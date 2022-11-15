ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

mansionglobal.com

Oceanfront House on Florida’s Amelia Island Sells for a Record $13.35 Million

An oceanfront house on Florida’s Amelia Island has sold for $13.35 million after being on the market for just over three months. Custom built in 2012 for healthcare entrepreneur Thomas Weldon as his primary residence, the home was listed for $15 million in July—the priciest listing on the market in the area at the time. It sold last week, making it the most expensive home sold in the state’s northeastern region, according to listing agents Joe Cutajar and James Miller with ONE Sotheby’s International Realty.
FLORIDA STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Winn-Dixie Location Permanently Closed

Damage from Hurricane Ian is considered too extensive for rebuilding purposes. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and YourSun.com.
Oxygen

Did A Florida Woman's Kindness Cost Her Life?

Brittany Tavar was known for her generous spirit — but that compassion may have cost the 45-year-old her life. Tavar mysteriously disappeared in July 2010 from her St. Augustine, Florida house, the same day she was expected in court, where she had hoped to bring charges against a friend turned enemy.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
Outsider.com

Florida Man Rescued After Refusing to Abandon Sailboat Amid Hurricane Nicole

A Florida man is now recovering after he was rescued from a sinking sailboard as he attempted to ride out Hurricane Nicole this week. While speaking to Fox 35, Robert Shufelt stated he was caught in the middle of the Indian River on his sinking sailboat during Hurricane Nicole. He had decided to ride out the late in the season storm on the boat he considered home for 14 years. “Three anchors down, and they broke loose,” he shared. “That is how powerful she was. This ain’t my first hurricane, but this one took me down.”
FLORIDA STATE

