A New Orleans Woman Vanished. Then Someone Beat Her Boyfriend To Death. Where Is Rita Shaw?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Orleans, LA
The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Women Of Louisiana: Where Are They?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLouisiana State
An American plantation continued to enslave African Americans until the 1960sAnita DurairajKillona, LA
A history of Hubig's pies.peaceful prospects
A Pregnant University of New Orleans Student Disappeared Day After New Year 1999. Where Is Daphne Jones?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Orleans, LA
WDSU
Deadly Lafourche intersection will see change after WDSU investigation
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — The family of 19-year-old Alexis Blair Crimiel, who was killed at a dangerous intersection in Lafourche Parish, is desperate to tell their story. "It is people like you that we need,” John Cherry, her mother's fiancé, said in an interview with WDSU. “We are just everyday people; it is the people like you that have a voice that can take our voice and let everyone hear it."
They drugged and robbed him the night he was found dead - so why no murder charges?
METAIRIE, La. — Bob Arthur began to worry when his 40-year-old son Shawn broke off his wedding engagement just before Christmas 2016. Bob and his wife, Linda, lived in Belton, Mo., hundreds of miles from Shawn's apartment in Metairie. They grew even more concerned when Shawn, who had come to the New Orleans area to work as a water technician, didn’t show up for an appointment on Feb. 25, 2017. He was depressed by the breakup, Bob said, and was supposed to meet with an attorney that day so he could move back home to Missouri.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana's troubled juvenile prisons full, 'cannot safely accept more youth,' letter says
Louisiana officials say there’s no more room in the state's troubled juvenile lockups and have asked judges to help by releasing some low-risk teen offenders back to their communities — drawing blowback from courts and some politicians who fear strain on local youth justice programs. "We write to...
SWAT roll in Metairie shuts down portion of West Napoleon Avenue
A portion of a Jefferson Parish street was closed off after deputies say a suspect barricaded himself in a Metairie home on Wednesday (Nov. 16).
2 People Killed In A Fatal Crash On LA Highway 1 (Lafourche Parish, LA)
The Louisiana State Police responded to a fatal crash that killed two people. The crash occurred on LA Highway 1 just before 9 p.m. The crash claimed the life of 33-year-old Santiago Cascillo of Texas, and 51-year-old Chad St. Pierre of Grand Isle.
fox8live.com
Federal authorities investigating clothing purchases linked to Mayor Cantrell
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Federal investigators are looking into a series of clothing purchases made in the past five years by a New Orleans salon owner who also works as a personal shopper and stylist for Mayor LaToya Cantrell. A source with knowledge of the investigation told Fox 8 that...
KTBS
Fear of Baton Rouge traffic drives misinformation on I-10 expansion project
Fear of Baton Rouge traffic is driving misinformation surrounding Louisiana's plan to expand the I-10 corridor in the city. (Photo credit: Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) Louisiana officials are working to dispel misinformation that has prompted truck drivers and the state attorney general to voice last-minute complaints about traffic due to planned lane closures for an Interstate 10 widening project in Baton Rouge.
fox8live.com
Mayor Cantrell defends use of Pontalba Apartment
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In a press conference Wednesday morning (Nov. 16), New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell defended her use of the city-owned Upper Pontalba Apartment when questioned about a months-long investigation into possible misuse of city resources and money. Our investigation found a member of her security team, NOPD...
Governor John Bel Edwards signs formal letter of apology to families of unjustly killed Southern University students
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Governor John Bel Edwards signed a formal letter of apology to the families of two Southern University students who lost their lives in an unjust incident that occurred exactly 50 years ago. According to a Wednesday, November 16 news release from the Governor’s office, the year was 1972 and it […]
Plane Carrying Rescue Dogs from Louisiana Crashes
A twin engine plane carrying rescue dogs from Louisiana crashed in Wisconsin. Investigators are on the scene of the crash on a snowy golf course in southeast Wisconsin. 3 people onboard the plane suffered non life threatening injuries. Some of the 53 rescue dogs from New Orleans were also slightly...
WDSU
St. Tammany Parish looking for public input as it addresses drainage issues
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Officials in St. Tammany Parish are asking residents to help identify areas with poor drainage. A public meeting will be held Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. in council chambers at the Towers Building in Slidell. The meeting is part of a larger, $900,000...
houmatimes.com
Friends of Bayou Lafourche Announces Newly Appointed Executive Director
The Board of Directors for Friends of Bayou Lafourche, Inc. (FOBL) is pleased to announce that Matthew Rivere has been appointed the new Executive Director. Rivere joins FOBL with a background in public service, marketing, governmental relations, and non-profit leadership experience. He is a native of Westwego, LA. but now resides in Lafourche Parish. He is a graduate of John Curtis Christian School. Matthew is a former Council member of the City of Westwego. Matthew’s governmental background along with his extensive experience in fundraising and event planning will be instrumental to FOBL.
WDSU
U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted on violent gun charges in Metairie
METAIRIE, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a SWAT roll in Metairie on Wednesday morning. According to JPSO Public Information Officer Jason Rivarde, the SWAT roll happened in the 4800 block of West Napoleon. A suspect wanted by U.S. Marshals for violent gun charges was barricaded...
NOLA.com
From the Files of The Farmer
Radiofone wants to build a communications tower for the Madisonville-area fire protection district, but area residents, opposed to the project, got the St. Tammany Parish Zoning Commission to table the issue. The benefits are twofold. St. Tammany Parish Fire Protection District No. 2 would get better communications with other fire...
56 rescue dogs from Louisiana ok after plane carrying them goes down on golf course in Wisconsin
NEW ORLEANS — A plane full of rescue animals from Louisiana came crashing down on a snowy golf course in Wisconsin. The plane took off from the New Orleans Lakefront Airport. That was just part of the long journey for nearly 5-dozen dogs. 6 a.m. Tuesday, the first major...
NOLA.com
JPSO has identified nonverbal woman found wandering in Metairie
UPDATE: The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office announced early Tuesday afternoon that they have identified the woman and are in the process of reuniting her with her relatives. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is trying to identify a nonverbal woman who was found wandering alone in Metairie Monday morning. The woman...
Can Telling A Joke Online Land You In Jail in Louisiana?
Remember the beginning of the pandemic when everyone was trying to figure out what was going on and trying to make peace with the lockdowns here in Louisiana? We saw some pretty funny stuff online because a lot of folks weren't working and they had nothing but time on their hands. It was stressful and a lot of people deal with stress using humor. Unfortunately, the Sheriff's Office in Rapides Parish didn't get the memo.
NOLA.com
Black communities in Louisiana far more exposed to industrial pollution, study says
Louisiana communities containing industrial plants and high percentages of Black residents experienced seven to 21 times more toxic air emissions than similar locations with higher percentages of White residents, according to a new study by researchers with the Tulane Environmental Law Clinic. Those findings include the 184-mile stretch of the...
theadvocate.com
One chief public defender for 2 districts? Local judges say it caused chaos in courtroom
While East Baton Rouge's chief public defender also temporarily oversaw Ascension, Assumption and St. James parishes, she was unreachable as attorneys missed court dates and clients were slow to get lawyers, judges in those parishes said. In a letter addressed to the state Public Defender Board, the five 23rd Judicial...
Louisiana Man Accidentally Stabbed When Hugging His Friend
Most everyone has heard of accidental shootings, but this might be the first case in Louisiana history where we've had an accidental stabbing involving someone other than yourself. It all started with a simple hug. Well, not a "simple" hug but you get the implication. When real guy friends hug,...
