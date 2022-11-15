ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

American Songwriter

James to Release Double Album, Celebrate 40 Years with Tour

James, the Britpop alt-rockers of ’90s cult fame, are setting 40 years of classics to a new tune. Recorded with Orca 22, a 22-piece orchestra, and backed by a gospel choir, the upcoming double album will feature new versions of James’ greatest hits, fan favorites, and deep cuts from across their four decade-long career.
Louder

Britney Spears' Toxic gets played and sung like a Korn song, and the result is so good you'd think Korn did it themselves

Listen to viral internet virtuoso Anthony Vincent's Korn-style reworking of Britney Spears' Toxic for a taste of nu metal paradise. Anthony Vincent is one talented fellow, mostly known for his compilation videos - titled Ten Second Songs - of famous tunes performed in the style of a number of different musicians. This time, the musical mastermind has focused all of his attention on the distinct sound of Korn.
thebrag.com

Girl in Red announces headline Australian shows

Acclaimed indie pop artist Girl in Red is coming to Australia for her biggest headline shows to date next year. The young Norwegian star will perform at Melbourne’s 170 Russell on Wednesday, February 1st, and Sydney’s Metro Theatre on Monday, February 6th (see full details below). While in the Southern Hemisphere, she’ll also appear at Laneway Festival 2023 in both Australia and New Zealand.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Listen to Guns N’ Roses’ New Version of ‘November Rain’

Guns N’ Roses have released their updated version of the classic hit, “November Rain.”. Completed for the upcoming Use Your Illusion box set, the new rendition features a 50-piece orchestra, arranged and conducted by film and television composer Christopher Lennertz. The track was mixed by Steven Wilson, who has also remixed albums by King Crimson, Jethro Tull, Yes, Rush, Roxy Music, Black Sabbath and Kiss.
American Songwriter

4 Songs You Didn’t Know Rivers Cuomo Wrote for Other Artists

Born June 13, 1970, Rivers Cuomo rose to fame in the early ’90s as the frontman of the alternative rock band Weezer. As a young person, Cuomo’s religious family moved often, traversing from Buddhist communities in the Northeast United States. When he was about 10, his family settled in Connecticut where he lived before moving to Los Angeles as a young adult around 18.
The FADER

Phoebe Bridgers preps for holiday season with new song “So Much Wine”

Each year for the past six years Phoebe Bridgers has released a charity single to coincide with the holidays. This year's entry is a cover of The Handsome Family's 2000 track "So Much Wine," as heard on the country duo's album In The Air. Listen to Bridgers' version, which features contributions from actor/boyfriend Paul Mescal as well as Andrew Bird, below. Proceeds from the "So Much Wine" cover will be donated to the Los Angeles LGBT Center.
NME

ABBA ‘Voyage’ residency to be extended to November 2023

The ABBA ‘Voyage’ concert residency has been extended to November 2023 due to demand. The revolutionary show at Queen Elizabeth’s Olympic Park, which features avatar versions of the pop icons, will now be running until November 2023 – you can buy tickets here. The show, which...
The FADER

black midi drop surprise live album

Four months after releasing their third LP, Hellfire, black midi has returned with a live album. Live Fire, the soundboard recording of the group’s Primavera Porto this past summer, dropped today (November 15) without warning as a limited-edition 12’’ vinyl. In addition to featuring five songs from their latest studio project, the new record opens with the first two tracks from their 2019 debut, Schlagenheim; contains three cuts from its 2021 follow-up, Cavalcade; and offers a sneak peak at bm’s future endeavors in the form of the previously unreleased “Lumps.”
Ultimate Classic Rock

35 Years Ago: Def Leppard Seeks Enlightenment on ‘Hysteria’

You've probably been misinterpreting one of Def Leppard's most popular songs all these years. On the surface, "Hysteria," the fourth single and title track off the band’s fourth album, reads like a typical '80s love ballad. Singer Joe Elliott sings about his emotions whenever his loved one is near. Pretty straightforward, right? Not quite. Guitarist Phil Collen told Songfacts the song is really about something more spiritual.
Page Six

Kourtney Kardashian throws Travis Barker a surprise birthday party

What’s his age again? Kourtney Kardashian threw husband Travis Barker a surprise birthday bash on Wednesday in honor of his 47th birthday. The festivities were held at Crossroads Kitchen, the Blink-182 drummer’s favorite vegan restaurant in Los Angeles. Videos posted on social media showed Kardashian, 43, holding Barker’s hand as they walked in to the venue, where a group of friends and family were heard shouting, “Surprise!” The “Kardashians” star was dressed for the event in a low-cut black blazer and slacks, while her seemingly unsuspecting rocker beau wore a large grey hoodie. However, the “All the Small Things” musician appeared to later change...
NPR

Alex G brings indescribable feelings to life on 'God Save the Animals'

Have you ever had an "indescribable feeling?" An emotion or a sensation that washes over you but that you can't quite put into words? Those feelings are what Alex G tries to capture with his music. For most of his career, he's made that music pretty much all alone, on...
NME

RAYE drops new single ‘Escapism’ and announces 2023 world tour dates

RAYE has shared a new single called ‘Escapism’ and announces 2023 world tour dates – see details below and buy tickets here. The singer is set to release her long-awaited debut album ‘My 21st Century Blues’ on February 3 next year, and is previewing it with a new collaboration with 070 Shake.
The Guardian

Open-minded and truly eclectic: Nik Turner was the spirit of Hawkwind

Fifteen years ago, the BBC broadcast a documentary about the history of Hawkwind. Talking heads attested to their vast influence and reminisced about the kind of misadventures that tend to befall a band apparently existing on a diet largely composed of LSD. But the whole thing was undercut with sadness. The surviving members of what’s generally considered Hawkwind’s classic lineup – the one that recorded their unlikely hit single Silver Machine and the extraordinary 1973 live album Space Ritual – had fallen out, apparently irrevocably. There was clearly very little love lost between bassist Lemmy and his former bandmates while Hawkwind’s one constant member and de-facto leader, guitarist and vocalist Dave Brock, refused to take part in the documentary at all, “due,” the voiceover glumly announced, “to the participation of Nik Turner”.

