Fifteen years ago, the BBC broadcast a documentary about the history of Hawkwind. Talking heads attested to their vast influence and reminisced about the kind of misadventures that tend to befall a band apparently existing on a diet largely composed of LSD. But the whole thing was undercut with sadness. The surviving members of what’s generally considered Hawkwind’s classic lineup – the one that recorded their unlikely hit single Silver Machine and the extraordinary 1973 live album Space Ritual – had fallen out, apparently irrevocably. There was clearly very little love lost between bassist Lemmy and his former bandmates while Hawkwind’s one constant member and de-facto leader, guitarist and vocalist Dave Brock, refused to take part in the documentary at all, “due,” the voiceover glumly announced, “to the participation of Nik Turner”.

4 DAYS AGO