Read full article on original website
Related
James to Release Double Album, Celebrate 40 Years with Tour
James, the Britpop alt-rockers of ’90s cult fame, are setting 40 years of classics to a new tune. Recorded with Orca 22, a 22-piece orchestra, and backed by a gospel choir, the upcoming double album will feature new versions of James’ greatest hits, fan favorites, and deep cuts from across their four decade-long career.
Britney Spears' Toxic gets played and sung like a Korn song, and the result is so good you'd think Korn did it themselves
Listen to viral internet virtuoso Anthony Vincent's Korn-style reworking of Britney Spears' Toxic for a taste of nu metal paradise. Anthony Vincent is one talented fellow, mostly known for his compilation videos - titled Ten Second Songs - of famous tunes performed in the style of a number of different musicians. This time, the musical mastermind has focused all of his attention on the distinct sound of Korn.
Hear Tom Petty Cover ‘Call Me the Breeze’ at 1997 Fillmore Show
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers can be heard covering JJ Cale’s classic song “Call Me the Breeze” in a newly released clip from the band’s residency at the Fillmore in San Francisco from 1997. It appears on a box set, due on Nov. 25, which celebrates...
Morrissey abruptly walks off stage after 30 minutes, and California fans are fuming
“As I think you know, it’s extremely cold. Can you tell? Yeah, I can as well. However, we will steam on,” the singer said.
thebrag.com
Girl in Red announces headline Australian shows
Acclaimed indie pop artist Girl in Red is coming to Australia for her biggest headline shows to date next year. The young Norwegian star will perform at Melbourne’s 170 Russell on Wednesday, February 1st, and Sydney’s Metro Theatre on Monday, February 6th (see full details below). While in the Southern Hemisphere, she’ll also appear at Laneway Festival 2023 in both Australia and New Zealand.
Listen to Guns N’ Roses’ New Version of ‘November Rain’
Guns N’ Roses have released their updated version of the classic hit, “November Rain.”. Completed for the upcoming Use Your Illusion box set, the new rendition features a 50-piece orchestra, arranged and conducted by film and television composer Christopher Lennertz. The track was mixed by Steven Wilson, who has also remixed albums by King Crimson, Jethro Tull, Yes, Rush, Roxy Music, Black Sabbath and Kiss.
4 Songs You Didn’t Know Rivers Cuomo Wrote for Other Artists
Born June 13, 1970, Rivers Cuomo rose to fame in the early ’90s as the frontman of the alternative rock band Weezer. As a young person, Cuomo’s religious family moved often, traversing from Buddhist communities in the Northeast United States. When he was about 10, his family settled in Connecticut where he lived before moving to Los Angeles as a young adult around 18.
No Elton John tickets? Here's how to livestream his final Dodger Stadium concert
Elton John is scheduled to play his final North American show Sunday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Here's how to watch the action from home.
The FADER
Phoebe Bridgers preps for holiday season with new song “So Much Wine”
Each year for the past six years Phoebe Bridgers has released a charity single to coincide with the holidays. This year's entry is a cover of The Handsome Family's 2000 track "So Much Wine," as heard on the country duo's album In The Air. Listen to Bridgers' version, which features contributions from actor/boyfriend Paul Mescal as well as Andrew Bird, below. Proceeds from the "So Much Wine" cover will be donated to the Los Angeles LGBT Center.
The Home Edit founders add a podcast to their growing brand
Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, the chatty, upbeat, rainbow-loving duo, already star in the Netflix reality series "Get Organized with The Home Edit," have co-authored books on their approach and sell their own line of products
Joe Jonas Describes Why Writing An Original Song For Devotion Was So 'Tough' - Exclusive Interview
When the world thinks of Joe Jonas, a plethora of things may come to mind: co-lead in the Jonas Brothers alongside his younger bro, Nick Jonas, husband to "Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner, frontman of dance-rock band DNCE, and now, officially, an occasional actor (yes, besides Disney Channel's 2008 musical-movie "Camp Rock").
