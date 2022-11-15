Read full article on original website
Michael Learned Reveals She ‘Fell Madly in Love’ With Richard Gere During Her Iconic Career
Through the 1970s, Michael Learned was best known as TV’s Olivia Walton, the warmhearted and hardworking mother of eight on The Waltons. “I was 32. They were looking for a woman in her 40s with long red hair. I had short blond hair,” Michael, 83, recalls to Closer. “Who knows why they picked me? I must have had somebody in my corner.” Michael stayed with the popular Depression-era drama for seven seasons, earning six Emmy nominations for Lead Actress and winning three times.
Reese Witherspoon And Husband Jim Toth Are Reportedly Living 'Separate Lives'—Sad!
Reese Witherspoon and husband Jim Toth have reportedly been living “separate lives” as friends are growing increasingly more concerned about the future of their relationship. The couple recently celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary (wow, has it really been that long?!) but those close to them reportedly fear that they are drifting apart due to their very different lifestyles!
Chris Hemsworth's Wife and Kids Are Incredibly Supportive of His Career
There’s simply so much to say about Chris Hemsworth’s impressive career as an actor. One of the biggest roles he’s known for to date happens to be Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Avengers star has also appeared in other major projects such as Extraction on Netflix, 12 Strong, and Spiderhead.
Christina Applegate gets emotional while thanking daughter during her Walk of Fame ceremony
Christina Applegate was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday—her first public appearance since she announced her diagnosis with multiple sclerosis last year. In her emotional speech, she thanked her family for their support and grew emotional as she spoke about her daughter. Applegate...
