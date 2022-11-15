ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBAL Radio

Maryland State Police superintendent retiring

Maryland State Police Superintendent Col. Woodrow “Jerry” Jones is retiring at the end of the year. Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday that Lt. Col. Roland Butler will be acting superintendent. “Lt. Colonel Butler exemplifies the core State Police values of integrity, fairness, and service, and he plays a...
MARYLAND STATE

