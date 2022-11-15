‘Dancing With the Stars’: Trevor Donovan & Daniel Durant Speak Out on Leaving Just Before Finals

Read full article on original website
Related
SheKnows
As General Hospital Does the Unthinkable With Holly, Emma Samms Pleads With Fans to ‘Hang in There’
It’s not over until it’s over. Walking on the wrong side of the law is nothing new to General Hospital’s Holly. When she first hooked up with Luke, in fact, she was a professional grifter. She’s also dabbled in jewel theft, demanded a payout for a life-saving antidote and had her share of “Bad Holly” moments.
Ghosts' Richie Moriarty Previews 'Hilarious' Bizarro Pete Episode Featuring UK Ghosts Co-Creator/Star
No, your eyes are not deceiving you: Ghosts is giving viewers double the Pete in this Thursday’s episode (CBS, 8:30/7:30c). When a production crew for the TV show Dumb Deaths comes to Woodstone to film an episode about Flower’s unfortunate demise, the focus quickly shifts to Pete’s own unlucky passing, with a super method actor (played by UK Ghosts star/co-creator Mathew Baynton) brought on to portray Pete in a recreation of that fateful day. As Baynton’s character attempts to wrap his mind around how Pete ended up getting shot by an arrow — maybe he was a drunk, the thespian suggests —...
Alice From ‘The Brady Bunch’ Had A Secret No One But Ann B. Davis Knew
She’s not mentioned in the song telling the love story of a lovely lady and a man named Brady, but Alice Nelson, played by Ann B. Davis, was an integral and beloved part of The Brady Bunch. Witty and motherly, Alice could be playful and helpful in equal measures for the whole family. For all everyone thought they knew about, Alice, however, she had a whole hidden history Davis kept closely guarded from her colleagues.
Who Is Whoopi Goldberg’s Daughter? Everything To Know About Alex Martin Dean
Whoopi! Academy Award-winning actress-turned-television host Whoopi Goldberg has been a beloved (and sometimes controversial) star for decades. Whether you’re more familiar with her because of films like Ghost and Sister Act or you’re an avid fan of The View, you certainly know of her. But what do you know about her daughter (and only child), […]
Tim Allen’s Kids: Meet His 2 Daughters, Including Elizabeth, Who Is Starring In New ‘Santa Clause’ Show
Tim Allen has two daughters from two different marriages. His first daughter, Katherine, lives away from the limelight of Hollywood. Tim’s second daughter, Elizabeth, made her acting debut in Nov. 2022 at the age of 13. Tim Allen‘s television families, such as his three mischievous boys and wife from...
Chicago Fire Boss Teases Brett's First Post-Casey Date With...?
Breaking up is hard to do, and moving on from the heartache of it has been even more difficult for Chicago Fire‘s Sylvie Brett ever since she split up with her boyfriend Matt Casey in the Season 11 premiere. The decision to end their relationship was a tough one for Brett, who told Casey that the timing just wasn’t right, even though the two love each other. Following the breakup, the paramedic has put her focus solely into work and helping her friend Violet deal with her own tragic loss. But Brett will soon attempt to take a small step forward,...
Leslie Jordan Dies: Call Me Kat Pauses Production in Wake of Actor's Death
Leslie Jordan‘s Call Me Kat family is remembering the late actor, who died on Monday in a car accident at the age of 67. Meanwhile, TVLine has learned that production on the Fox comedy’s current third season will pause for an indefinite period of time following Jordan’s passing. Jordan completed nine episodes of Season 3 at the time of his death (four of which have already aired). “There aren’t words to convey the loss we are experiencing as a cast and a Call Me Kat family,” lamented the sitcom’s titular star, Mayim Bialik, in a statement on Instagram Monday. “Leslie Jordan was larger than...
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Emma Samms Reveals That ‘I Would Never Have Left Voluntarily’ as Holly
There are so many stories we could have had. Holly, as we all know, has spent the last couple years a prisoner of General Hospital’s Victor. And though she’s now back, she’s still under his villainous thumb – something for which Emma Samms hopes fans will forgive her!
‘The Young and the Restless’ Newcomer James Hyde Originally Auditioned for the Role of Tucker McCall
James Hyde is happy to be a part of the show in this capacity, but his first audition was to play a different role on the show.