Watch Jethro Tull, Soft Machine and Lemmy in wild French TV London special from 1969
This rediscovered documentary on London's music scene features some formidable performances
NME
ABBA ‘Voyage’ residency to be extended to November 2023
The ABBA ‘Voyage’ concert residency has been extended to November 2023 due to demand. The revolutionary show at Queen Elizabeth’s Olympic Park, which features avatar versions of the pop icons, will now be running until November 2023 – you can buy tickets here. The show, which...
The FADER
black midi drop surprise live album
Four months after releasing their third LP, Hellfire, black midi has returned with a live album. Live Fire, the soundboard recording of the group’s Primavera Porto this past summer, dropped today (November 15) without warning as a limited-edition 12’’ vinyl. In addition to featuring five songs from their latest studio project, the new record opens with the first two tracks from their 2019 debut, Schlagenheim; contains three cuts from its 2021 follow-up, Cavalcade; and offers a sneak peak at bm’s future endeavors in the form of the previously unreleased “Lumps.”
35 Years Ago: Def Leppard Seeks Enlightenment on ‘Hysteria’
You've probably been misinterpreting one of Def Leppard's most popular songs all these years. On the surface, "Hysteria," the fourth single and title track off the band’s fourth album, reads like a typical '80s love ballad. Singer Joe Elliott sings about his emotions whenever his loved one is near. Pretty straightforward, right? Not quite. Guitarist Phil Collen told Songfacts the song is really about something more spiritual.
Kourtney Kardashian throws Travis Barker a surprise birthday party
What’s his age again? Kourtney Kardashian threw husband Travis Barker a surprise birthday bash on Wednesday in honor of his 47th birthday. The festivities were held at Crossroads Kitchen, the Blink-182 drummer’s favorite vegan restaurant in Los Angeles. Videos posted on social media showed Kardashian, 43, holding Barker’s hand as they walked in to the venue, where a group of friends and family were heard shouting, “Surprise!” The “Kardashians” star was dressed for the event in a low-cut black blazer and slacks, while her seemingly unsuspecting rocker beau wore a large grey hoodie. However, the “All the Small Things” musician appeared to later change...
NPR
Alex G brings indescribable feelings to life on 'God Save the Animals'
Have you ever had an "indescribable feeling?" An emotion or a sensation that washes over you but that you can't quite put into words? Those feelings are what Alex G tries to capture with his music. For most of his career, he's made that music pretty much all alone, on...
NME
RAYE drops new single ‘Escapism’ and announces 2023 world tour dates
RAYE has shared a new single called ‘Escapism’ and announces 2023 world tour dates – see details below and buy tickets here. The singer is set to release her long-awaited debut album ‘My 21st Century Blues’ on February 3 next year, and is previewing it with a new collaboration with 070 Shake.
Open-minded and truly eclectic: Nik Turner was the spirit of Hawkwind
Fifteen years ago, the BBC broadcast a documentary about the history of Hawkwind. Talking heads attested to their vast influence and reminisced about the kind of misadventures that tend to befall a band apparently existing on a diet largely composed of LSD. But the whole thing was undercut with sadness. The surviving members of what’s generally considered Hawkwind’s classic lineup – the one that recorded their unlikely hit single Silver Machine and the extraordinary 1973 live album Space Ritual – had fallen out, apparently irrevocably. There was clearly very little love lost between bassist Lemmy and his former bandmates while Hawkwind’s one constant member and de-facto leader, guitarist and vocalist Dave Brock, refused to take part in the documentary at all, “due,” the voiceover glumly announced, “to the participation of Nik Turner”.
NME
Panic! At The Disco announce global stream of ‘Viva Las Vengeance’ concert
Panic! At The Disco have announced a global live-stream of their recent headline show in Chicago, Illinois – find all the details below. The Brendon Urie-fronted band performed at the city’s United Center arena on October 28 as part of their ‘Viva Las Vengeance’ US tour.
Comments / 0