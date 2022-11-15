Read full article on original website
Related
WBAL Radio
MSP arrest woman on impaired driving charges in fatal multi-vehicle crash
Maryland State Police said they arrested a woman on impaired driving charges Saturday following a multi-vehicle crash that left one person dead. Officials said they responded to Interstate 97 at Route 32 just before 12:45 a.m. for a report of a five-vehicle crash. The driver of a 2009 Honda Accord,...
WBAL Radio
Maryland State Police superintendent retiring
Maryland State Police Superintendent Col. Woodrow “Jerry” Jones is retiring at the end of the year. Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday that Lt. Col. Roland Butler will be acting superintendent. “Lt. Colonel Butler exemplifies the core State Police values of integrity, fairness, and service, and he plays a...
Comments / 0