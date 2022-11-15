Expanding globally for the first time since the pandemic, NASCAR has identified Brazil as the place to launch its next international series and first in South America. Rather than starting a new property from scratch, NASCAR has struck a deal to re-badge a pre-existing series in South America’s most populous country called GT Sprint Race, which was founded in 2012, has traditionally raced on road courses and will now be known as the NASCAR Brazil Sprint Race. The 18-race series joins other ones that America’s leading stock car property has launched in Canada, Mexico and Europe. This is part of NASCAR’s strategy to build its brand globally to both attract driving and crew/industry talent to the NASCAR sphere, with the potential for the best to get promoted to national series in America, and to in turn create new fans of its brand around the world. Exact terms are not being released, but NASCAR did not acquire the GT Sprint Race and it’s more of a partnership with a re-branding, according to NASCAR VP/International Business Chad Seigler.

1 DAY AGO