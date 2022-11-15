I’ve lived in the Cache Valley for 12 years, most of this time was spent growing up on the South Bench of Providence. During these formative years, I remember riding my bike regularly, usually to the houses of friends that lived in my neighborhood, and after I got my first job at 15 I would often ride my bike to work, or to the few retail locations within a 15 minute ride.

LOGAN, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO