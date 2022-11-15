ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brian Robinson Jr. Wears Nike Dunks in Commanders Colors

By Pat Benson
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EUhnD_0jBaT0DZ00

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. wore unreleased Nike Dunks before Monday Night Football.

Week 10 of the NFL season ended with a bang. The Washington Commanders upset the Philadelphia Eagles 32-21. There is plenty of credit to be shared among Commanders players for handing the Eagles their first loss of the season.

However, Brian Robinson Jr. deserves recognition for his 26 carries, which resulted in 86 yards and one touchdown. The Commanders' social media team must have known a big game was coming from their rookie running back, as they highlighted his pregame outfit on Instagram.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Before the game, Robinson wore a letterman's jacket, joggers, and a new pair of Nike shoes in Commanders colors. The 23-year-old dressed like the big man on campus and then played like it in a professional setting. Below is everything fans need to know about Robinson's collegiate-inspired kicks.

Nike Dunk Low 'Arizona State'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=423myz_0jBaT0DZ00
View of the Nike Dunk Low in the 'Arizona State' colorway.

Nike

Robinson wore a pair of Nike Dunk Low shoes in the 'Arizona State' colorway. The yellow and maroon shoes release on November 25, 2022, for $100. Fans will be able to purchase the shoes on the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers.

Luckily, impatient consumers can go ahead and buy the old-school basketball shoes on sneaker resale sites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT. According to StockX , the average resale price is $121.

The 'Arizona State' colorway might have been designed for the Sun Devils fanbase, but it lends itself perfectly to Commanders fans. Kudos to Robinson for spotting the similarities and pulling it off with a fire pregame outfit.

Let us know on Twitter if you plan to purchase the Nike Dunk Low 'Arizona State' later this month. In the meantime, stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for all your shoe news.

Comments / 0

 

