According to a press release from the Rockton Police Department that was made public around 1 AM on November 18th, the Rockton Police Department says around 7:42 PM on Thursday, November 17, 2022, a Rockton Police officer was patrolling in the area of the Roscoe, Illinois Walmart which is located in the 4700 block of East Rockton Road in Roscoe, Illinois. The press release states the officer was involved in a shooting with a 25-year-old male subject. The male subject was hit and injured, but the injuries are considered non-life threatening.

ROCKTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO