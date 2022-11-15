Read full article on original website
Related
Dow soars 1,000 points after government report shows U.S. inflation is edging down
Exhilaration swept through Wall Street Thursday after a government report showed that U.S. inflation eased by even more than economists expected last month. The S&P 500 jumped 208 points, or 5.6%, to close at 3,956. The Dow rose 1,201 points, or 3.7%, to 33,715 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq surged 7.4%. Treasury yields fell dramatically as bond markets relaxed.
moneyweek.com
US inflation drops to 7.7%
US inflation slowed in October. The consumer price index rose 7.7% year on year in October, the smallest annual increase since the start of the year. The figure is below the 8% forecast by economists and down from 8.2% last month. This reading suggests inflation might have peaked, taking pressure...
Mortgage rates fall below 7% in the largest weekly drop since July as inflationary pressures ease
A key US mortgage rate fell below 7%, marking the largest weekly fall since July, the Mortgage Bankers Association said Wednesday. The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.9%, down from 7.14%. The rate has slipped as Treasury yields pull back on signs of easing inflation. A...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Mortgage Rates Drop After Good Inflation Report
Rates posted their largest single-day decline since 2009. It wasn’t just the stock markets that had a positive reaction to the latest inflation report. While the markets each had its best day since 2020 – the Dow Jones gained more than 1,000 points – mortgage rates fell well below the 7% mark.
5 areas Americans saw relief from inflation
New consumer price index (CPI) data — a benchmark report used to gauge inflation — released Thursday showed inflation coming down further than economists expected.
Home price declines will accelerate even as sales bottom out early next year, economist says
The decline in home prices will accelerate even as sales are headed for a bottom early next year, according to Pantheon Macroeconomics. The assessment came as the NAHB index fell for the 11th straight month to hit the lowest since April 2020. "The good news for homebuilders is that a...
Fed’s Waller warns inflation fight isn’t over, interest rates will ‘keep going up’ despite prices cooling by more than expected
Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said “we’ve still got a ways to go” before the US central bank stops raising interest rates, despite good news last week on consumer prices. At the same time, policymakers can start considering whether to downshift their speed after four straight hikes...
We just got another strong sign inflation is cooling off
Another data point from the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Tuesday shows inflation is cooling off. The Producer Price Index for final demand increased 8.0% in October from a year ago, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That's below the 8.3% increase economists surveyed by Bloomberg expected. October's rise marks another month of PPI for final demand falling below the previous year-over-year increase; October's year-over-year increase of 8.0% falls below the 8.4% increase seen in September.
kalkinemedia.com
U.S. dollar surges as traders say markets overreacted to U.S. inflation data
LONDON (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar rose against the euro and sterling on Monday, after sliding to multi-months high, as expectations of a less aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hike faded with traders saying market overreacted to a modest miss on U.S. inflation. Last week, the dollar index fell 4%,...
Inflation is trending down, but halting interest rate hikes would be the ‘worst mistake that the Fed could possibly make,’ says Citadel’s Ken Griffin
Ken Griffin, Citadel CEO, at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore. Based on a number of encouraging signals, the U.S. economy may finally be getting a respite from inflation. Last week’s consumer price index showed that October prices had increased 7.7% from a year earlier, lower than analysts’ expectations...
kitco.com
Gold prices holding within striking distance of $1,800 as U.S. retail sales rise 1.3% in October
(Kitco News) - The gold market is holding on to solid gains and remains in striking distance of $1,800 as U.S. consumers went on a significant shopping spree last month. U.S. retail sales rose 1.3% last month following a roughly unchanged reading in September, according to the latest data from the U.S. Commerce Department. The data significantly beat expectations. Economists were expecting to see a rise of 1.0% in last month's headline number.
kitco.com
Gold price rallies following another cooler U.S. inflation report
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in early U.S. trading Tuesday, following another U.S. inflation report that came in a bit cooler than expected. Gold prices hit a three-month high and silver prices a five-month high today. December gold was last up $12.90 at $1,788.90 and December silver was up $0.102 at $22.21.
The US dollar has fallen to a 3-month low after easing inflation in October dampened expectations for more big rate hikes
The US Dollar Index dropped to a three-month low on Tuesday, dipping below 106. The greenback was under pressure after US wholesale inflation cooled more than expected in October. The Fed will likely slow rate hikes in December but a full-on Fed pivot remains elusive. A key gauge of the...
US stocks fall as investors weigh solid retail sales data against Target's warning of weaker holiday spending
US stocks fell on Wednesday as investors digested retail sales data and Target's quarterly earnings. Retail sales jumped 1.3% in October, ahead of estimates for a 1% gain, as consumers remain on solid footing. Third-quarter earnings from Target disappointed investors as the retailer warned of a murky holiday shopping season.
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-Yields rise as Fed officials dampen pivot hopes
NEW YORK, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Treasury yields rose on Monday after Federal Reserve officials warned that the U.S. central bank will continue to hike rates, albeit likely at a slower pace, as it battles inflation, dampening hopes that it is close to ending its tightening cycle. The Fed may...
The Cities With the Highest Inflation May Shock You
Raging inflation has been problem No. 1 for the economy this year, with consumer prices soaring 7.7% in the 12 months through October. You’ve probably noticed this yourself when you’re at the grocery store, at the gasoline pump, and particularly when you're paying your rent or trying to buy a new house.
US News and World Report
Wholesale Inflation Comes in Below Forecast in October, Posts 0.2% Rise
Wholesale inflation rose 0.2% in October, below expectations, in a further sign that price increases across the economy are beginning to abate, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Tuesday. For the month, prices fell 0.2%, compared to estimates of 0.4%, putting the annual rate of increase at 8%, down...
Jobless claims decline in positive spot for economy
The number of new applications for unemployment benefits dropped by 2,000 to 222,000 last week, the Labor Department reported Thursday.
US Fed official open to slower rate hike in December
Recent signs of easing inflation pressures and a slowing US economy could allow the central bank to dial back the pace of interest rate hikes, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said on Wednesday. Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard said Monday it would likely be "appropriate soon" for the US central bank to slow the pace of interest rate increases, but she agreed more moves will be needed in the fight against inflation.
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 2-Italian borrowing costs hit two-month low as euro zone bonds rally
(Recasts, adds quote, updates prices) Nov 16 (Reuters) - Italy's 10-year bond yield fell to a two-month low on Wednesday as a powerful rally in government debt continued. Global bond yields, which move inversely to prices, have dropped sharply in recent days after data showed U.S. inflation came in lower than expected in October. The data raised hopes that the Federal Reserve and other central banks will soon slow down or even halt their punishing interest rate hikes.
Comments / 0