Another data point from the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Tuesday shows inflation is cooling off. The Producer Price Index for final demand increased 8.0% in October from a year ago, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That's below the 8.3% increase economists surveyed by Bloomberg expected. October's rise marks another month of PPI for final demand falling below the previous year-over-year increase; October's year-over-year increase of 8.0% falls below the 8.4% increase seen in September.

1 DAY AGO