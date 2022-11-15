ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogle County, IL

Rochelle News-Leader

Rochelle Police Report: Nov. 15, 2022

ROCHELLE — On Nov. 15 at 1:18 p.m. Deion Commack, 27, of Rochelle was arrested for an Ogle County warrant, obstructing a peace officer and resisting a peace officer and transferred. On Nov. 15 at 5:01 p.m. Steven W. Blomberg, 29, of Rochelle was arrested for domestic battery and...
ROCHELLE, IL
Limitless Production Group LLC

Officer-involved shooting in Rockton, Illinois

According to a press release from the Rockton Police Department that was made public around 1 AM on November 18th, the Rockton Police Department says around 7:42 PM on Thursday, November 17, 2022, a Rockton Police officer was patrolling in the area of the Roscoe, Illinois Walmart which is located in the 4700 block of East Rockton Road in Roscoe, Illinois. The press release states the officer was involved in a shooting with a 25-year-old male subject. The male subject was hit and injured, but the injuries are considered non-life threatening.
ROCKTON, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford felon arrested after Homeland Security investigation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was arrested Wednesday following an investigation by Homeland Security. The Winnebago County Narcotics Unit, along with Chicago Homeland Security Investigations-Financial Investigations Group, have been conducting an investigation on the illegal sale of narcotics in the 2900 block of Rockford’s 18th Street, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Officials say cause of Janesville fire is unknown

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville Fire and Police Units investigated a fire at a home, but did not determine what caused it. Fire officials were dispatched to the 1500 block of Bennett Street around 10:30 p.m. on Friday. They say fire could be seen from the outside. When firefighters arrived...
JANESVILLE, WI
WIFR

Fire breaks out in Machesney Park

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Flames engulf a building at the 11000 block of Dorothea Avenue in Machesney Park Friday evening. Multiple fire crews and police squads are present at the scene. So far, a pitbull and cat have reportedly died. This is a developing story. We will be sure...
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Get to Know RPD: Sgt. Sester in 12th year with department

ROCHELLE — Rochelle Police Department Sgt. Joe Sester is in his 12th year with the department and 14th as a police officer. He works night shift. Sester shares the normal responsibilities of the other officers in regards to handling day-to-day activities of the department. As sergeant, he’s also in charge of communicating orders from the top and attempting to mediate department issues.
ROCHELLE, IL
x1071.com

Monticello Man Arrested for Delivery of THC

Around 2:30 p.m on Tuesday, Green County Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a speeding violation on Highway 11. An investigation resulted in the driver, 21 year old Jericho Blades of Monticello being arrested for Manufacture/Delivery of THC and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Blades was incarcerated at the Green County Jail.
MONTICELLO, WI
MyStateline.com

Darrell Brooks sentenced to life in prison for Waukesha parade attack

Darrell Brooks has been sentenced to life in prison for his attack on the Waukesha Christmas parade. Darrell Brooks sentenced to life in prison for Waukesha …. Darrell Brooks has been sentenced to life in prison for his attack on the Waukesha Christmas parade. No Rockford hospital receives ‘A’ grade...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford man charged with possession of firearms

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Deputies arrested a 52-year-old Rockford man for two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and one count possession of a stolen firearm. Winnebago County Narcotics Unit were conducting an investigation of an illegal sale of drugs in the 2900 block of...
ROCKFORD, IL
starvedrock.media

Woman Charged With Burglary In Tonica

On Monday night at about 9:00, La Salle County deputies responded to a burglary complaint west of Tonica and south of Cedar Point. Authorities say the suspect entered a building belonging to Zakary Gallik with the intent to commit a theft. After an investigation, authorities located 44-year-old Malissa Knobloch of Danvers, Illinois. She was arrested on a burglary charge and taken to La Salle County Jail. She posted 2,000 dollars bond and was released with a court date of December first.
TONICA, IL
Q985

Monroe Wisconsin Drug Arrest Nabbed 37 lbs of Pot, Heroin and Cocaine

The "small" community of Monroe, Wisconsin was shocked by this major drug bust that included 17,000 grams of pot, heroin and cocaine. NBC15. Three people were arrested in Monroe, Wi after this giant cheese bust...I mean drug bust. The findings were huge, the bust took a lot of drugs of of the "Historic Square, in Downtown Monroe..." and the rest of the community.
MONROE, WI
northernstar.info

DeKalb Police: Collisions on Annie Glidden Road leads to brief road closure

DeKALB – Two separate motor vehicle collisions occurred Thursday morning on North Annie Glidden Road, according to DeKalb City Police and Fire Department. The road was closed briefly for major clean up and towing of vehicles, according to DeKalb Police Sergeant Sonny Streit. At approximately 7:45 a.m. Thursday, police...
DEKALB, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Evansville man killed in Rock County crash identified

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Officials have identified the Evansville man killed in a crash near Janesville over the weekend. Bradley Shoemaker, 66, died at a hospital from injuries he suffered in a crash late Sunday morning at the intersection of U.S. Highway 14 and County Highway H. ﻿ According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, Shoemaker’s Toyota Corolla and a Toyota...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
walls102.com

Two vehicle crash takes life in DeKalb County

MALTA – One person is dead after a two vehicle crash in DeKalb County on Monday. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office say they were called to Illinois Route 38 near Malta for a rear end collision between an International Truck and a pickup truck. Authorities say the pickup truck struck the rear of the other vehicle that was stopped to turn into a field entrance. The pickup truck driver was taken to an area hospital where they were pronounced deceased. The crash remains under investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
97ZOK

Illinois Roads Get Icy. Drivers Jump on Social To Blame Road Crews.

Many drivers were caught off guard as wet roads turned to ice on Thursday evening (11/17) throughout the Stateline area when temperatures dipped below freezing. Dozens of vehicles reportedly slid off into ditches and roads throughout the evening were treacherous with posts saying that IL-76 was a "sheet of ice" and that all of Beloit area roads were unsafe.
BELVIDERE, IL

