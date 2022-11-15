ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

KTVB

Scott Slant: Two defenses that can go in the snow

Okay, there might not be snow on the field in Laramie, but there’ll be plenty of other elements to deal with. Tops among them: a wind chill that could be in the single digits. Wyoming is used to this stuff. Boise State showed it can handle climatological adversity in its big win at Nevada, even with limited depth. The Broncos were missing guys who have accounted for 14 of their 25 sacks this season, yet they logged four of them at Mackay Stadium. And if Cowboys quarterback Andrew Peasley is unable to go Saturday, the Broncos will be dealing with inexperienced backup Jayden Clemons. Wyoming’s defense, meanwhile, has given Boise State fits in recent years, allowing 23, 17 and 20 points. Two of those games were on the Blue Turf.
BOISE, ID
KTVB

Game Day Guide: Boise State visits Wyoming for Mountain West bout

Boise State looks to punch its ticket to the Mountain West Championship Game with a win over Wyoming Saturday in Laramie. Here's Bronco Nation's guide to the game. Boise State travels to Laramie this week with an opportunity to return to the Mountain West Championship Game for the fifth time in six years. A win over Wyoming Saturday gives the Broncos the 2022 Mountain Division title.
BOISE, ID
KTVB

Two Boise State defenders accept invites to post-season showcases

BOISE, Idaho — A pair of Boise State defenders are heading to post-season senior showcases. On Monday, standout safety JL Skinner accepted an invitation to the Reese's Senior Bowl, where he will join some of the nation's top NFL prospects. The annual all-star showcase in Mobile, Alabama, takes place...
BOISE, ID
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you love going out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Popular Boise Wine & Tapas Bar Announces They’re Closing

We always hate to see it, but sometimes it just happens: local businesses close down. It's an unfortunate reality of business and here in Boise, we think that folks do a pretty amazing job at supporting local. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many local favorites were forced to shut down, yet many were able to find creative ways to get to-go food out of the doors and survive--all thanks to local patrons willing to support.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Steelhead stocking in the Boise River announced

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho Fish and Game report that Steelhead are headed to the Boise River on November, 18th. 125 steelhead fish will be stocked in the Boise River at five different locations: Glenwood Bridge, Americana Bridge, Below the Broadway Avenue Bridge, West Parkcenter Bridge, and Barber park.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Boise Drivers Are Sick And Tired Of One Particular Street

I’ll be straight up with you – I live in south Boise and have only been in Idaho for roughly a year. While I’m not technically “new”, I’m still relatively fresh and still immersing myself in the community I want to learn so much about. You know, the important things – the history, the people, the way of life, and one of the most important things of all?
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Should Idaho Secede And Be Its Own Country?

If you have ever browsed the comment section for any Boise radio station, TV station, news outlet, or blog, you're bound to see something along the lines of:. We want Idaho the way it uuuuused to be! We don't want no darn Californians comin' in and muckin' up the place! They should go back where they caaaame from!
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Can This Viral TikTok Hack Destroy Your Windshield on Cold Boise Mornings?

If you live somewhere with uncovered parking, how much extra time do you figure into your morning routine to scrape your windshield?. Not all of us are lucky enough to live somewhere with a garage big enough for all the vehicles that the family needs to get to and from work, school or childcare. And not all of us are lucky enough to have an autostart that we can click from our key chains or activate from our phones. If your car is uncovered overnight, you’ve got to factor in at least an extra five minutes to scrape that windshield.
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Cold temps promising for snowpack, but Idaho's drought outlook for 2023 unclear

The normal high temperature for Boise on Nov. 9 is 52 degrees. But last week on that day, the high was just in the 30s. Even in mid-November, Boise’s normal highs are in the 40s, said Troy Lindquist, a senior hydrologist with the National Weather Service. That said, the Treasure Valley’s cold weather last week in tandem with the snow that fell is good news for Idaho’s water supply, he said. ...
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Actor/Comedian Kevin James Coming to Idaho in 2023

Kevin James is coming to Boise's Morrison Center in March 2023. Kevin James is performing his standup show at the Morrison Center in Boise, Idaho in 2023. You know Kevin James from his hit TV sitcom The King of Queens. He's also been in countless movies of his own as well as cameos and co-starring roles in film and television.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Remarkable ‘Lost in Christmas’ Maze Is Coming Back to Nampa, Idaho This Year

Just because the temperatures have plummeted and your pumpkins have gotten a little squishy, doesn’t mean that straw maze season has to end!. From mid-September through Halloween night, Shindig Farms in Nampa hosts an epic straw maze that keeps families wandering around eight-foot-tall twists and turns for anywhere from 45-90 minutes. On Saturday nights in October, they unleashed ghouls, goblins and creepy clowns into the maze to scare up some hair-raising Halloween fun.
NAMPA, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise City Council denies appeal against industrial park

BOISE, Idaho — Boise City Councilmembers denied Blue Valley Mobile Home Park’s most recent appeal against a 1.2-million square foot industrial park during a meeting Tuesday night. The developers, Lincoln Property Company, plan for the industrial park to include seven warehouses. The warehouses will sit adjacent to the...
BOISE, ID

