ksal.com
Ag Workforce Survey Complete
A lack of a skilled agriculture workforce is a top inhibitor of growth and expansion for many Kansas agriculture entities. To help support growth in agriculture, the Kansas Department of Agriculture seeks to help the industry better understand workforce needs among agricultural employers in the state. According to the agency,...
Kansas Suppliers Power Artemis Rocket
The success of the Artemis I rocket launch from the Kennedy Space Center is good news for over a dozen businesses who are suppliers for the project. U.S. Senator Jerry Moran is the lead Republican on a legislative subcommittee which has jurisdiction over NASA. “Congratulations to NASA and Kansas suppliers...
Kansas Wheat Yield Winners
While triple-digit yields may have seemed impossible during this year’s drought, Kansas wheat producers exemplified how the right combination of genetics, management and luck pay off with the winning entries in the 2022 National Wheat Yield Contest. According to the Kansas Wheat Commission, national and state winners were recently...
Kansas Baseball Announces Addition of 13 Signees
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Head coach Dan Fitzgerald announced the addition of 13 signees to the 2023 recruiting class. The first recruiting class for Fitzgerald and his staff features eight junior-college transfers and five high school recruits. “We are really excited about our recruiting class,” Fitzgerald said. “We feel like...
