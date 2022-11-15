ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
golfmagic.com

REVEALED: The next LIV Golf signing Kevin Na claimed was excited to leave PGA

The LIV Golf rumour mill shows no signs of slowing down and the latest player linked with a move away from the PGA Tour is none other than Si Woo Kim. According to Handicap54, the 27-year-old South Korean is being targeted by the tour commissioned by Greg Norman. Though it's...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

A few days after his fifth PGA Tour win, Tony Finau withdraws from 2022 RSM Classic

On Sunday, Tony Finau claimed his fifth PGA Tour victory and his third win since late July 2022. To say he’s in great form is an understatement. Coming into the week, Finau was the betting favorite (+900) for the RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia, and was hoping to earn back-to-back wins for the second time in 2022.
SAINT SIMONS ISLAND, GA
Golf Digest

At the LPGA 2022 finale, four players are in the hunt for Player of the Year. Here's how each can win

There’s a lot on the line at this week’s CME Group Tour Championship, specifically a $2 million first-place prize money payout to the winner of the LPGA Tour’s season finale at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla. But for four players, there’s still more at stake, specifically the tour’s Rolex Player of the Year award and the valuable Hall of Fame point it comes with.
NAPLES, FL
golfmagic.com

Rory McIlroy fires BRUTAL warning to LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman

Rory McIlroy believes Greg Norman needs to step down from his role as LIV Golf CEO because the PGA Tour is never going to work with the Saudi-backed circuit "unless there is an adult in the room." McIlroy was speaking to GolfMagic and a number of other world golf media...
Golf Digest

Rory McIlroy says for there to be a truce with LIV Golf, ‘Greg needs to go’

DUBAI, U.A.E. — And so it goes on. Only 24 hours after Greg Norman informed the world that “every PGA Tour player should be thanking LIV, including Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy,” McIlroy responded in kind. Speaking in Dubai two days before the DP World Tour Championship, the Northern Irishman gave what is surely his most definitive—and certainly most definite—verdict on the LIV Golf CEO’s conduct and comments that have done so much to create the on-going impasse between the controversial Saudi-backed circuit and the combined might of the PGA and DP World Tours.
GolfWRX

Morning 9: LPGA POY race I Finau WD

For comments: [email protected]. Good Wednesday morning, golf fans, as attention turns towards the RSM Classic. Amy Rogers for Golf Channel with the POY scenarios…“Unlike the PGA Tour, which determines its Player of the Year by member vote, the LPGA’s Rolex Player of the Year relies on a points-based system. Heading into the final event of the year, four players have a mathematical chance of earning this year’s title: Lydia Ko, Minjee Lee, Brooke Henderson and Atthaya Thitikul.”
Larry Brown Sports

Rory McIlroy has harsh advice for Greg Norman

LIV Golf may be in the process of trying to replace Greg Norman as the face of the league, and Rory McIlroy thinks that would be a wise decision. A report last week claimed LIV is pursuing a well-known CEO to help steward the league for the next few years. The 67-year-old Norman has frequently made headlines for his combative attitude toward the PGA Tour, and LIV may be looking to move away from that. McIlroy told reporters ahead of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai on Tuesday that he believes Norman has to go.
Leader Telegram

Wimbledon relaxes all-white clothing rule for women

LONDON (AP) — Wimbledon is relaxing its requirement for all-white clothing to allow female players to wear colored undershorts to be more comfortable on their periods. Wimbledon's strict policy about all-white attire for players is one of the best-known features of the grass-court Grand Slam tournament, but the All England Club on Thursday said it decided to update the rules after discussions “with the WTA, clothing manufacturers and medical teams on how best to support women and girls competing at the championships.” ...
Golf.com

Massive payday at this week’s LPGA event dwarfs most PGA Tour prizes

There is much on the line at the LPGA’s season finale — the CME Group Tour Championship — this week: one of the biggest titles of the year, Player of the Year honors and, oh yeah, the $2 million that the winner will take home. That’s right:...

