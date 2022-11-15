Read full article on original website
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
Business Insider
Amazon has made history as the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value, as the tech selloff worsens
Amazon has become the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value, per Bloomberg. Its share price closed 4.3% lower at $86.14 on Wednesday, taking its market value down to $879 billion. Amazon's market value was nearly $1.9 trillion in July 2021. The world's largest online retailer's...
Investopedia
Walmart May Post Declining Q3 Profit as Retail Slumps
Analysts estimate Walmart will report adjusted EPS of $1.31 vs. $1.45 in Q3 FY 2022 on Nov. 15. Total U.S. comparable sales (excluding fuel sales) are expected to rise, though at a decelerating pace. Revenue is expected to increase by the second-widest margin in nearly two years. Walmart Inc. (WMT),...
Walmart Stock Soars After Blasting Q3 Earnings, Improving 2023 Profit Forecast
Walmart (WMT) - Get Free Report posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings Tuesday, while trimming its expected profit decline for final months of the year, as the world's biggest retailer continued to benefit from a shift in value-focused spending from American consumers. Walmart said adjusted earnings for the three months ended...
Nvidia Earnings Preview: Data Center Recovery In Focus As Gaming Extends Slump
Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) - Get Free Report shares slipped lower Wednesday ahead of the chipmaker's third quarter earnings after the closing bell, with investors likely focused on whether strength in its data center business can offset ongoing weakness in the gaming industry. Shares were further pressured by a near-term warning...
Amazon Stock: Can You Double Your Gains? This Analyst Thinks So
Analysts and investors have been gloomy about Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report ever since the company released weak guidance for the fourth quarter. Many have cut their price targets for AMZN in the near term — including Ivan Feinseth of Tigress Financial. Feinseth lowered his price target on...
AMD Stock Higher As Upgrades From UBS, Baird Follow 'Genoa' Chip Launch
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Free Report shares moved higher Monday following a pair of analyst upgrades for the chipmaker following its mixed set of earnings data and the launch of its new data center product Genoa. UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri lifted its rating on AMD to 'buy' from...
TJX Companies Says Its Inventory Position Will ‘Bode Well’ For Holiday Sales in Q4
TJX Companies topped profit estimates in the third quarter, despite sales coming in lower than the same period last year. The Framingham, Mass.-based off-price retailer reported a net profit of $1.062 billion in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, up from $1.023 billion the same time last year. Net sales for the third quarter of 2023, however, were $12.2 billion, a decrease of 3% from $12.5 billion versus the third quarter of 2022. By division, net sales at Marmaxx, which includes the T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and Sierra banners in the U.S., were up 3% in the quarter to $7.455 billion, driven mostly...
Target’s 3Q profit drops 52% as shoppers force price cuts
NEW YORK (AP) — An unexpected and potentially ominous pullback in customer spending ahead of the holiday shopping season pushed third-quarter profits at Target down 52% after it was forced to slash prices with Americans feeling the squeeze of inflation. The Minneapolis retailer voiced caution about its sales and...
Youdao Stock Gains Post Q3 Results; Clocks 35% Top-Line Growth
Youdao Inc DAO reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 35% year-on-year to $197.15 million, beating the consensus of $184.55 million. Segment Revenues: Learning Services rose 37.2% to $124.9 million, Smart Devices increased 40.1% to $50.1 million, and Online Marketing Services climbed 14.9% to $22.1 million. The gross margin expanded 160...
Kohl’s Pulls Outlook, Reports 60% Profit Decline
Kohl’s Corp. pulled its outlook for the year and reported sharp declines in third-quarter sales and profits, as the company heads into the crucial holiday season looking for a new chief executive officer to replace the outgoing Michelle Gass. The retailer, whose customer has been hit hard by ultra high inflation, said its third-quarter net income fell by 60 percent to $97 million, or 82 cents a diluted share, down from $243 million, or $1.65, a year ago. More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionA Look Inside Destree's First Store Kohl’s gave investors a...
kitco.com
Gold prices holding within striking distance of $1,800 as U.S. retail sales rise 1.3% in October
(Kitco News) - The gold market is holding on to solid gains and remains in striking distance of $1,800 as U.S. consumers went on a significant shopping spree last month. U.S. retail sales rose 1.3% last month following a roughly unchanged reading in September, according to the latest data from the U.S. Commerce Department. The data significantly beat expectations. Economists were expecting to see a rise of 1.0% in last month's headline number.
Target falls 15% after slashing its 4th-quarter outlook as customers pull back on spending in the face of higher rates and economic angst
Target shares dropped 15% on Wednesday following the retailer's third-quarter earnings report. The company said customers began reducing spending and it now sees same-store sales declining this quarter. Third quarter adjusted earnings of $1.54 a share were below Wall Street's estimate of $2.16 a share. Investors slammed Target shares lower...
Investopedia
Alibaba Will Probably Post Modest Sales Growth
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba is expected to post flat quarterly profit and modest sales growth when it reports results for its September quarter on Nov. 17. Analysts expect adjusted earnings of 11.23 yuan per U.S. traded share compared to 11.20 in the prior-year quarter. Option traders recently turned bullish on...
NASDAQ
Home Depot (HD) Beats on Sales & Earnings in Q3, Retains View
The Home Depot, Inc. HD has posted better-than-expected earnings and sales in third-quarter fiscal 2022. The top and bottom lines also improved year over year. The company’s results have benefitted from strong growth in project-related categories across the business. HD gained from continued strong demand for home improvement projects, robust housing market trends and ongoing investments. HD reiterated the guidance for fiscal 2022.
Investopedia
Target Warning Overshadows Retail Sales Gain; Stock Slumps
U.S. consumers may already be starting to shop as if a recession is right around the corner. While nationwide October retail sales exceeded expectations, Target Corp. (TGT) shares plummeted 15% in on Nov. 16 after the retailer cut its profit outlook for a second time this year, citing a "challenging economic environment" as it reported disappointing quarterly results.
CNBC
Home Depot posts better-than-expected quarter despite inflation
Home Depot reported third-quarter earnings Tuesday, beating analyst expectations. The retailer reported revenue increased nearly 6% to $38.87 billion. Wall Street is watching how rising costs and other macroeconomic headwinds are affecting the retailer. Both its professional and do-it-yourself sales saw positive growth during the period, the retailer's management said...
CNBC
Nvidia revenue falls 17% but data center growth remains strong
Nvidia reported fiscal third-quarter results on Wednesday for the period ending in October with sales beating analyst expectations but earnings per share coming in light. Nvidia is closely watched by analysts and investors as a leading indicator for the health of the technology industry, because it sells chips and software to so many PC makers and cloud providers.
Earnings Previews: Applied Materials, Gap, Palo Alto Networks, Ross Stores
Here is a look at what analysts are expecting from quarterly reports Thursday afternoon from these four companies.
