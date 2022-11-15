Okay, there might not be snow on the field in Laramie, but there’ll be plenty of other elements to deal with. Tops among them: a wind chill that could be in the single digits. Wyoming is used to this stuff. Boise State showed it can handle climatological adversity in its big win at Nevada, even with limited depth. The Broncos were missing guys who have accounted for 14 of their 25 sacks this season, yet they logged four of them at Mackay Stadium. And if Cowboys quarterback Andrew Peasley is unable to go Saturday, the Broncos will be dealing with inexperienced backup Jayden Clemons. Wyoming’s defense, meanwhile, has given Boise State fits in recent years, allowing 23, 17 and 20 points. Two of those games were on the Blue Turf.

BOISE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO