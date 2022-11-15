Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
The top 10 most-regretted college majors — and the degrees graduates wish they had pursued instead
Between the sky-high cost and student loan burden, more students are taking a closer look at college's return on investment. When it comes to value, what you study may be the most important factor. Graduates entering the workforce with good career prospects and high starting salaries are the most satisfied...
Mondo’s First Female President, Stephanie Wernick Barker Honored on Global Power 150 - Women in Staffing List by Staffing Industry Analysts, (SIA)
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- MONDO, an Addison Group company, is excited to announce that Stephanie Wernick Barker, Mondo’s first female president, is now an honoree on the coveted 2022 Global Power 150 - Women in Staffing list by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA). Mondo is the largest national staffing agency specializing exclusively in high-end, niche Tech, IT, and Digital Marketing talent. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006221/en/ Stephanie Wernick Barker, Mondo’s first female president, is an honoree on the coveted 2022 Global Power 150 - Women in Staffing List by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) (Graphic: Business Wire)
thepennyhoarder.com
Earn up to $54,600 as a Customer Service Representative for Liberty Mutual
Liberty Mutual, an insurance carrier, is hiring a customer service representative to work full time from home. You will be required to attend a 10-week paid training session weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. EST before starting your official work. Shifts will be between 12-1:30 p.m. to 10 p.m....
Guideway Care Ranked Number 47th Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Guideway Care today announced it ranked 47 th on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28 th year. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005595/en/ Guideway Care’s chief executive officer, Craig Parker, credits its tech-enabled, human interaction care guidance model, and Guideway team members’ dedication to improving patient lives through a health equity approach, with the company’s 3,518% revenue growth. He said, “It is an honor to be selected by Deloitte for this prestigious award among a distinguished group of finalists.”
monitordaily.com
SLR Equipment Finance Hires Williams as Chief Risk Officer
SLR Equipment Finance hired Shari Williams as chief risk officer. Williams joined SLR Equipment Finance with more than 30 years in the finance industry and more than 25 years of sound risk, investment and credit portfolio management experience. Williams’ experience includes commercial lending/banking, transaction syndication, maintaining asset/loan portfolio integrity and...
How Banking Partners Are Helping Usher in Broadway’s Age of Recovery
Since Broadway’s earliest incarnation in the mid-1700s, the theater business’ dedicated workforce has earned a reputation for doing anything and everything in its power to ensure that the show goes on, no matter the circumstance. But in March 2020, when all 41 theaters were forced to close indefinitely with the arrival of COVID, the industry’s actors, creators and producers were left with no way to ply their craft. For nearly 18 months, marquees stayed dark and audiences stayed home. Broadway reopened in September 2021, and now, thanks to a collective effort among the scientific community, government and other key players, recovery is...
salestechstar.com
Varicent Chief Revenue Scientist Releases Book To Achieve Post-Pandemic Economic Growth
Breakthrough: A Growth Revolution Suggests Government, Business and Workers Adopt “Growth and Fairness Agenda” to Drive Long-Term Prosperity. Martin Fleming, leading economist and Chief Revenue Scientist for award-winning SaaS company Varicent, offers his multi-point prescription for strong and sustained economic growth in his new book Breakthrough: A Growth Revolution, published by Business Expert Press.
Hearsay Systems 2022 Finserv Compliance Benchmark Report Provides Snapshot of Growing Challenges Amid Increased Regulation
Hearsay Systems, the trusted global leader in digital client engagement for the financial services industry, today announced the findings from its 2022 Finserv Compliance Benchmark Report. This year’s report looks at how compliance teams continue to contend with the challenges posed by digital communications, amid a far more active regulatory landscape. Based on survey findings, financial services firms currently feel constrained by existing resources and often lack the trust or the technical skill to fully leverage automated technologies that could relieve some of their supervisory pain points.
Carats & Cake Launches Dashboard for Sales and Finance Teams Across the Hospitality Industry
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Carats & Cake, the financial operating system for the events industry, today announced the launch of its dashboard solution for sales and finance teams across the hospitality industry. The first product to launch since the company announced its Series A financing in September 2022, the dashboard provides property groups with easy-to-access, transparent, and real-time reporting as part of its end-to-end revenue optimization platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005238/en/ Carats & Cake Launches Dashboard for Sales and Finance Teams Across the Hospitality Industry (Graphic: Business Wire)
moderncampground.com
Campspot Receives Supplier of the Year Award at 2022 ARVC Awards of Excellence
Campspot was recently recognized as the 2022 Supplier of the Year at the National Association of RV Parks and Campgrounds (ARVC) Awards of Excellence ceremony. Winners were announced during the annual Outdoor Hospitality Conference and Expo, held on November 7-10 in Orlando, Florida. Each year, the awards recognize top brands...
94% of Companies Plan Investments to Digitize Payments and Finance Functions
Demand for digitization in the payments and finance areas has reached critical velocity as a new sampling of CFOs shows near unanimous support for additional spending on this technology to meet coming challenges. According to the study “Digitization Strategies: How CFOs Are Prioritizing Digital Payments To Maximize Efficiency,” a PYMNTS...
fintechfutures.com
Fintech mortgage lender Gen H secures £600m partnership with The Nottingham
Nottingham Building Society (NBS), also known as The Nottingham, has agreed a new partnership with fintech mortgage lender Gen H that will see the firm provide forward-flow funding worth £600 million to Gen H over a minimum of two years to lend to its mortgage customers and boost the prospects of home ownership for first-time buyers.
10 innovators shaping the future of health
Each finalist has had a major accomplishment over the last year and is using their influence to increase health and wellness access and equity.
aiexpress.io
How To Earn An Online MBA In Accounting – Forbes Advisor
Editorial Notice: We earn a fee from companion hyperlinks on Forbes Advisor. Commissions don’t have an effect on our editors’ opinions or evaluations. When you’re serious about pursuing a profession in accounting, otherwise you’d prefer to additional your present accounting profession, you may contemplate a grasp of enterprise administration (MBA) in accounting.
bestcolleges.com
Requirements for a Career in Technology
Tech careers include those in hardware, software, design, and research and development. You can specialize by industry or function: tech development, security, or support. Technology degrees differ by their scope, cost, and career outcome. Tech internships can provide practical experience, mentorship, and on-the-job training. Technology can help make people and...
TechCrunch
Kenya’s Twiga dismisses in-house sales team, affecting 21% of it employees
The laid-off staff make up 21% of the over 1,000 employees mainly in Kenya, where it links farmers or agricultural producers and fast-moving consumer goods manufactures to retailers. The agritech’s CEO and co-founder Peter Njonjo told TechCrunch that the laid-off trade development representatives (TDRs) were given the option of working...
Comments / 0