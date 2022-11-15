Read full article on original website
Rochelle News-Leader
Rochelle Police Report: Nov. 15, 2022
ROCHELLE — On Nov. 15 at 1:18 p.m. Deion Commack, 27, of Rochelle was arrested for an Ogle County warrant, obstructing a peace officer and resisting a peace officer and transferred. On Nov. 15 at 5:01 p.m. Steven W. Blomberg, 29, of Rochelle was arrested for domestic battery and...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Ogle County Police Arrest A Subject For Driving While License Suspended
Officer-involved shooting in Rockton, Illinois
According to a press release from the Rockton Police Department that was made public around 1 AM on November 18th, the Rockton Police Department says around 7:42 PM on Thursday, November 17, 2022, a Rockton Police officer was patrolling in the area of the Roscoe, Illinois Walmart which is located in the 4700 block of East Rockton Road in Roscoe, Illinois. The press release states the officer was involved in a shooting with a 25-year-old male subject. The male subject was hit and injured, but the injuries are considered non-life threatening.
Rockford felon arrested after Homeland Security investigation
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was arrested Wednesday following an investigation by Homeland Security. The Winnebago County Narcotics Unit, along with Chicago Homeland Security Investigations-Financial Investigations Group, have been conducting an investigation on the illegal sale of narcotics in the 2900 block of Rockford’s 18th Street, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office. […]
Cold case: Who killed Rockford resident Lauretta Lyons in 1966?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — When a 43-year-old man was arrested for kidnapping a woman from Colonial Village Mall in 1966, police believed they had the man who also killed a downtown business owner a few weeks earlier. Witnesses told police Sanford Harris was the man they saw near the Latham Road home of 46-year-old Lauretta Lyons […]
nbc15.com
Officials say cause of Janesville fire is unknown
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville Fire and Police Units investigated a fire at a home, but did not determine what caused it. Fire officials were dispatched to the 1500 block of Bennett Street around 10:30 p.m. on Friday. They say fire could be seen from the outside. When firefighters arrived...
WIFR
Fire breaks out in Machesney Park
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Flames engulf a building at the 11000 block of Dorothea Avenue in Machesney Park Friday evening. Multiple fire crews and police squads are present at the scene. So far, a pitbull and cat have reportedly died. This is a developing story. We will be sure...
Rochelle News-Leader
Get to Know RPD: Sgt. Sester in 12th year with department
ROCHELLE — Rochelle Police Department Sgt. Joe Sester is in his 12th year with the department and 14th as a police officer. He works night shift. Sester shares the normal responsibilities of the other officers in regards to handling day-to-day activities of the department. As sergeant, he’s also in charge of communicating orders from the top and attempting to mediate department issues.
x1071.com
Monticello Man Arrested for Delivery of THC
Around 2:30 p.m on Tuesday, Green County Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a speeding violation on Highway 11. An investigation resulted in the driver, 21 year old Jericho Blades of Monticello being arrested for Manufacture/Delivery of THC and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Blades was incarcerated at the Green County Jail.
MyStateline.com
Darrell Brooks sentenced to life in prison for Waukesha parade attack
Darrell Brooks has been sentenced to life in prison for his attack on the Waukesha Christmas parade. Darrell Brooks sentenced to life in prison for Waukesha …. Darrell Brooks has been sentenced to life in prison for his attack on the Waukesha Christmas parade. No Rockford hospital receives ‘A’ grade...
WIFR
Rockford man charged with possession of firearms
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Deputies arrested a 52-year-old Rockford man for two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and one count possession of a stolen firearm. Winnebago County Narcotics Unit were conducting an investigation of an illegal sale of drugs in the 2900 block of...
starvedrock.media
Woman Charged With Burglary In Tonica
On Monday night at about 9:00, La Salle County deputies responded to a burglary complaint west of Tonica and south of Cedar Point. Authorities say the suspect entered a building belonging to Zakary Gallik with the intent to commit a theft. After an investigation, authorities located 44-year-old Malissa Knobloch of Danvers, Illinois. She was arrested on a burglary charge and taken to La Salle County Jail. She posted 2,000 dollars bond and was released with a court date of December first.
Monroe Wisconsin Drug Arrest Nabbed 37 lbs of Pot, Heroin and Cocaine
The "small" community of Monroe, Wisconsin was shocked by this major drug bust that included 17,000 grams of pot, heroin and cocaine. NBC15. Three people were arrested in Monroe, Wi after this giant cheese bust...I mean drug bust. The findings were huge, the bust took a lot of drugs of of the "Historic Square, in Downtown Monroe..." and the rest of the community.
northernstar.info
DeKalb Police: Collisions on Annie Glidden Road leads to brief road closure
DeKALB – Two separate motor vehicle collisions occurred Thursday morning on North Annie Glidden Road, according to DeKalb City Police and Fire Department. The road was closed briefly for major clean up and towing of vehicles, according to DeKalb Police Sergeant Sonny Streit. At approximately 7:45 a.m. Thursday, police...
Evansville man killed in Rock County crash identified
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Officials have identified the Evansville man killed in a crash near Janesville over the weekend. Bradley Shoemaker, 66, died at a hospital from injuries he suffered in a crash late Sunday morning at the intersection of U.S. Highway 14 and County Highway H. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, Shoemaker’s Toyota Corolla and a Toyota...
CherryVale Mall lockdown Thursday was a planned event, police say
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — CherryVale Mall was placed on lockdown at 12 p.m. on Thursday, but police say it was a planned event. Cherry Valley Police Chief Roy Bethage said the lockdown was part of a “planned, but unannounced” drill conducted by police. The mall has been the scene of several security incidents and shootings […]
walls102.com
Two vehicle crash takes life in DeKalb County
MALTA – One person is dead after a two vehicle crash in DeKalb County on Monday. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office say they were called to Illinois Route 38 near Malta for a rear end collision between an International Truck and a pickup truck. Authorities say the pickup truck struck the rear of the other vehicle that was stopped to turn into a field entrance. The pickup truck driver was taken to an area hospital where they were pronounced deceased. The crash remains under investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
fox32chicago.com
Mailwoman suffers life-threatening injuries when vehicle strikes tree in McHenry County
HARVARD, Ill. - A United States Postal Service mailwoman was seriously injured Wednesday after her vehicle struck a tree in McHenry County. Around 3:51 p.m., members of the Harvard Fire Protection District responded to the 16400 block of McGuire Road in unincorporated Harvey for a reported motor vehicle accident with injuries.
Illinois Roads Get Icy. Drivers Jump on Social To Blame Road Crews.
Many drivers were caught off guard as wet roads turned to ice on Thursday evening (11/17) throughout the Stateline area when temperatures dipped below freezing. Dozens of vehicles reportedly slid off into ditches and roads throughout the evening were treacherous with posts saying that IL-76 was a "sheet of ice" and that all of Beloit area roads were unsafe.
Chicago man arrested in DeKalb for murder of another man: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested and charged for allegedly shooting and killing a 27-year-old man on the city's South Side. According to police, the shooting occurred November 3, 2022, in the 8300 block of S. Cottage Grove Avenue in the Chatham neighborhood. On Sunday, 29-year-old Keith Williams was...
