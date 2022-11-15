ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Harper's Bazaar

Let Black Girl Luxury TikTok Exist in Peace

Earlier this year, after months and months of research, I finally bought myself an Hermès Birkin bag. Relax. I bought a consigned Birkin, secondhand, off of a designer-resale site, but it is a Birkin nonetheless. During the months leading up to the purchase, I combed the internet in an effort to become an Hermès handbag expert, visiting message boards, watching YouTube videos, and comparing and contrasting Epsom leather to exotics to make sure the bag I chose was just right. When it was all said and done—the bag secured, so to speak—I was left with a curious haunting from my Google search bar. It was as if the fervor of my searches stroked the sleeping consumer-tech demon awake, encouraging it to follow me from website to website, social platform to social platform. My sidebars and headers featured rainbow selections of Birkins and Kellys for weeks. My other apps, TikTok included, soon followed suit, and I swirled down the drain of the internet’s one percent.
wegotthiscovered.com

Alexa Nikolas claims Seth MacFarlane ‘hired me to abuse me’ over job at ‘Family Guy’

Former Zoey101 star Alexa Nikolas, who has spoken out repeatedly about the alleged inappropriate behavior of show creator Dan Schneider, has now made similar claims regarding the behind-the-scenes atmosphere of Family Guy. Nikolas guest starred on the show’s season nine episode “Brothers & Sisters.” In a series of Tweets posted earlier today Nikolas has called creator and showrunner Seth MacFarlane a “creep” and alleged that he hired young actresses in order to prey upon them.
Harper's Bazaar

Kylie Jenner Wore 2 Daring Looks to the Mugler “Couturissime” Exhibition Opening in NYC

Leave it to Kylie Jenner to turn heads in not just one, but two daring Mugler looks. The Kylie Cosmetics founder was among the star-studded guest list for last night's opening of the "Thierry Mugler: Couturissime" exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum. There, Jenner started the night out in a dramatic, figure-hugging gown in inky black. But once inside the museum, the reality TV star changed into a sheer catsuit, another one of the house's signature designs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
womenworking.com

"It's exhausting!" What happens when a woman gives too much to a partner

It can be difficult to spot “red flags” in the beginning of a relationship. Your partner’s immature habits may seem harmless at first, but becoming the caregiver in a relationship can lead to exhaustion, and all too often is a challenge women face in dating, and long term relationships.
The Atlantic

Why Are People Weird About Only Children?

When I was a child, my lack of siblings was often a source of bewildered concern. Don’t you get lonely? people would ask. Bet you wish you had someone to play with. Often, my mom was asked when she’d give me a brother or sister. But as I grew up, sympathy was overtaken by suspicion. You’re such an only child became a recurring mantra, whether I’d asserted a strong opinion or played sick to avoid dodgeball. In the cultural consciousness, only children are frequently pegged as weirdos: maladjusted, selfish, spoiled, uncompromising, or just unusually precocious. We are at once pitied for our sibling-less childhood and judged for the supposed eccentricities it left us with.
Collider

New 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' Images Introduce Christopher Robin

Although it’s been less than a year, it feels like we’ve been waiting for decades for the arrival of Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey. Part of the reason is that the film was initially rumored to be arriving in time for 2022’s spooky season, before receiving a one-day-only release in the U.S. on February 15, 2023, with streaming options anticipated to be announced any day now. Luckily for us, the Rhys Frake-Waterfield-directed feature has dropped a new set of exclusive images to IGN, giving us another look at the bloody horror that’s stalking the Hundred Acre Wood and the boy who turned a colorful utopia into a gruesome horror fest.
Harper's Bazaar

Sydney Sweeney Looks Utterly Breathtaking in a Metallic Breastplate Gown

Sydney Sweeney is charging into battle with a red-carpet-ready look. The Euphoria star made a jaw-dropping appearance at GQ's 2022 Men of the Year Awards, held in London last night. For the glitzy occasion, the actress opted to make a splash in a look pulled straight from the runway—specifically, LaQuan Smith's spring/summer 2023 ready-to-wear collection.
Upworthy

Woman reacts to beautiful viral photos of brother shielding her from the sun at a mosque

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on April 27, 2022. Abdul Rahman Al-Sahli, who goes by the username Heartmecca on Instagram, is a photographer who captures beautiful and heartwarming moments from the Saudi Arabian city of Mecca, the holiest site for Muslims. One of his posts, featuring a brother and sister duo, recently went viral online, prompting the woman in the photograph to react. In the image, Abeer Najjar is seen seated behind her praying sibling so she can be shielded from the harsh summer sun. While many confused the man to be her husband, she cleared it up and affirmed how transformative it can be to experience Umrah (an Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca) with a sibling, the Saudi Gazette reports.
Harper's Bazaar

Ariana Grande Is the Last Great Celebrity Perfumer

This content is imported from Tiktok. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
The Verge

Netflix will now let you kick your ex out of your account

Netflix is rolling out a new feature called Manage Access and Devices that lets you see the devices associated with your account. Based on a screenshot from Netflix, you’ll be able to see things like which devices are connected to your account, which profile watched something on that device, and where they watched it from. If you want to log somebody out of the account, you can click the “sign out” button.

Comments / 0

Community Policy