KTVB
Scott Slant: Two defenses that can go in the snow
Okay, there might not be snow on the field in Laramie, but there’ll be plenty of other elements to deal with. Tops among them: a wind chill that could be in the single digits. Wyoming is used to this stuff. Boise State showed it can handle climatological adversity in its big win at Nevada, even with limited depth. The Broncos were missing guys who have accounted for 14 of their 25 sacks this season, yet they logged four of them at Mackay Stadium. And if Cowboys quarterback Andrew Peasley is unable to go Saturday, the Broncos will be dealing with inexperienced backup Jayden Clemons. Wyoming’s defense, meanwhile, has given Boise State fits in recent years, allowing 23, 17 and 20 points. Two of those games were on the Blue Turf.
KTVB
Game Day Guide: Boise State visits Wyoming for Mountain West bout
Boise State looks to punch its ticket to the Mountain West Championship Game with a win over Wyoming Saturday in Laramie. Here's Bronco Nation's guide to the game. Boise State travels to Laramie this week with an opportunity to return to the Mountain West Championship Game for the fifth time in six years. A win over Wyoming Saturday gives the Broncos the 2022 Mountain Division title.
KTVB
Two Boise State defenders accept invites to post-season showcases
BOISE, Idaho — A pair of Boise State defenders are heading to post-season senior showcases. On Monday, standout safety JL Skinner accepted an invitation to the Reese's Senior Bowl, where he will join some of the nation's top NFL prospects. The annual all-star showcase in Mobile, Alabama, takes place...
KTVB
Boise State's Spencer Danielson nominated for Broyles Award
The Broyles Award is presented annually to the top FBS assistant in college football. Danielson is in his second year as the Broncos' defensive coordinator.
KTVB
Tanner family rushes from Rocky Mountain to Reno in support of sons
Gage and Jax Tanner play for the Grizzlies and their father, Mike, is the linebackers coach. Ty Tanner is a rising middle linebacker for Boise State football team.
4 Great Pizza Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love going out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Idaho’s Most Delicious Cheeseburger is One of the Best in America
Cheeseburgers are always awesome, but today they’re a little extra awesome because it’s National Fast-Food Day. So, of course we’ve gotta share with you the best cheeseburger in all of Idaho!. It's actually ranked as one of the best in America, and we'll also include a list...
Popular Boise Wine & Tapas Bar Announces They’re Closing
We always hate to see it, but sometimes it just happens: local businesses close down. It's an unfortunate reality of business and here in Boise, we think that folks do a pretty amazing job at supporting local. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many local favorites were forced to shut down, yet many were able to find creative ways to get to-go food out of the doors and survive--all thanks to local patrons willing to support.
Post Register
Steelhead stocking in the Boise River announced
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho Fish and Game report that Steelhead are headed to the Boise River on November, 18th. 125 steelhead fish will be stocked in the Boise River at five different locations: Glenwood Bridge, Americana Bridge, Below the Broadway Avenue Bridge, West Parkcenter Bridge, and Barber park.
Boise Drivers Are Sick And Tired Of One Particular Street
I’ll be straight up with you – I live in south Boise and have only been in Idaho for roughly a year. While I’m not technically “new”, I’m still relatively fresh and still immersing myself in the community I want to learn so much about. You know, the important things – the history, the people, the way of life, and one of the most important things of all?
Should Idaho Secede And Be Its Own Country?
If you have ever browsed the comment section for any Boise radio station, TV station, news outlet, or blog, you're bound to see something along the lines of:. We want Idaho the way it uuuuused to be! We don't want no darn Californians comin' in and muckin' up the place! They should go back where they caaaame from!
Can This Viral TikTok Hack Destroy Your Windshield on Cold Boise Mornings?
If you live somewhere with uncovered parking, how much extra time do you figure into your morning routine to scrape your windshield?. Not all of us are lucky enough to live somewhere with a garage big enough for all the vehicles that the family needs to get to and from work, school or childcare. And not all of us are lucky enough to have an autostart that we can click from our key chains or activate from our phones. If your car is uncovered overnight, you’ve got to factor in at least an extra five minutes to scrape that windshield.
KTVB
Stretch of I-84 in northeastern Oregon closed due to wrecks, hazardous conditions
LA GRANDE, Ore. — Interstate 84 has been shut down in both directions along a 49-mile stretch in eastern Oregon due to crashes and icy conditions, the Oregon Department of Transportation reported Thursday morning. The closure for both the westbound and eastbound lanes stretches from Exit 216, about six...
Boise Has One of the Best Chinese Food Restaurants In America
I love Chinese food! My wife and I usually have Chinese food Sunday nights on the couch in sweatpants, but I can also go for Chinese food a couple of times a week. I don't, but I definitely could. I recently stumbled upon a list from Lovefood.com of "The Best...
Cold temps promising for snowpack, but Idaho's drought outlook for 2023 unclear
The normal high temperature for Boise on Nov. 9 is 52 degrees. But last week on that day, the high was just in the 30s. Even in mid-November, Boise’s normal highs are in the 40s, said Troy Lindquist, a senior hydrologist with the National Weather Service. That said, the Treasure Valley’s cold weather last week in tandem with the snow that fell is good news for Idaho’s water supply, he said. ...
Meet the 90-year-old, horse-packing deer hunter who just celebrated her 80th hunting anniversary by harvesting a mule deer
“There’s nothing wrong with the outdoor life,” Bryant said. “I truly believe that.” The post Meet the 90-year-old, horse-packing deer hunter who just celebrated her 80th hunting anniversary by harvesting a mule deer appeared first on Local News 8.
Actor/Comedian Kevin James Coming to Idaho in 2023
Kevin James is coming to Boise's Morrison Center in March 2023. Kevin James is performing his standup show at the Morrison Center in Boise, Idaho in 2023. You know Kevin James from his hit TV sitcom The King of Queens. He's also been in countless movies of his own as well as cameos and co-starring roles in film and television.
Remarkable ‘Lost in Christmas’ Maze Is Coming Back to Nampa, Idaho This Year
Just because the temperatures have plummeted and your pumpkins have gotten a little squishy, doesn’t mean that straw maze season has to end!. From mid-September through Halloween night, Shindig Farms in Nampa hosts an epic straw maze that keeps families wandering around eight-foot-tall twists and turns for anywhere from 45-90 minutes. On Saturday nights in October, they unleashed ghouls, goblins and creepy clowns into the maze to scare up some hair-raising Halloween fun.
Police: Woman arrested in connection with missing Idaho boy
Police in southwestern Idaho have arrested a woman in connection with the disappearance of a 5-year-old boy who went missing more than a year ago. The post Police: Woman arrested in connection with missing Idaho boy appeared first on Local News 8.
Boise City Council denies appeal against industrial park
BOISE, Idaho — Boise City Councilmembers denied Blue Valley Mobile Home Park’s most recent appeal against a 1.2-million square foot industrial park during a meeting Tuesday night. The developers, Lincoln Property Company, plan for the industrial park to include seven warehouses. The warehouses will sit adjacent to the...