General Hospital Alum Steve Burton Is Joining Days of Our Lives
Watch: Days of Our Lives Star Found Safe After Going Missing. A soap opera veteran is headed to Peacock. Steve Burton—who played Jason Morgan on General Hospital for nearly 30 years—will reprise his role as Harris Michaels on Peacock's Days of Our Lives in early 2023, the streamer announced Nov. 9. The actor's return to the DOOL franchise follows his appearance on the Days spinoff Beyond Salem earlier this year.
Tim Allen’s Wife Jane Hajduk: Meet His Spouse, Plus Everything On His Previous Marriage
Tim Allen was married to his first wife Laura Deibel for almost 20 years. The comedian married his second wife Jane Hajduk in 2006. He and Laura share daughter Katherine, while he shares daughter Elizabeth with Jane. Tim Allen signed up to wear his Santa Clause suit again from the...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Amy Mitchell self-harm plot continues as she makes secret decision
The following article contains discussion of themes including self-harm. EastEnders spoilers follow. Amy Mitchell has made a dangerous decision in EastEnders as her self-harm story continues. Earlier this week, Amy's dark secret was outed after being discovered by Sam Mitchell, and now her dad Jack Branning is struggling with how...
'Happy' Tom Brady Treats Kids To Brooklyn Pizza After Gisele Bündchen Split
Tom Brady took a break from work to grab a slice with his kiddos. The famously fit Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback — who follows his own strict TB12 diet —treated his youngsters to pizza at one of his favorite eateries on Wednesday, November 16."Brady was having lunch with his kids," a source told a news outlet after seeing him with his brood at Brooklyn Heights pizza eatery Dellarocco’s. "They were happy and enjoying an array of delicious pizzas." TOM BRADY ADMITS HE'S TRYING TO 'GET A BETTER PLACE' AFTER GISELE BUNDCHEN DIVORCEAnother insider spilled that Brady is a huge fan...
Harry Styles hit in face with flying objects during Los Angeles concert, video shows
Harry Styles keeled over and held his left eye after appearing to get struck by a small object thrown at the stage during a recent show at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.
Conners Reveals That [Spoiler] Is Sick — EPs Talk Potential 'Effect' on Jackie
Jackie may never get the closure she needs following Wednesday’s tear-jerking episode of The Conners. After a two-year absence, the Roseanne spinoff welcomed back Estelle Parsons as Jackie’s mother Bev, who was now suffering from dementia. Jackie initially convinced herself that Mom was faking it, but the reality of her Alzheimer’s set in when the 94-year-old inquired about Roseanne. Dan agreed that Bev didn’t deserve for Jackie to look after her, and encouraged his sister-in-law to confront her emotionally manipulative mother when she appeared more lucid. But when Jackie faced up to Bev, she was met with a blank stare. Bev...
Colin Donnell talks playing Paulo/Mack in Irreverent on Peacock (Exclusive)
What happens when a mob negotiation goes wrong? You need to get out of dodge, and that’s what Colin Donnell’s Paulo learns in Irreverent. We talked with Donnell about the role, and what it was like in the costume. Irreverent offers us a slightly lighter crime drama than...
Santa Clauses EPs Reveal Two-Pronged Reason Behind Charlie's Choice in Ep. 2
The Santa Clause franchise brings back Eric Lloyd as Scott’s son Charlie (aka Sport) in Episode 2 of the Disney+ sequel series — a return that ultimately proves short-lived. But Charlie’s cameo is not-at-all insignificant. In fact, it’s a conversation shared between father and son that leads Scott to make a pretty drastic change. When Scott arrives in Florida to visit with Charlie, he is already considering hanging up his red suspenders. The time has come to find a successor, and Scott believes that Charlie is the heir apparent. Charlie, now married with two sons of his own, is taken aback...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Lil Rel Howery: I Said It. Y’All Thinking It’ On HBO Max, A Chicago Comedian At Home With Himself
Lil Rel Howery returned to his native Chicago to film his second HBO comedy special, and so enjoyed his homecoming that he savored his final minute onstage to soak it all in. Could he fill the hour before that finale with as much pomp, majestic moments or musical stories as he had in his first HBO hour, Live in Crenshaw? Did he even need to this time around?
Comments / 0