Read full article on original website
Related
mansionglobal.com
Oceanfront House on Florida’s Amelia Island Sells for a Record $13.35 Million
An oceanfront house on Florida’s Amelia Island has sold for $13.35 million after being on the market for just over three months. Custom built in 2012 for healthcare entrepreneur Thomas Weldon as his primary residence, the home was listed for $15 million in July—the priciest listing on the market in the area at the time. It sold last week, making it the most expensive home sold in the state’s northeastern region, according to listing agents Joe Cutajar and James Miller with ONE Sotheby’s International Realty.
A family of five on a surprise visit to Disney World said they were left 'stuck in the hotel room all day' after their truck was stolen along with a car seat, iPads and Apple watches
"I've had a lot of people on Facebook, where I put the post, say that the same thing has happened to them," Cassidy McClendon told a local news station.
5 Affordable Places To Retire Near the Beach
You're getting ready to retire and you want to go to the beach -- possibly every day. Since you don't currently live in a coastal community, this means you're going to need to pack up and move. See...
Winn-Dixie Location Permanently Closed
Damage from Hurricane Ian is considered too extensive for rebuilding purposes. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and YourSun.com.
Did A Florida Woman's Kindness Cost Her Life?
Brittany Tavar was known for her generous spirit — but that compassion may have cost the 45-year-old her life. Tavar mysteriously disappeared in July 2010 from her St. Augustine, Florida house, the same day she was expected in court, where she had hoped to bring charges against a friend turned enemy.
Florida Man Rescued After Refusing to Abandon Sailboat Amid Hurricane Nicole
A Florida man is now recovering after he was rescued from a sinking sailboard as he attempted to ride out Hurricane Nicole this week. While speaking to Fox 35, Robert Shufelt stated he was caught in the middle of the Indian River on his sinking sailboat during Hurricane Nicole. He had decided to ride out the late in the season storm on the boat he considered home for 14 years. “Three anchors down, and they broke loose,” he shared. “That is how powerful she was. This ain’t my first hurricane, but this one took me down.”
Here Are The Best Truck Stop Eats In Florida
LoveFood found the restaurant for roadside eats in every state.
100 N. Main redevelopment slated to begin in 2024
On Wednesday, Nov. 16, the developers of 100 N. Main shared an updated timeline for the renovation of Downtown Memphis’ tallest building.
Comments / 0