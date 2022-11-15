ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochelle, IL

Limitless Production Group LLC

Officer-involved shooting in Rockton, Illinois

According to a press release from the Rockton Police Department that was made public around 1 AM on November 18th, the Rockton Police Department says around 7:42 PM on Thursday, November 17, 2022, a Rockton Police officer was patrolling in the area of the Roscoe, Illinois Walmart which is located in the 4700 block of East Rockton Road in Roscoe, Illinois. The press release states the officer was involved in a shooting with a 25-year-old male subject. The male subject was hit and injured, but the injuries are considered non-life threatening.
ROCKTON, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Get to Know RPD: Sgt. Sester in 12th year with department

ROCHELLE — Rochelle Police Department Sgt. Joe Sester is in his 12th year with the department and 14th as a police officer. He works night shift. Sester shares the normal responsibilities of the other officers in regards to handling day-to-day activities of the department. As sergeant, he’s also in charge of communicating orders from the top and attempting to mediate department issues.
ROCHELLE, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Nov. 16-17, 2022

OREGON — On Nov. 16 at 6:48 p.m. deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 7,000 block of North Kishwaukee Road for an equipment violation. After an investigation, Mical Lane, 45, of Byron, was arrested for driving on a suspended driver’s license. Lane was also cited for no operable registration light. Lane was released on a signature I-Bond with a return court date.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
nbc15.com

Officials say cause of Janesville fire is unknown

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville Fire and Police Units investigated a fire at a home, but did not determine what caused it. Fire officials were dispatched to the 1500 block of Bennett Street around 10:30 p.m. on Friday. They say fire could be seen from the outside. When firefighters arrived...
JANESVILLE, WI
starvedrock.media

Prison Parolee From Streator Wanted By Police

A convicted drug dealer from Streator is a wanted man. The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is looking for 35-year-old Mark Kresbach for allegedly fleeing from a traffic stop. He was released from prison on parole last August after pleading guilty in 2020 in La Salle County to dealing meth. Kresbach...
STREATOR, IL
Q985

Felon Arrested in Rockford with AK-47, Handguns, Stacks of Cash

A Rockford man who was arrested on drug charges just eight days ago in downstate Illinois is back in custody after numerous firearms were found in his Winnebago County residence. According to a press release from the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office, investigations into alleged illegal drug activity happening in the...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Fire breaks out in Machesney Park

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Flames engulf a building at the 11000 block of Dorothea Avenue in Machesney Park Friday evening. Multiple fire crews and police squads are present at the scene. So far, a pitbull and cat have reportedly died. This is a developing story. We will be sure...
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
starvedrock.media

Woman Charged With Burglary In Tonica

On Monday night at about 9:00, La Salle County deputies responded to a burglary complaint west of Tonica and south of Cedar Point. Authorities say the suspect entered a building belonging to Zakary Gallik with the intent to commit a theft. After an investigation, authorities located 44-year-old Malissa Knobloch of Danvers, Illinois. She was arrested on a burglary charge and taken to La Salle County Jail. She posted 2,000 dollars bond and was released with a court date of December first.
TONICA, IL
x1071.com

Monticello Man Arrested for Delivery of THC

Around 2:30 p.m on Tuesday, Green County Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a speeding violation on Highway 11. An investigation resulted in the driver, 21 year old Jericho Blades of Monticello being arrested for Manufacture/Delivery of THC and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Blades was incarcerated at the Green County Jail.
MONTICELLO, WI
fox32chicago.com

Driver killed, 2 others injured in Kane County car crash

PLATO TOWNSHIP, Ill. - A man was killed, and two others were injured in a two-car crash in Plato Township early Saturday morning. Police say around 12:48 a.m. a 2014 Ford Fusion and a 2016 Subaru collided head on west of Marshall Road on Plank Road. The Ford was headed...
KANE COUNTY, IL
northernstar.info

DeKalb Police: Collisions on Annie Glidden Road leads to brief road closure

DeKALB – Two separate motor vehicle collisions occurred Thursday morning on North Annie Glidden Road, according to DeKalb City Police and Fire Department. The road was closed briefly for major clean up and towing of vehicles, according to DeKalb Police Sergeant Sonny Streit. At approximately 7:45 a.m. Thursday, police...
DEKALB, IL
MyStateline.com

Darrell Brooks sentenced to life in prison for Waukesha parade attack

Darrell Brooks has been sentenced to life in prison for his attack on the Waukesha Christmas parade. Darrell Brooks sentenced to life in prison for Waukesha …. Darrell Brooks has been sentenced to life in prison for his attack on the Waukesha Christmas parade. No Rockford hospital receives ‘A’ grade...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford man charged with possession of firearms

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Deputies arrested a 52-year-old Rockford man for two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and one count possession of a stolen firearm. Winnebago County Narcotics Unit were conducting an investigation of an illegal sale of drugs in the 2900 block of...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Janesville family left without a home after fire

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A Janesville family has been left without a home after theirs went up in flames Friday night. Janesville Fire and Police responded to a house in the 1500 block of Bennett Street around 10:28 p.m., according to the fire department. They arrived to find fire and smoke showing from the outside […]
JANESVILLE, WI
wlds.com

Martin Sentenced For More Charges in Fulton County; Awaiting Hearings in Montgomery, Madison and new case in DuPage

An alleged serial grifter has been sentenced in another Central Illinois county on multiple charges. 27 year old Abigail L. Martin pled guilty on November 7th in Fulton County Court to felony deception, felony theft, and use of a bank account with intent to defraud. The Fulton County Circuit Clerk’s office says that Martin received a concurrent sentence of 3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, received a total of 31 days credit for time served in the Fulton County Jail, ordered to pay a total of $1,300 in fines, plus additional fees and court costs.
FULTON COUNTY, IL
97ZOK

Monroe Wisconsin Drug Arrest Nabbed 37 lbs of Pot, Heroin and Cocaine

The "small" community of Monroe, Wisconsin was shocked by this major drug bust that included 17,000 grams of pot, heroin and cocaine. NBC15. Three people were arrested in Monroe, Wi after this giant cheese bust...I mean drug bust. The findings were huge, the bust took a lot of drugs of of the "Historic Square, in Downtown Monroe..." and the rest of the community.
MONROE, WI

