94.3 Jack FM
Fireworks Convention Approved For WIR
TOWN OF BUCHANAN, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Buchanan town board has decided the town will host an international fireworks convention next summer, despite community concerns. The Pyrotechnics Guild International held its convention at Wisconsin International Raceway in 2010, which caused over 200 complaints from community members. Discussion from the...
There’s no party hunting allowed in North Dakota
There’s no party hunting allowed in North Dakota. From deer to ducks and pike to perch, hunters and anglers must take only their own daily limit or fill their own deer tag. For as long as I can remember, party hunting, group fishing or any other way to describe it has never been legal in the state.
Minnesota #DNR Conservation Officer Reports-Nov 14, 2022
CO Ben Huener (Roseau) checked deer hunters in Roseau, Kittson, Marshall, Beltrami and Lake of the Woods counties. Violations for the week included transporting a loaded firearm, shooting from the road, leaving a camper unattended on a wildlife management area campground, hunting from a permanent scaffold on a WMA, and trespass.
Charges Considered for Two Teens, Homeowner In Connection To Pulaski Bonfire Explosion
SHAWANO, WI (WTAQ) — The investigation has ended and charges are being considered in Shawano County against two teenage boys, a 17-year old from Green Bay and a 16-year-old from Pulaski in connection to an October Bonfire explosion in the Town of Maple Grove. That explosion, which was triggered...
