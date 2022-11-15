Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Abbott sends more migrants to the home of VP HarrisAsh JurbergTexas State
The richest person in Potomac, MarylandLuay RahilPotomac, MD
The “record-setting” 2022 NationalsIBWAAWashington, DC
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops final road match of season 3-1 to MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mexico investigates death of American woman seen being beaten in video that has gone viral
Mexican prosecutors said Thursday they have opened an investigation into the death of a U.S. woman seen being beaten in a video that has gone viral. Prosecutors in the state of Baja California Sur said in a statement they are investigating the death of a woman they identified only as a foreigner, at a resort development in the town of San Jose del Cabo.
Bill Barr says ‘increasingly likely’ Trump will be ‘legitimately’ indicted on criminal charges
Former Attorney General Bill Barr says it looks “increasingly likely” that Donald Trump will be “legitimately” indicted on criminal charges by the Justice Department.Mr Barr’s comments came on the day that current AG Merrick Garland installed a special counsel to oversee investigations into the one-term president.The Republican was asked in a PBS interview about the legal danger facing Mr Trump over the probe into top secret documents the FBI found hidden at Mar-a-Lago.“If the Department of Justice can show that these were very sensitive documents, which I think they probably were and also show that the president consciously was...
Rudy Giuliani Just Received The Best News From Prosecutors After Apartment Raid: 'Criminal Charges Are Not Coming'
Rudy Giuliani just discovered that he will not face criminal charges over foreign lobbying, 18 months after the FBI raided his Manhattan home and law office and took 16 electronic devices, including his cellphone and a computer belonging to his longtime assistant Jo Ann Zafonte. Rudy Giuliani Will Not Face...
Mike Pence calls special counsel’s Trump probe ‘very troubling’ and blames lawyers for Mar-a-Lago papers
Former Vice President Mike Pence has criticised the federal government’s appointment of a special counsel to oversee two criminal investigations into Donald Trump, who has accused the US Department of Justice of waging a politically motivated attack against him.Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on 18 November that a former chief prosecutor from The Hague will examine the former president’s role in the attack on the US Capitol as well as his possession of sensitive government documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate.The announcement comes just days after the twice-impeached former president – whose baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen...
Idaho student murders: Law enforcement trying to 'expedite everything' in search for suspect, prosecutor says
An Idaho prosecutor said law enforcement is working to "expedite everything" in the search for a suspect that killed four University of Idaho students.
WBAL Radio
Attorney General Garland names special counsel in Trump Mar-a-Lago probe
(WASHINGTON) -- Attorney General Merrick Garland has named a special counsel to oversee the entirety of the Justice Department's criminal investigation into the unlawful retention of national defense information at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, as well as key aspects of its probe into the events of Jan 6.
The FBI is investigating the mysterious death of Shanquella Robinson, who died during a group vacation in Mexico. Here's everything we know so far.
Authorities are investigating the death of Shanquella Robinson, a 25-year-old woman who mysteriously died during a trip to Mexico with her friends.
WBAL Radio
House review of Commanders 'over' when Republicans take over
The Washington Commanders have been sued again by the District of Columbia, this time accused of scheming to cheat fans out of ticket money. D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine on Thursday announced the filing of a lawsuit in civil court against the NFL team for its actions in taking season-ticket holder money and keeping it for its own purposes.
WBAL Radio
After 39 years behind bars, Black man walks free on overturned murder conviction
(NEW YORK)-- A man who spent almost 40 years behind bars had his murder conviction for a 1983 killing overturned Thursday. "Even though it was delayed justice, it was justice," Raymond Flanks told reporters after he exited the courthouse. "Time and truth prevailed in this matter." Prosecutors and defense lawyers...
WBAL Radio
Hearing date scheduled for case against Johns Hopkins University police force
A hearing is set in relation to Johns Hopkins University and its plan to create a private police force. The hearing will take place on Dec. 19 in city circuit court, in connection with a lawsuit filed by three people who are opposed to the force. They're suing not just...
