt one of the best videogames of all time – BioShock – it looks like it may now finally be getting off the ground at Netflix. Director Francis Lawrence (The Hunger Games) and writer Michael Green (Blade Runner 2049) are currently in the middle of the script-writing stage, and Lawrence says it could possibly be the next film that he makes.
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful May Be Setting Up Taylor for the Most Shocking Twist Since Finn’s ‘Death’ and Resurrection
A broken heart could soon be the least of her troubles. Longtime fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can predict what’s coming with the accuracy of a crackerjack psychic. The truth about the frame job that Thomas pulled on Brooke will come out, Ridge will do what he always does and drop Taylor like she was hot (which she is) to fulfill his “destiny,” and our Doc will be left with a life that’s more tattered than usual. Yes, even for a soap character.
thedigitalfix.com
Hollywood has spent around $900 billion rescuing Matt Damon
When it comes to the bright lights of Hollywood, we often get swept up in the imagination of it all – rarely do we ever consider the real-life cost of some of those stunts, explosions, or rescue missions that we see in big action movies. Well, reality hurts, and thanks to one Quora user, we now have a financial idea of what it takes to save a leading man – specifically Matt Damon.
thedigitalfix.com
Brendan Fraser stopped artists being cheated on one of his movies
In 2008, Brendan Fraser starred in adventure movie Journey to the Centre of the Earth, which wasn’t too far from his old-fashioned action hero role in The Mummy. But when the film was in post-production, the VFX artists working on it had their wages stopped. Meteor Studios declared bankruptcy while owing the VFX team over a million dollars in wages.
thedigitalfix.com
How Margot Robbie left the Barbie director dumbfounded
Everyone knows Margot Robbie’s one of the most talented actors currently working in Hollywood, but apparently, her skills can still leave even the most experienced directors flabbergasted. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the Barbie director Greta Gerwig admitted she was dumbfounded by Robbie’s skills. “I wanted...
thedigitalfix.com
Will there be a Manifest season 5?
Will there be a Manifest season 5? When NBC cancelled the sci-fi series Manifest after three seasons, fans were devastated that they’d never learn what really happened to the Flight 828 passengers. Thankfully Netflix stepped in and performed a miracle, reviving the TV series for a fourth season, the...
thedigitalfix.com
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child movie reportedly being blocked
Harry Potter is one of the biggest and most beloved franchises. So, it makes sense that it would fall under one of the properties that Warner Bros is trying to expand along with the IPs Lord of the Rings and the DCEU under the leadership of CEO David Zaslav. However,...
thedigitalfix.com
Scream 6 has some classic Ghostface chases, teases Jenna Ortega
With a March 2023 release date, Scream 6 is nearly upon us, and in a brief red carpet interview at the Critics Choice Celebration of Latino Cinema & Television Awards, young horror movie star Jenna Ortega gave us a taste of what we can expect from the upcoming slasher movie.
16 Delightful Holiday Romances That Will Make You Feel Merry And Bright
Soft falling snow, decadent hot cocoa, and holiday romance books really hit the spot.
Steve From "Blue's Clues" Explained How Hosting The Show Became "Impossible" And Why He's Enjoyed Returning To The Character
Steve notably left Blue's Clues and "went to college" in a 2002 episode, and the decision behind the scenes to leave is something he hasn't opened up about much until now.
Amazon Orders Multiple Marvel-Sony Shows, Beginning With ‘Silk: Spider Society’ From ‘Walking Dead’ Alum Angela Kang
Amazon is officially moving forward with multiple live-action shows based on the Marvel characters controlled by Sony, Variety has learned. The first series under the deal will be “Silk: Spider Society,” which was developed by “The Walking Dead” showrunner Angela Kang along with “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. Kang will serve as showrunner and executive producer on “Silk” as part of a new multi-year overall television deal she has signed with Amazon. Kang, Lord, and Miller all executive produce along with former Sony boss Amy Pascal. Sony Pictures Television is the studio, with Lord and...
Heartbreaking twist in the death of The Block tradie Jon-Jeremy Bradey: Father-of-three, 42, married in intimate ceremony six months ago - as his shattered wife issues gut-wrenching tribute
A respected tradesman who appeared on The Block married the love of his life just six months before his tragic death two weeks ago. Jon-Jeremy Bradey, who built swimming pools for several homes on the Channel Nine renovation series, died on October 14 at the age of 42. It has...
thedigitalfix.com
The Witcher: why did Geralt’s hair turn white?
Why did Geralt’s hair turn white in The Witcher? Geralt of Rivia is the leading character in the Netflix fantasy series The Witcher. The TV series has grown a huge following thanks to its impressive cast, brutal action, and also because of Geralt of Rivia himself. Played by DC...
‘The Amazing Race 34’: Derek and Claire Reveal Which Team Is Their Biggest Threat
The competition in 'The Amazing Race 34' is heating up as the teams head into the eighth leg, and Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss know who their biggest threats are.
Pinkbike.com
Video: Oszkar Nagy Demonstrates His Ultra-Smooth Style in 'Fieldwork'
Nothing trains an expert hand more than time in the field. For Oszkar Nagy, that means countless hours dialing tricks and perfecting his airtime in his slopestyle yard in northern Hungary. Fieldwork captures the payoff moments when Oszkar lands exactly as he intended, but also the odd hard knock that help him get there. No judges, no crowds, no competition. Just his bike, some well-built slopestyle jumps and riding until the sun goes down.
thedigitalfix.com
War of the Rohirrim: who is Freca the Dunlending?
Who is Freca the Dunlending in Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim? The new Lord of the Rings movie, Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim is the next adventure movie set in Tolkien’s Middle-earth to come to the big screen. The fantasy movie will be...
Comments / 0