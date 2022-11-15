Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
REVEALED: The next LIV Golf signing Kevin Na claimed was excited to leave PGA
The LIV Golf rumour mill shows no signs of slowing down and the latest player linked with a move away from the PGA Tour is none other than Si Woo Kim. According to Handicap54, the 27-year-old South Korean is being targeted by the tour commissioned by Greg Norman. Though it's...
A few days after his fifth PGA Tour win, Tony Finau withdraws from 2022 RSM Classic
On Sunday, Tony Finau claimed his fifth PGA Tour victory and his third win since late July 2022. To say he’s in great form is an understatement. Coming into the week, Finau was the betting favorite (+900) for the RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia, and was hoping to earn back-to-back wins for the second time in 2022.
Golf Digest
At the LPGA 2022 finale, four players are in the hunt for Player of the Year. Here's how each can win
There’s a lot on the line at this week’s CME Group Tour Championship, specifically a $2 million first-place prize money payout to the winner of the LPGA Tour’s season finale at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla. But for four players, there’s still more at stake, specifically the tour’s Rolex Player of the Year award and the valuable Hall of Fame point it comes with.
Minjee Lee Wins the LPGA Tour Aon Risk Reward Challenge and $1 Million Prize
Season-long competition rewards players who make better decisions on the most strategically challenging holes across the PGA TOUR and LPGA Tour. ), a leading global professional services firm, and the LPGA Tour today announced that. has won the 2022. Aon. Risk Reward Challenge and the. $1 million. prize, thanks to...
golfmagic.com
Now Patrick Reed's lawyer has PGA Tour, DP World Tour & OWGR in his cross hairs
Patrick Reed's attorney Larry Klayman has filed a fresh lawsuit against the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Official World Golf Ranking, alleging they colluded to try and eliminate LIV Golf. This news was first reported by Bunkered. The publication report that Klayman has lodged an Amended Class Action Complaint.
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy fires BRUTAL warning to LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman
Rory McIlroy believes Greg Norman needs to step down from his role as LIV Golf CEO because the PGA Tour is never going to work with the Saudi-backed circuit "unless there is an adult in the room." McIlroy was speaking to GolfMagic and a number of other world golf media...
Golf Digest
Rory McIlroy says for there to be a truce with LIV Golf, ‘Greg needs to go’
DUBAI, U.A.E. — And so it goes on. Only 24 hours after Greg Norman informed the world that “every PGA Tour player should be thanking LIV, including Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy,” McIlroy responded in kind. Speaking in Dubai two days before the DP World Tour Championship, the Northern Irishman gave what is surely his most definitive—and certainly most definite—verdict on the LIV Golf CEO’s conduct and comments that have done so much to create the on-going impasse between the controversial Saudi-backed circuit and the combined might of the PGA and DP World Tours.
College Golfers Will Have New Direct Pathways to PGA Tour
The PGA Tour University rankings will offer two routes for college golf’s top talent to land on the PGA Tour.
New complaints in Florida court sue Official World Golf Ranking for allegedly colluding with PGA Tour, DP World Tour, Golf Channel
Attorney Larry Klayman announced the filing of a Second Amended Class Action Complaint in Palm Beach County’s 15th Judicial Circuit on Monday which alleges antitrust conspiracy to restrain trade and harm golf fans in the state of Florida, as well as “eliminate LIV Golf in its infancy.”. Named...
SkySports
Jon Rahm: Rory McIlroy's stand against LIV and performances 'incredible' | Fears for Sergio Garcia's legacy
World No 5 Jon Rahm has hailed Rory McIlroy's stand against LIV Golf in tandem with his golfing performances this year, and admits he is worried for the legacy of fellow Spaniard Sergio Garcia. McIlroy is targeting more Dubai success this week, live on Sky Sports Golf, as the world...
GolfWRX
Morning 9: LPGA POY race I Finau WD
For comments: [email protected]. Good Wednesday morning, golf fans, as attention turns towards the RSM Classic. Amy Rogers for Golf Channel with the POY scenarios…“Unlike the PGA Tour, which determines its Player of the Year by member vote, the LPGA’s Rolex Player of the Year relies on a points-based system. Heading into the final event of the year, four players have a mathematical chance of earning this year’s title: Lydia Ko, Minjee Lee, Brooke Henderson and Atthaya Thitikul.”
Wimbledon relaxes all-white clothing rule for women
LONDON (AP) — Wimbledon is relaxing its requirement for all-white clothing to allow female players to wear colored undershorts to be more comfortable on their periods. Wimbledon's strict policy about all-white attire for players is one of the best-known features of the grass-court Grand Slam tournament, but the All England Club on Thursday said it decided to update the rules after discussions “with the WTA, clothing manufacturers and medical teams on how best to support women and girls competing at the championships.” ...
Golf.com
Massive payday at this week’s LPGA event dwarfs most PGA Tour prizes
There is much on the line at the LPGA’s season finale — the CME Group Tour Championship — this week: one of the biggest titles of the year, Player of the Year honors and, oh yeah, the $2 million that the winner will take home. That’s right:...
