Disgraced Crypto Mogul Puts $40 Million Bahamas Penthouse on Market
FTX founder and ousted CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has placed his Bahamas penthouse on the market, reported Semafor, a day after he told Reuters that he was in the island nation. The 12,000-square-foot, five-bedroom residence is reportedly asking for about $40 million—pennies compared to the billions that the alleged wunderkind lost during his company’s meltdown. On Friday, FTX filed for bankruptcy amid reports that its staff had lost somewhere between $1 to $2 billion in client funds, and that another $10 billion was quietly shipped to Bankman-Fried’s other crypto business, Alameda Research. Bankman-Fried is reportedly looking to liquidate his holdings, which include a 20 percent discount on his $472 million stake in the digital currency broker Robinhood. The former executive lived and worked at the penthouse—which included a private elevator, a spa, pool, and a view of the Atlantic Ocean—with friends, colleagues and romantic interests that were likened to a “gang of kids in the Bahamas,” according to Coindesk.
Sam Bankman-Fried secretly transferred FTX customer funds to Alameda Research after his trading firm suffered losses in the spring, report says
Sam Bankman-Fried transferred at least $4 billion in FTX funds to Alameda Research earlier this year, sources told Reuters. The money included customer funds as well as those backed by FTX's native token FTT and shares in Robinhood. The Wall Street Journal reported FTX lent more than half of its...
Thirty-year old crypto tycoon Sam Bankman-Fried was worth $16 billion. 94% of that was wiped out in just one day.
Sam Bankman-Fried saw nearly all of his net worth wiped out in a day. His crypto-exchange platform, FTX, was seemingly on the verge of collapse before Binance agreed to buy it on Tuesday. Bankman-Fried saw his next worth plunge 94% in one day, the largest drop ever for a billionaire,...
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao says Sam Bankman-Fried 'lied to his users, his shareholders, regulators' and should get most of the blame for FTX's collapse
Changpeng Zhao called out FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried for the crypto exchange's collapse last week. The Binance CEO said Bankman-Fried "lied to his users, his shareholders, regulators." CZ also said SBF should shoulder most of the blame for the fall of FTX, which filed for bankruptcy on Friday. Binance CEO Changpeng...
FTX's bankruptcy has set off a crypto bank run as panicked users withdraw over $8 billion from exchanges
Crypto users removed $8 billion worth of crypto from exchanges last week, according to data form CryptoQuant. The market has been shaken by the fall of Sam-Bankman Fried's FTX exchange. FTX last Friday filed for bankruptcy after failing to secure a rescue from rival exchanges. FTX's collapse has set off...
The FTX Collapse Has Another Crypto Company Preparing for Bankruptcy
The crypto crisis is far from over. Just last week, crypto exchange FTX imploded in spectacular fashion, wiping out $32 billion in valuation, and forcing it to declare bankruptcy. Now, another major crypto company could be poised to follow suit. BlockFi — a major crypto lender that was bailed out...
Crypto exchange Kraken freezes accounts related to FTX and Alameda
United-States-based cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has frozen the accounts associated with “FTX Group, Alameda Research, and their executives,” on its exchange after engaging with authorities. In a Twitter post on Nov. 13, Kraken said the accounts were frozen “to protect their creditors” and added it “maintains full reserves” and...
FTX Collapse: Big Brokerage Blocking Customers From Withdrawing Money
Crypto exchange Genesis confirmed on Wednesday that it has stopped customers from making withdrawals and issuing new loans, the latest company to be severely impacted from the collapse of FTX. The brokerage told TheStreet in an email that it's "number one priority is to serve our clients and preserve their...
Athletes, venture capital firms, others among victims in FTX collapse
FTX, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, has rapidly collapsed. FTX, trading company Alameda Research, West Realm Series, and 130 affiliated companies filed for bankruptcy protection late last week, just days after another cryptocurrency exchange pulled out of an agreement to acquire it and pointed to red flags raised during due diligence. The troubled company is also reportedly facing potential government investigations.
