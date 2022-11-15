Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yakima YWCA Helping Families Recover From Domestic Violence
Domestic violence is a big problem in the city of Yakima. In fact the Executive Director of the YWCA women's shelter says Yakima and Spokane have the highest rates of domestic violence incidents in the state. Cheri Kilty says they help thousands of women and children every year. She says however that 85% leave the shelter and rebuild their lives in the community.
Have a Toys For Tots Donation? Here’s Some Handy Drop-Off Locations In Yakima
Tis the season of giving, and many are in need. Thank goodness for Toys for Tots. If you can, donate a new toy or something else like sporting equipment (balls, bags, PPE), children’s books, backpacks, games, cosmetic accessories for younger teens, etc. Or, a cash donation is always accepted.
Speeding in Yakima? You’ve Been Warned by YPD
Yakima Police Officers are busy all day chasing calls for service but they're also charged with traffic control. Every Tuesday Yakima Police update the numbers from the patrols and so far they're not showing any decreases. Since the beginning of the month officers have so far made 1,997 traffic stops and issued 855 citations. During those stops Officers arrested 31 people for driving under the influence and investigated 64 collisions, 31 the result of drivers running a red light.
Dumpster Fire Leads To Yakima Business Fire
It's that time of year when Yakima Firefighters see an increase in fires, many caused by space heaters or other electrical problems. Yakima Fire Department Firefighters were called to a fire early Friday in the 500 block of West Yakima Avenue that caused an estimated $80,000 in damages. No injuries were reported from the fire.
Yakima Police Following Leads But Still No Sign of Missing Boy
He's been missing since September 10 and still no sign whatsoever about what happened to a 5 year old boy from Yakima. Yakima Police say Lucian Mungia was last seen by his father in the play area at Sarge Hubbard Park. Police say as the search continues there's still no sign of any foul play and they have no answer as to what happened to the boy.
Person Found Shot Dead In Lower Yakima Valley
Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a homicide reported Sunday in the lower Yakima valley. Details are sketchy but Deputies say they found a person shot dead after responding to the area near Highway 97 and Progressive road. The person has not been identified and no arrests have been made. No other details were released and it's unknown if Yakama Tribal Police were involved in the investigation.
Dive Bar Fridays: The Warehouse in Yakima
We love Yakima Valley dive bars for the atmosphere, the drinks, and the FOOD! Going to a dive bar has always been a fun place to mix in with the locals, relax, and unwind. We have a bunch of great local dive bars and I want to showcase as many of them as I can in a fun way. “Reesha’s Dive Bar Fridays Foodie Tour” will take you to bars located in the Yakima Valley, from the edges of Selah all the way down to Grandview, Washington.
Yakima Police K9 Trex Loses Fight Against Sickness
Last month Yakima Police officials asked for help in treating K9 Trex who was having some health problems. Sadly according to K9 Foundation Yakima Valley "K9 Trex was set free of pain on Monday, November 14th after suffering from an undiagnosable gastrointestinal disorder." Vets at WSU were at a loss...
Yakima Are You Ready for Paid Parking Downtown?
Lots of people still talking about paid parking that's coming to downtown Yakima. If you park in downtown Yakima beginning in April of next year you'll be paying a parking fee. Paid parking is on its way to downtown Yakima after the Yakima City Council members voted in October in favor of the idea. Paid parking is expected to start in downtown in April of 2023. So far there's no indication the city council will reverse its ruling made in October as the city continues to prepare for paid parking.
3 Reasons Business Owners need to Be on the Watch in Yakima
The Holiday season is officially in full swing and we haven't even carved the Thanksgiving Turkey yet. It's true, people everywhere are going out and shopping getting ready to make someone's Christmas or holiday the best one yet. Some local businesses are raking in the cash while others are prepping for the rush to hit their store.
100-mph Chase Ends With Jeep Wrapped Around Kennewick Traffic Pole
Kennewick Police arrested a Benton City man after he crashed his vehicle during a high-speed chase. On Monday, just after 11 pm, Police pulled over the 27-year-old for driving recklessly. The driver pulled over near 10th Avenue and Edison Street, and then abruptly took off in the Jeep at a...
33 Local Small Businesses in the Yakima Valley to Support
Searching for Local Small Businesses in the Yakima Valley?. Let's not wait for Small Business Saturday to show love to all our favorite local businesses. The holiday season has arrived and with it many different types of upcoming gatherings. The more info you have on the best spots to grab gifts the better and shopping local not only garner unique gifts but also helps everyone involved. Feel free to send more of your favorites via our app and let's all get ready to shop until we drop. Drink some hot cocoa and then get back to it!
Your 2022 List of Stores That are Open on Thanksgiving (and Some that are Closed)
With Thanksgiving coming soon and, who knows, maybe you accidentally forgot something on your list or perhaps you had some unexpected guests and need more of something. Though there are several stores who have opted in to close on Thanksgiving, there are a few stores in our area that have decided to stay open to help you with your needs. Here are just a few stores that are open and some that are closed on Thanksgiving.
92.9 The Bull
Craft Fairs, Bazaars & Fundraisers Are Bringing The Festive Joy To Yakima
Here we are, halfway through November. The family will be gathering next week for Thanksgiving, and then it's all downhill from there. You need to get your house festive and start getting gifts together. You might as well hit some of the valley's craft fairs and kill two birds with one stone.
Yakima Home Sales Price Up But Sales Down in October
As Yakima residents struggle in a tough economy the price of a home is on the rise while the number of homes sold is down from last year. According to Cory Bemis owner of Yakima's John L. Scott Realty the Median Homes Sales Price in Yakima is currently up 9% from last year at $350,000.
After Almost 40 Years, Yakima Folklife Festival Sadly Comes to an End
It is with a heavy heart to announce that another staple tradition in the Yakima valley is coming to a close. The Folklife Festival was such a staple tradition for so many. Music would fill the air, the great food from the vendors and prime location would bring so many people together for several decades. My father was involved being in a few of the bands that would play at this event and it was always a highlight for him to attend and perform.
3 Reasons To Read The Journey of A Yakima Man’s Unbelievable Belt!
3 Reasons To Read The Journey of A Yakima Man's Unbelievable Belt!:. A little belt had a big pair of pants to hold up. It went very well till the man put keys, wallet, pocket knife, and a phone in his pocket. No matter how hard it strained, it could feel the pants slipping down.
Four Buisnesses we Would Kill to take over the Sears Store
It's official, Sears is closing their doors for good in the Yakima Valley, and leaving the shell of the store in its wake. Of course, the mall will have to decide what to put there, otherwise, it will sit vacant for years to come. So we wanted to lend our...
Tuesdays Are the Best in Yakima! Why? $7 Movies All Day Long
Going to the movie theatre isn't cheap if you want to add in popcorn and treats but it's something that most of us love to do and Mercy Movie Theatres knows this so they are helping ease some of the financial stress every Tuesday. Yakima Theatres Drops Prices on Tuesdays...
92.9 The Bull
Yakima, WA
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0