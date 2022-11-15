ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metairie, LA

WDSU

Deadly Lafourche intersection will see change after WDSU investigation

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — The family of 19-year-old Alexis Blair Crimiel, who was killed at a dangerous intersection in Lafourche Parish, is desperate to tell their story. "It is people like you that we need,” John Cherry, her mother's fiancé, said in an interview with WDSU. “We are just everyday people; it is the people like you that have a voice that can take our voice and let everyone hear it."
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
WWL

They drugged and robbed him the night he was found dead - so why no murder charges?

METAIRIE, La. — Bob Arthur began to worry when his 40-year-old son Shawn broke off his wedding engagement just before Christmas 2016. Bob and his wife, Linda, lived in Belton, Mo., hundreds of miles from Shawn's apartment in Metairie. They grew even more concerned when Shawn, who had come to the New Orleans area to work as a water technician, didn’t show up for an appointment on Feb. 25, 2017. He was depressed by the breakup, Bob said, and was supposed to meet with an attorney that day so he could move back home to Missouri.
METAIRIE, LA
KTBS

Fear of Baton Rouge traffic drives misinformation on I-10 expansion project

Fear of Baton Rouge traffic is driving misinformation surrounding Louisiana's plan to expand the I-10 corridor in the city. (Photo credit: Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) Louisiana officials are working to dispel misinformation that has prompted truck drivers and the state attorney general to voice last-minute complaints about traffic due to planned lane closures for an Interstate 10 widening project in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

Mayor Cantrell defends use of Pontalba Apartment

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In a press conference Wednesday morning (Nov. 16), New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell defended her use of the city-owned Upper Pontalba Apartment when questioned about a months-long investigation into possible misuse of city resources and money. Our investigation found a member of her security team, NOPD...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Friends of Bayou Lafourche Announces Newly Appointed Executive Director

The Board of Directors for Friends of Bayou Lafourche, Inc. (FOBL) is pleased to announce that Matthew Rivere has been appointed the new Executive Director. Rivere joins FOBL with a background in public service, marketing, governmental relations, and non-profit leadership experience. He is a native of Westwego, LA. but now resides in Lafourche Parish. He is a graduate of John Curtis Christian School. Matthew is a former Council member of the City of Westwego. Matthew’s governmental background along with his extensive experience in fundraising and event planning will be instrumental to FOBL.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
WDSU

U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted on violent gun charges in Metairie

METAIRIE, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a SWAT roll in Metairie on Wednesday morning. According to JPSO Public Information Officer Jason Rivarde, the SWAT roll happened in the 4800 block of West Napoleon. A suspect wanted by U.S. Marshals for violent gun charges was barricaded...
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA.com

From the Files of The Farmer

Radiofone wants to build a communications tower for the Madisonville-area fire protection district, but area residents, opposed to the project, got the St. Tammany Parish Zoning Commission to table the issue. The benefits are twofold. St. Tammany Parish Fire Protection District No. 2 would get better communications with other fire...
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

JPSO has identified nonverbal woman found wandering in Metairie

UPDATE: The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office announced early Tuesday afternoon that they have identified the woman and are in the process of reuniting her with her relatives. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is trying to identify a nonverbal woman who was found wandering alone in Metairie Monday morning. The woman...
METAIRIE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Can Telling A Joke Online Land You In Jail in Louisiana?

Remember the beginning of the pandemic when everyone was trying to figure out what was going on and trying to make peace with the lockdowns here in Louisiana? We saw some pretty funny stuff online because a lot of folks weren't working and they had nothing but time on their hands. It was stressful and a lot of people deal with stress using humor. Unfortunately, the Sheriff's Office in Rapides Parish didn't get the memo.
LOUISIANA STATE