Fallen FTX Founder Says He's Meeting with Regulators
Sam Bankman-Fried has already been questioned by the police in the Bahamas who have opened a criminal investigation into the FTX collapse. Sam Bankman-Fried, the fallen founder of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has arguably become the most hated man on the planet since the overnight implosion of his crypto empire. Calls...
Washington lobbyists sever ties with FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried after crypto exchange implodes
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and his allies are losing advocates in Washington. Lobbyists who worked for FTX and Guarding Against Pandemics, a nonprofit partially funded by Bankman-Fried and run by his brother, told CNBC they have severed ties. FTX announced Friday that it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy...
At least $1bn in investor assets missing after FTX collapse – reports
Amid the fallout of the implosion of FTX, once the second-largest cryptocurrency exchange, at least $1bn in investor assets appears to be missing, according to multiple reports. On Saturday morning, Reuters reported that FTX was missing at least $1bn in client funds, according to two anonymous sources who held senior...
The fall of crypto’s golden boy: How a 30-year-old entrepreneur’s $16 billion fortune evaporated
Sam Bankman-Fried woke up on Monday still a billionaire, even as his cryptocurrency empire was beginning to unravel. By Friday, his fortune was completely wiped out. Based on net worth calculations by Bloomberg, Bankman-Fried was worth about $16 billion at the start of the week. But as his crypto exchange, FTX, collapsed, the value of his assets was reduced to zero in what Bloomberg called “one of history’s greatest-ever destructions of wealth.”
FTX’s Bahamas liquidators reject ‘validity’ of US bankruptcy proceedings
Liquidators for the scandal-ridden cryptocurrency exchange FTX say liquidation proceedings in the Bahamas – where the company is based – should take precedence over bankruptcy proceedings in the United States. The Securities Commission of the Bahamas appointed liquidators for FTX Digital Markets, the exchange’s Bahamas unit, last week....
FTX’s Bahamas unit files for bankruptcy in New York
New York CNN Business — FTX Digital Markets, the Bahamas-based unit of the recently collapsed cryptocurrency trading platform, has filed for bankruptcy protection in the US. The company filed Tuesday in New York court under Chapter 15, which is a way for foreign companies to use US bankruptcy law to restructure debt — commonly done because US law offers greater protections than those in other countries.
FTX says it could have over 1 million creditors in new bankruptcy filing
Last week, when it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, FTX indicated that it had more than 100,000 creditors. But in an updated filing Tuesday, lawyers for the company said: "In fact, there could be more than one million creditors in these Chapter 11 Cases." Over the past 72 hours,...
SBF Blasts Regulators, Says He Regrets Filing For Bankruptcy
As the crash of the crypto exchange FTX unfolds, leaving billions in customer deposits seemingly gone, ex-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) tries to explain his role in the fiasco. In a recent interview with Vox, SBF related his side of the story. Less than a week after resigning and filing for chapter 11, he claims that filing FTX for bankruptcy was possibly his biggest mistake.
Criticism of Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX Collapse Grows as More Details Emerge, Bahamas Announce Criminal Investigation
As details of the FTX collapse continue to emerge, criticism has turned into a pile-on in regard to Sam Bankman-Fried’s mismanagement of the crypto exchange and affiliated entities, including his hedge fund Alameda Research. Bankman-Fried is said to be in the Bahamas, where authorities are said to be “under...
Billionaire supporters of Balint’s primary bid find themselves at center of cryptocurrency industry collapse
Months ago, executives of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX threw their support behind then-candidate Becca Balint’s Democratic primary bid for Vermont’s lone seat in the U.S. House. Now, their cryptocurrency empire is collapsing and threatening to take down the rest of the trillion-dollar industry with it. In a matter...
Global investigators pounce as FTX collapse leaves up to 1 million creditors
The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire has sparked a vast global investigation, with dozens of authorities circling the company as lawyers warn there could be 1 million creditors in its bankruptcy proceeding. FTX said in court filings it was in contact with US federal prosecutors, the Securities and...
