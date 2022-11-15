ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
moneyweek.com

US inflation drops to 7.7%

US inflation slowed in October. The consumer price index rose 7.7% year on year in October, the smallest annual increase since the start of the year. The figure is below the 8% forecast by economists and down from 8.2% last month. This reading suggests inflation might have peaked, taking pressure...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Mortgage Rates Drop After Good Inflation Report

Rates posted their largest single-day decline since 2009. It wasn’t just the stock markets that had a positive reaction to the latest inflation report. While the markets each had its best day since 2020 – the Dow Jones gained more than 1,000 points – mortgage rates fell well below the 7% mark.
Markets Insider

We just got another strong sign inflation is cooling off

Another data point from the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Tuesday shows inflation is cooling off. The Producer Price Index for final demand increased 8.0% in October from a year ago, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That's below the 8.3% increase economists surveyed by Bloomberg expected. October's rise marks another month of PPI for final demand falling below the previous year-over-year increase; October's year-over-year increase of 8.0% falls below the 8.4% increase seen in September.
kalkinemedia.com

U.S. dollar surges as traders say markets overreacted to U.S. inflation data

LONDON (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar rose against the euro and sterling on Monday, after sliding to multi-months high, as expectations of a less aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hike faded with traders saying market overreacted to a modest miss on U.S. inflation. Last week, the dollar index fell 4%,...
Fortune

Inflation is trending down, but halting interest rate hikes would be the ‘worst mistake that the Fed could possibly make,’ says Citadel’s Ken Griffin

Ken Griffin, Citadel CEO, at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore. Based on a number of encouraging signals, the U.S. economy may finally be getting a respite from inflation. Last week’s consumer price index showed that October prices had increased 7.7% from a year earlier, lower than analysts’ expectations...
kitco.com

Gold prices holding within striking distance of $1,800 as U.S. retail sales rise 1.3% in October

(Kitco News) - The gold market is holding on to solid gains and remains in striking distance of $1,800 as U.S. consumers went on a significant shopping spree last month. U.S. retail sales rose 1.3% last month following a roughly unchanged reading in September, according to the latest data from the U.S. Commerce Department. The data significantly beat expectations. Economists were expecting to see a rise of 1.0% in last month's headline number.
kitco.com

Gold price rallies following another cooler U.S. inflation report

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in early U.S. trading Tuesday, following another U.S. inflation report that came in a bit cooler than expected. Gold prices hit a three-month high and silver prices a five-month high today. December gold was last up $12.90 at $1,788.90 and December silver was up $0.102 at $22.21.
NASDAQ

TREASURIES-Yields rise as Fed officials dampen pivot hopes

NEW YORK, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Treasury yields rose on Monday after Federal Reserve officials warned that the U.S. central bank will continue to hike rates, albeit likely at a slower pace, as it battles inflation, dampening hopes that it is close to ending its tightening cycle. The Fed may...
TheStreet

The Cities With the Highest Inflation May Shock You

Raging inflation has been problem No. 1 for the economy this year, with consumer prices soaring 7.7% in the 12 months through October. You’ve probably noticed this yourself when you’re at the grocery store, at the gasoline pump, and particularly when you're paying your rent or trying to buy a new house.
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

Wholesale Inflation Comes in Below Forecast in October, Posts 0.2% Rise

Wholesale inflation rose 0.2% in October, below expectations, in a further sign that price increases across the economy are beginning to abate, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Tuesday. For the month, prices fell 0.2%, compared to estimates of 0.4%, putting the annual rate of increase at 8%, down...
AFP

US Fed official open to slower rate hike in December

Recent signs of easing inflation pressures and a slowing US economy could allow the central bank to dial back the pace of interest rate hikes, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said on Wednesday. Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard said Monday it would likely be "appropriate soon" for the US central bank to slow the pace of interest rate increases, but she agreed more moves will be needed in the fight against inflation.
ARIZONA STATE
kalkinemedia.com

UPDATE 2-Italian borrowing costs hit two-month low as euro zone bonds rally

(Recasts, adds quote, updates prices) Nov 16 (Reuters) - Italy's 10-year bond yield fell to a two-month low on Wednesday as a powerful rally in government debt continued. Global bond yields, which move inversely to prices, have dropped sharply in recent days after data showed U.S. inflation came in lower than expected in October. The data raised hopes that the Federal Reserve and other central banks will soon slow down or even halt their punishing interest rate hikes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy