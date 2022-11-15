ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Prairie, TX

Sneak a Peek for Runners and Fast Walkers at Prairie Lights

Be the first to see the new displays at Prairie Lights 2022 as you run, jog or fast walk through the lighted park (no bikes or strollers). Registration is limited to the first 1,250 participants. Register early, event sells out fast. No walk up registration offered is 2022. Costume contests and fun galore.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX

