Joey Logano Wants You to Know That He Rarely Pees During NASCAR Races: "I'm Like a Camel"
You know, if you think about how long NASCAR races actually are, drivers are stuck in those stock cars for a long period of time. This brings up an interesting and awkward question: When nature calls, do drivers just...go in their race suits?. This brings you down a rabbit hole...
Richard Petty remembers NASCAR’s greatest race
(WGHP) — With the thousands of NASCAR races that have been run over the decades, can you really narrow the greatest race down to just one? Rick Houston says it has been done. Houston is the author of the book ‘NASCAR’s Greatest Race,’ which is about the final race of the 1992 season: the Hooter’s […]
msn.com
Top NASCAR team announces driver change
In a move that was long rumored but not confirmed and announced until now, Stewart-Haas Racing revealed that Ryan Preece will pilot the #41 Ford in the NASCAR Cup Series starting in 2023, replacing Cole Custer. Custer will head back to the Xfinity Series where he will race full-time there for Stewart-Haas.
Road & Track
The Upstart NASCAR Team Owner Behind Trackhouse's Success
Justin Marks was a Midwestern kid when he discovered his calling. His grandfather took him to local dirt tracks, and he was in awe of everything: the smells, the sounds, the action, the drivers. To him, they were almost like cowboys or daredevils—people defined by taking risks. This story...
NASCAR Veteran Really Wants To Be Most 'Popular' Driver
Chase Elliott has won the National Motorsports Press Association Most Popular Driver Award four years in a row. This year, Ryan Blaney is hoping to change that. On Wednesday, the Team Penske driver took to Twitter with a hilarious campaign-ad style video stating his case for the 2022 award. The...
Fast Friends: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Once Got Jeff Gordon out of a Speeding Ticket
From Richard Petty to Joey Logano, NASCAR drivers are pretty much fueled by one thing: the desire to go really, really fast. Now, once they get off the track, that need for speed doesn't just go away. The only issue is that now they're forced to abide by the rules of the road, which makes it a lot harder to push 100 MPH and not get noticed for it. This makes NASCAR drivers, past and present, especially susceptible to speeding tickets.
NASCAR: Joe Gibbs Racing will change the No. 18 to No. 54 car
Ty Gibbs will drive the No. 54 car for Joe Gibbs Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series next season as the organization sets the No. 18 car aside.
FOX Sports
Hailie Deegan's future among five offseason NASCAR storylines
The checkered flag dropped on the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season more than a week ago. Joey Logano celebrated. The rest of the field left disappointed, frustrated or inspired as the drivers await the next green flag in 12 weeks (for the Clash). Here are five storylines to watch over...
NASCAR: Hailie Deegan’s possible options shrinking for 2023
Hailie Deegan will have a ride for the 2023 NASCAR season as Ford looks for a seat. However, let's dive into the remaining Ford-backed options.
A Skydiver Got Caught in the Catchfence Hours Before Joey Logano Won His 1st NASCAR Championship
On November 18, 2018, Joey Logano bested the Big 3 of Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch, and Martin Truex Jr. to win his first NASCAR Cup Series championship. Logano's thrilling victory at the Ford EcoBoost 400 was considered somewhat of an upset, since the Team Penske driver (despite ultimately racking up three wins, 13 top-five finishes, 26 top-10 finishes by the season's end) wasn't getting nearly as much coverage as Harvick, Busch, and Truex.
NASCAR: Austin Dillon Looking Forward to Teaming Up With Kyle Busch in 2023
One of the biggest moments off the track this NASCAR season was Kyle Busch’s move to Richard Childress Racing, and Austin Dillon is excited. While Dillon enjoyed having Tyler Reddick as a teammate and gives him credit for helping change the culture at RCR, having the two-time champion on his team is another thing.
NASCAR Fans Make Opinion On 2022 Season Extremely Clear
2019 — 56% Others chimed in about why that might be. "It was a great year in the sense that Xfinity delivered every week, cup delivered more weeks than not, and I actually think the truck series was 3/3 in my rankings this year. I’m excited to see the changes to the cup car for next year, racing can get even better," a fan said.
racer.com
Power's already moved on from IndyCar title win
Will Power was loaded with emotions when he secured his second NTT IndyCar Series championship at Laguna Seca back in September. Afterwards, he and his Team Penske crew celebrated, got dressed in their finest clothes, went to the IndyCar banquet in Indianapolis, and were feted with praise. Two months later, the person who was central to the achievement isn’t basking in the outcome. In fact, any notion of a championship hangover is well in the past for Power.
NASCAR: Denny Hamlin and FedEx’s contracts expire after 2023
Denny Hamlin and FedEx's contracts with Joe Gibbs Racing are reportedly set to expire at the conclusion of the 2023 NASCAR season.
Road & Track
Daniel Suarez Can't Control the Past
Daniel Suárez wasn’t born into a racing dynasty or even a racing family. His father owned a car-restoration shop in Monterrey, Mexico. At around 10 years old, Suárez jumped in a go-kart at the suggestion of a family acquaintance. That was in 2003. A few years later,...
Autoweek.com
Carrie Underwood, Ed Sheeran to Headline July IndyCar Weekend at Iowa in 2023
Iowa Speedway, the NTT IndyCar Series and race sponsor Hy-Vee have outdone themselves once again. Fresh from an incredible entertainment weekend in 2022, the Hy-Vee IndyCar doubleheader at Iowa Speedway in 2023 promises to be one of the biggest music and race weekends of the summer. Ed Sheeran, Carrie Underwood,...
Sports Business Journal
NASCAR set to launch Brazil Series
Expanding globally for the first time since the pandemic, NASCAR has identified Brazil as the place to launch its next international series and first in South America. Rather than starting a new property from scratch, NASCAR has struck a deal to re-badge a pre-existing series in South America’s most populous country called GT Sprint Race, which was founded in 2012, has traditionally raced on road courses and will now be known as the NASCAR Brazil Sprint Race. The 18-race series joins other ones that America’s leading stock car property has launched in Canada, Mexico and Europe. This is part of NASCAR’s strategy to build its brand globally to both attract driving and crew/industry talent to the NASCAR sphere, with the potential for the best to get promoted to national series in America, and to in turn create new fans of its brand around the world. Exact terms are not being released, but NASCAR did not acquire the GT Sprint Race and it’s more of a partnership with a re-branding, according to NASCAR VP/International Business Chad Seigler.
Joe Gibbs Racing Promotes Ty Gibbs to NASCAR Cup Series For 2023
While everyone knew it was coming, the news is now official and Ty Gibbs is set to drive in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023. Of course, the 2022 Xfinity Series champion is going to drive for his family at Joe Gibbs Racing. While Kyle Busch left the No. 18 seat empty, that is not the car that Ty will drive next season.
FOX Sports
Ty Gibbs replacing Kyle Busch at JGR in NASCAR Cup Series
Some might wonder if Ty Gibbs is ready for NASCAR Cup Series racing, but ready or not, the Joe Gibbs grandson will be full time at NASCAR's top level starting in 2023. The 20-year-old Gibbs will replace two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch at Joe Gibbs Racing, which announced Tuesday that Gibbs will retain the No. 54 that he drove in winning the 2022 Xfinity Series title.
NASCAR: Ryan Preece to take over for Cole Custer at Stewart-Haas Racing
Ryan Preece is back in the NASCAR Cup Series full-time. Stewart-Haas Racing announced Wednesday that Preece would take over the No. 41 car in 2023. He’ll replace Cole Custer as Custer drops down to the Xfinity Series to run a second car for the team. Preece, 32, raced part-time...
