ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
voiceofmuscatine.com

Record soybean yields for eastern Iowa farmer

Harvest has wrapped up for eastern Iowa farmer Dave Walton and he says his soybean crop was one for the record books. “Coming into fall we thought we had a pretty good bean crop, and we did,” he said. “We probably had our best soybean crop that we have ever raised.”
IOWA STATE
superhits1027.com

Small Iowa livestock producers benefit from federal grants

DES MOINES — Thirteen livestock producers in Iowa are getting grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to keep meat and money closer to home. The dollars are part of a program designed to bolster and protect smaller livestock producers from consolidation. Right now, four companies account for about...
IOWA STATE
stormlakeradio.com

Iowa Farmers Priorities Released for 2023 Farm Bill

Rural advocacy groups in Iowa have released their priorities for the 2023 Farm Bill, which is already being discussed in Washington, D-C. The Center for Rural Affairs has spent months gathering input from Iowa farmers, which the group wants lawmakers to consider. The Center is focusing on improving funding for crop insurance, more investment in conservation programs, and supporting entrepreneurial farmers. Those small farmers may otherwise be hesitant to take chances on progressive farming methods without a financial backstop.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

The Most Efficient Way for Iowans to Warm Up Their Car This Winter

Today is one of the first days of this upcoming winter season where most of eastern Iowa will spend a big chunk of the day below 32 degrees. What makes that temperature so special? Glad you asked. It's the temperature at which water freezes. Anything below that is considered below-freezing. Glad we got that 1st-grade math out of the way. Eastern Iowa will spend most of the day below freezing so hopefully, you've purchased salt for your driveways/walkways as they could end up being pretty slippery by tonight.
IOWA STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

96% of South Dakota corn harvested

The USDA says South Dakota’s corn harvest is almost wrapped up. Ninety-six percent of the state’s corn crop was harvested as of Sunday. Soybean harvest is 100% complete. Ninety-six percent of sorghum is harvested. The state’s sunflower harvest is 93% done. Seventy-eight percent of the winter wheat...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
98.1 KHAK

A New Farmland Record Set After $2.19 Million Sale In Iowa

Just when we thought farmland prices couldn’t get any higher… they do. A month ago, we saw 55 acres of farmland smash land record prices by going for $26,250 an acre totaling at $1.4 million. The bidding started at $17,000 an acre and rose to $25,000 per acre as three bidders battled it out. The winning bid eventually went to a local farmer.
IOWA STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

95% of Nebraska corn harvested

Corn harvest is winding down in Nebraska. The USDA says 95% of the crop has been harvested. Ninety-three percent of sorghum has been harvested in the state. Winter wheat is 100% emerged, up four percentage points from last week. Twenty-two percent of the crop is in good-to-excellent condition. …
NEBRASKA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Iowa counties launch pipeline soil study

The Iowa State Association of Counties (ISAC) launched a soil conservation study in October that could delay pipeline construction projects if ground conditions are unsuitable for heavy machinery, director Bill Peterson told Axios.Why it matters: Some of the world's best soil is in Iowa.There's growing concern that roughly 2,000 miles of proposed pipeline projects in Iowa could devastate crop production, Peterson said.Driving the news: The study launched Oct. 15 and is being overseen by Mehari Tekeste, an assistant agriculture professor at Iowa State University who has prior pipeline research.ISAC is asking each of Iowa's 99 counties to voluntarily contribute $600...
IOWA STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

96% of Kansas corn, 93% of soybeans harvested

Corn and soybean farmers in Kansas are making good harvest progress. The USDA says the state’s corn harvest is 96% complete, ahead of the five-year average of 93%. Soybean harvest is 93% done, ahead of the five-year average of 86%. Seventy-nine percent of cotton has been harvested. The state’s...
KANSAS STATE
KCRG.com

New Iowa Legislative committee a sign school vouchers are imminent

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - In a signal Iowa Republicans will look to implement a school voucher system in Iowa, a new Iowa House committee will tackle “significant reforms to our educational system”. Iowa Speaker of the House Pat Grassley included the committee in an annual announcement of...
IOWA STATE
K92.3

Costco Unlike Another in the Midwest Opens in Iowa this Week

In September of this year, we shared that Costco was planning to erect another store here in Iowa. The news damn near broke the internet. Clearly, everyone -- at least everyone in Iowa -- loves buying in bulk. That Costco is set to open this week, Thursday, November 17 at...
ANKENY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Where Does Iowa Rank For Worst Winters in the United States?

Death, taxes, and really cold winters are three guarantees in life for anyone who lives in Iowa. You can actually expand that to just about anyone who lives in the midwest if we're being honest. It's official, snow is likely on its way to Eastern Iowa this week and it's time to buckle up for another cold and snowy winter season.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Early snow totals in central Iowa

IOWA — The overnight snow meant many central Iowans woke up to a winter wonderland Tuesday morning. The snow is expected to taper off in the afternoon but check out some of the snow totals that have been recorded so far. These numbers were as of noon: Osceola — 3.7″ Oskaloosa — 3.5″ Des Moines […]
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa GOP blacklists TV station from election night event

In what’s become a trend of Republicans stiff-arming mainstream media outlets, the Iowa Republican Party last week denied a Cedar Rapids TV station entrance into the GOP’s election night party in downtown Des Moines. KCRG-TV is the ABC affiliate in Cedar Rapids.  It’s a fine news operation that provides quality coverage in eastern Iowa.  On […] The post Iowa GOP blacklists TV station from election night event appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Nebraska, Iowa Gas Prices To Start Week

As we start the work week, a look at local gas prices. In Nebraska, "Triple A" Monday morning has the average price per gallon at 3:51, though a little higher in the Metro area;. In Iowa, the auto club say it's 3.50 per gallon, though lower in Pottawattamie, Mills, and...
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy