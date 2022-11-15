Read full article on original website
Officer-involved shooting in Rockton, Illinois
According to a press release from the Rockton Police Department that was made public around 1 AM on November 18th, the Rockton Police Department says around 7:42 PM on Thursday, November 17, 2022, a Rockton Police officer was patrolling in the area of the Roscoe, Illinois Walmart which is located in the 4700 block of East Rockton Road in Roscoe, Illinois. The press release states the officer was involved in a shooting with a 25-year-old male subject. The male subject was hit and injured, but the injuries are considered non-life threatening.
Rochelle News-Leader
Get to Know RPD: Sgt. Sester in 12th year with department
ROCHELLE — Rochelle Police Department Sgt. Joe Sester is in his 12th year with the department and 14th as a police officer. He works night shift. Sester shares the normal responsibilities of the other officers in regards to handling day-to-day activities of the department. As sergeant, he’s also in charge of communicating orders from the top and attempting to mediate department issues.
Rochelle News-Leader
Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Nov. 16-17, 2022
OREGON — On Nov. 16 at 6:48 p.m. deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 7,000 block of North Kishwaukee Road for an equipment violation. After an investigation, Mical Lane, 45, of Byron, was arrested for driving on a suspended driver’s license. Lane was also cited for no operable registration light. Lane was released on a signature I-Bond with a return court date.
nbc15.com
Officials say cause of Janesville fire is unknown
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville Fire and Police Units investigated a fire at a home, but did not determine what caused it. Fire officials were dispatched to the 1500 block of Bennett Street around 10:30 p.m. on Friday. They say fire could be seen from the outside. When firefighters arrived...
starvedrock.media
Prison Parolee From Streator Wanted By Police
A convicted drug dealer from Streator is a wanted man. The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is looking for 35-year-old Mark Kresbach for allegedly fleeing from a traffic stop. He was released from prison on parole last August after pleading guilty in 2020 in La Salle County to dealing meth. Kresbach...
Felon Arrested in Rockford with AK-47, Handguns, Stacks of Cash
A Rockford man who was arrested on drug charges just eight days ago in downstate Illinois is back in custody after numerous firearms were found in his Winnebago County residence. According to a press release from the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office, investigations into alleged illegal drug activity happening in the...
WIFR
Fire breaks out in Machesney Park
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Flames engulf a building at the 11000 block of Dorothea Avenue in Machesney Park Friday evening. Multiple fire crews and police squads are present at the scene. So far, a pitbull and cat have reportedly died. This is a developing story. We will be sure...
Cold case: Who killed Rockford resident Lauretta Lyons in 1966?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — When a 43-year-old man was arrested for kidnapping a woman from Colonial Village Mall in 1966, police believed they had the man who also killed a downtown business owner a few weeks earlier. Witnesses told police Sanford Harris was the man they saw near the Latham Road home of 46-year-old Lauretta Lyons […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Ogle County Police Arrest A Subject For Driving While License Suspended
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
starvedrock.media
Woman Charged With Burglary In Tonica
On Monday night at about 9:00, La Salle County deputies responded to a burglary complaint west of Tonica and south of Cedar Point. Authorities say the suspect entered a building belonging to Zakary Gallik with the intent to commit a theft. After an investigation, authorities located 44-year-old Malissa Knobloch of Danvers, Illinois. She was arrested on a burglary charge and taken to La Salle County Jail. She posted 2,000 dollars bond and was released with a court date of December first.
x1071.com
Monticello Man Arrested for Delivery of THC
Around 2:30 p.m on Tuesday, Green County Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a speeding violation on Highway 11. An investigation resulted in the driver, 21 year old Jericho Blades of Monticello being arrested for Manufacture/Delivery of THC and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Blades was incarcerated at the Green County Jail.
fox32chicago.com
Driver killed, 2 others injured in Kane County car crash
PLATO TOWNSHIP, Ill. - A man was killed, and two others were injured in a two-car crash in Plato Township early Saturday morning. Police say around 12:48 a.m. a 2014 Ford Fusion and a 2016 Subaru collided head on west of Marshall Road on Plank Road. The Ford was headed...
northernstar.info
DeKalb Police: Collisions on Annie Glidden Road leads to brief road closure
DeKALB – Two separate motor vehicle collisions occurred Thursday morning on North Annie Glidden Road, according to DeKalb City Police and Fire Department. The road was closed briefly for major clean up and towing of vehicles, according to DeKalb Police Sergeant Sonny Streit. At approximately 7:45 a.m. Thursday, police...
fox32chicago.com
Illinois man sentenced to 50 years for ordering his co-defendant to shoot West Chicago man
WEST CHICAGO, Ill. - An Illinois man has been sentenced to 50 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for his involvement in the murder of a West Chicago man in 2018. Emilio Guillen, 31, formerly of Rockford, was convicted in the killing of 26-year-old Alexander Nicolas in November 2018.
MyStateline.com
Darrell Brooks sentenced to life in prison for Waukesha parade attack
Darrell Brooks has been sentenced to life in prison for his attack on the Waukesha Christmas parade. Darrell Brooks sentenced to life in prison for Waukesha …. Darrell Brooks has been sentenced to life in prison for his attack on the Waukesha Christmas parade. No Rockford hospital receives ‘A’ grade...
WIFR
Rockford man charged with possession of firearms
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Deputies arrested a 52-year-old Rockford man for two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and one count possession of a stolen firearm. Winnebago County Narcotics Unit were conducting an investigation of an illegal sale of drugs in the 2900 block of...
Janesville family left without a home after fire
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A Janesville family has been left without a home after theirs went up in flames Friday night. Janesville Fire and Police responded to a house in the 1500 block of Bennett Street around 10:28 p.m., according to the fire department. They arrived to find fire and smoke showing from the outside […]
Chicago man arrested in DeKalb for murder of another man: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested and charged for allegedly shooting and killing a 27-year-old man on the city's South Side. According to police, the shooting occurred November 3, 2022, in the 8300 block of S. Cottage Grove Avenue in the Chatham neighborhood. On Sunday, 29-year-old Keith Williams was...
wlds.com
Martin Sentenced For More Charges in Fulton County; Awaiting Hearings in Montgomery, Madison and new case in DuPage
An alleged serial grifter has been sentenced in another Central Illinois county on multiple charges. 27 year old Abigail L. Martin pled guilty on November 7th in Fulton County Court to felony deception, felony theft, and use of a bank account with intent to defraud. The Fulton County Circuit Clerk’s office says that Martin received a concurrent sentence of 3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, received a total of 31 days credit for time served in the Fulton County Jail, ordered to pay a total of $1,300 in fines, plus additional fees and court costs.
Monroe Wisconsin Drug Arrest Nabbed 37 lbs of Pot, Heroin and Cocaine
The "small" community of Monroe, Wisconsin was shocked by this major drug bust that included 17,000 grams of pot, heroin and cocaine. NBC15. Three people were arrested in Monroe, Wi after this giant cheese bust...I mean drug bust. The findings were huge, the bust took a lot of drugs of of the "Historic Square, in Downtown Monroe..." and the rest of the community.
