‘Jingle on the Green’ Scheduled for December 1
State Fair Community College invites the community to its annual 'Jingle on the Green' from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 1 on the Sedalia campus. The event is free, and parking will be available in all campus lots. At 6 p.m. in Stauffacher Theatre, SFCC President Dr. Brent Bates will...
This Pizza Buffet With Great Chicken Would Be A Slam Dunk In Sedalia
As we left Mazzio's to head back to the studio after enjoying their buffet, the conversation turned to different pizza joints that offer a pizza buffet. I mentioned to Behka that I really missed Pizza Ranch, a pizza buffet joint that has great fried chicken, and wished we had one. I was shocked when without missing a beat she told me Sedalia almost got a Pizza Ranch.
Ride The Train to Sedalia With Santa On December 10, 2022
Everyone knows Santa is magic, and this year Santa's bringing the magic of meeting him while riding on the rails to kids in towns like Sedalia and Warrensburg. When I was a child there was nothing more fun than going on a train ride. It probably started with riding the el train in Philadelphia, then Amtrak between Philly and Connecticut, and just grew from there. In fact, I recently detailed a trip I took on the Missouri River Runner between Warrensburg and Missouri. You can read that here.
Best Burgers In Missouri? It Might Be Chuck-A-Burger. Here’s Why!
I have been on a bit of a nostalgia kick lately. Thinking about the way things were when I was younger. I often speak to my family back home, and the stories they tell about their youth. The places they could go to grab food. Especially burgers. A dear friend of mine used to live near the St Louis area and told me about Chuck-A-Burger. I think Sedalia could use a place like this.
What Fast Foods Places Does Sedalia Want? Here Were Your Answers!
We have an awful lot of fast food places in Sedalia. There certainly are plenty of options depending on what your taste buds want on a given day. I get enough coupons in the mail, and with almost all of the chains having deals on their mobile apps, you can usually find a decent deal that won't cost too much.
Tabitha Thompson Settles in as SFCC-Lake of the Ozarks Director
The State Fair Community College-Lake of the Ozarks (SFCC-LOZ) campus is now under the direction of Tabitha Thompson who previously served as Lebanon R-3 School District assistant principal for about six years. As the SFCC-LOZ director, Thompson is responsible for the operations at the campus located in the upper level...
SFCC Music Arts To Present Winter Concert November 29
The State Fair Community College Music Arts program will present its winter band and vocal concert at 7 p.m. Nov. 29 at First United Methodist Church, 916 Thompson Blvd., in Sedalia. Admission is free; however, donations of snack foods such as granola bars, crackers, dried fruit, nuts, Little Debbie snacks,...
Two Injured When Jeep Hits Deer
Two people were injured after their vehicle struck a deer Wednesday night in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 1999 Jeep Cherokee, driven by 25-year-old Daniel J. Hill of La Monte, was on US 50, west of Daviess Road (extreme western Pettis County) around 7:45 p.m., when it struck a deer in the roadway.
Increase Your Happiness Threefold in Green Ridge This Weekend
"Money can't buy you happiness" is the old trope -- likely started by someone who didn't have any. However, a new study shows folks who suddenly found themselves flush actually felt pretty good about it. Researchers out of the University of British Columbia took $2 million given by wealthy donors...
Food Truck Frenzy Coming to PCCP Wednesday
A "Food Truck Frenzy" is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 11 a.m., to 2 p.m., at the Pettis County Partnership, located in the State Fair Shopping Center in Sedalia. A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the PCCP in support of Homeless Awareness month.
Adopt These Pups From The Sedalia Animal Shelter For Only $50 This Month
The Sedalia Animal Shelter has a special going on throughout the month of November and it could save you some cash if you're looking to adopt a big dog this holiday season. For the rest of November, the Sedalia Animal Shelter has a special on the adoption of big dogs. All dogs over 40 pounds, regardless of how long they've been staying at the shelter, are adoptable for $50 through the end of the month.
Two Injured in JoCo Crash
Two people were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2023 Chevy Trailblazer, driven by 23-year-old Jazmin E. Mays of Warrensburg, was at 809 SW Highway VV (west of Centerview) around 8 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a culvert.
Warsaw Teen Injured in Fiery Rollover
A Warsaw teen was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday morning in Saline County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Emily M. Poindexter of Warsaw was the driver of a northbound 2013 Nissan Juke on US 65 at Grand Pass (about half way between Waverly and Malta Bend) around 10:35 a.m. Tuesday, when the vehicle ran off the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned, landing on its wheels, and catching fire.
You Love Nostalgia? This Sedalia Store Fills You With It! Shop There!
This holiday season, I think a fair amount of people are looking for unique gifts for their loved ones. Perhaps something that may not cost as much money as something brand new. If any of you would like to find something that will fill you full of nostalgia, and perhaps relive your youth, downtown Sedalia has a shop for you!
Sedalia Woman Injured In Benton County Jeep Rollover
A Sedalia woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday night in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2008 Jeep Patriot, driven by 34-year-old Tandra A. Miller of Sedalia, was on US 65 at McDaniel Road (near the Warsaw Airport) just after 11 p.m., when the Jeep traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned. The Jeep came to rest on its wheels.
Small Portion of North Park Closed Tuesday
The City of Sedalia will be closing North Park Avenue, just north of its intersection with West Main Street, beginning at 8 a.m. and continuing through 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 to repair a manhole in the roadway. The work will be completed in the area just north of West...
Marshall Woman Injured in Saline County Crash
A Marshall woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Saturday in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2014 Ford truck, driven by 75-year-old Barbara A. Nobis of Paris, was on US 65 Highway at Keokuk Road around 5 p.m., when it failed to yield to a northbound 2020 Ford SUV, driven by 68-year-old Mabel D. Collins of Marshall. The truck traveled into the path of the SUV.
Celebrate Aviation History Month….. in Marshall? Absolutely!
Well, yes, there is an National Aviation History month. I admit, I did not know that, but again... I live under a rock, you guys. And you'd think I WOULD know, because I had a great brush with aviation history right here in West Central Missouri not too long ago!
Two Injured in La Monte Crash
A Canadian man and a Warrensburg man were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Monday night in La Monte. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a northbound 2009 Infinity G37, driven by Jason S. Mege of Innisfail, Alberta Canada, attempted to cross the westbound lanes of US 50 at Pleasant Green Road around 9 p.m., and pulled into the path of a westbound 2013 Chevy Cruze, driven by 29-year-old Rylan T. Collett of Warrensburg.
MSHP Arrest Reports for November 14, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 19-year-old Michael L. Waddle of Sedalia at 4:35 p.m. Sunday in Saline County. He was suspected of delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, no valid license and possession of marijuana. Waddle was taken to the Saline County Jail on a 24-hour hold.
