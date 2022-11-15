Memphis Showboats return to the Bluff City with USFL

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Pro football is heading back home to Memphis.

The Tampa Bay Bandits football team is relocating to the Bluff City to become the Memphis Showboats.

The USFL filed for Memphis Showboats trademarks last week.

Officials held a news conference Tuesday morning at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium to make the announcement.

Daryl Johnston, USFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations, said, “The USFL has come home to Memphis because fans here share our passion to celebrate football as much as we do.”

The league had a short run in the same stadium in 1984-85.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said, “The atmosphere was joyful, the spring weather was beautiful, there was quality football.”

The field is familiar for Showboats quarterback Brady White, who played for the University of Memphis.

“This is a very special place, especially the stadium behind me,” White said. “A lot of pride goes into playing for these fans on that turf, so to have the opportunity to do it again with the Showboats, a dream come true, man.

The USFL’s Houston Gamblers will also play home games at Liberty Stadium.

Last year the league’s eight teams played all their regular games in Birmingham, Ala.

The Showboats head to Memphis in spring 2023.

