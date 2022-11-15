Read full article on original website
cachevalleydaily.com
Eddie Mack Barela
January 29, 1938 — November 15, 2022 (age 84) Eddie Mack Barela, 84, passed away on November 15, 2022 in Garland, Utah. He was born on January 29, 1938 in Petaca, Rio Arriba County, New Mexico to Felix and Carlota Barela. He married Delfinia Barela on November 29, 1969...
cachevalleydaily.com
Nancy Hale Hall
September 13, 1942 – November 18, 2022 (age 80) Nancy Hale Hall, passed away peacefully, after a long battle with dementia, on November 16, 2022 in Logan, Utah. She was born September 13, 1942 in Blackfoot, Idaho the only daughter of John LaThare Hale and Lois Reynolds Hale. Nancy was blessed to be raised in a home where the gospel of Jesus Christ was taught and lived. This experience was the foundation to her future life of steady faith and caring service.
cachevalleydaily.com
PHOTO GALLERY: Northern Colorado 5, USU 1 in Beehive Classic
Photos by Lorene Hale / For additional information about Lorene’s work (or inquiries about purchasing her photos) email her at 307Lorene@gmail.com. Photo Gallery sponsored by The Logo Shop, your source for teams, businesses and booster clubs. Visit http://welogostuff.mypromohq.com/. Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow...
cachevalleydaily.com
UHSAA classification realignment proposal has Logan moving from 4A to 3A
LOGAN – The Utah High School Activities Association released a “first consideration” for upcoming re-alignment of regions and classification for schools that would take effect in fall of 2023. For schools in and around Cache Valley there are multiple potential changes that would impact high school athletics.
cachevalleydaily.com
Logan woman confesses to forging checks from former employer
LOGAN — A 27-year-old Logan woman has admitted to stealing thousands of dollars from her former employer. Chelsie Leigh Guimaraes was originally arrested in April 2017 but later released on bail from the Cache County Jail. Guimaraes appeared Monday afternoon for a hearing in 1st District Court. She pleaded...
cachevalleydaily.com
Daines talks city events and the ongoing dispute with the railroad
LOGAN — Logan Mayor Holly Daines returned to KVNU’s For the People program this past Wednesday for her monthly Speak to the Mayor hour. She said there are more events planned as the city transitions into late November. “On the Saturday after Thanksgiving, the Center Street Christmas Parade...
cachevalleydaily.com
LETTER: Logan City needs more bike infrastructure
I’ve lived in the Cache Valley for 12 years, most of this time was spent growing up on the South Bench of Providence. During these formative years, I remember riding my bike regularly, usually to the houses of friends that lived in my neighborhood, and after I got my first job at 15 I would often ride my bike to work, or to the few retail locations within a 15 minute ride.
cachevalleydaily.com
Firefighters called to house fire near Adams Park
LOGAN — Firefighters were called to a house fire early Thursday morning, north of Adams Park in Logan. The fire was reported at 5:01 a.m. near 690 North 400 East. According to emergency radio traffic, the home occupants reported the fire may have started from a candle left burning in a bathroom. The residents were able to evacuate safely.
cachevalleydaily.com
Sleigh rides through elk at Hardware Wildlife Management Area to continue
HYRUM — Sleigh rides through the elk at Hardware Wildlife Management Area will again be offered this year after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Starting Friday Dec. 2, the horse-drawn sleigh and wagon rides will be offered through the middle of hundreds of wild elk while they are feeding at the southern Cache Valley site.
cachevalleydaily.com
Acrobats of Cirque Kalabanté provide mesmerizing show in Logan
LOGAN – The Cirque Kalabanté of Montreal gave an utterly mesmerizing performance at the Ellen Eccles Theatre on Wednesday evening, as part of the Cache Valley Center for the Arts’ national touring series. Led by founder Yamoussa Bangoura, his troupe performed Afrique en Cirque, a 90-minute show...
cachevalleydaily.com
Utah State wins OT thriller at San Diego
SAN DIEGO – With under 15 seconds to go in a tied ballgame at 89 apiece in San Diego, Utah State guard Steven Ashworth brought the ball up the court. Initially isolated against San Diego’s Sigu Sisoho Jawara on the right side, Ashworth reversed course and went around a Dan Akin screen. Jawara went under the screen so Ashworth stopped, popped, and nailed a 20-foot two-point shot to put Utah State up 91-89 with four seconds to play.
