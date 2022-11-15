ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

bgindependentmedia.org

BG celebrates beginning of holiday season with annual tree lighting

Braving the cold and wintery wind, people gathered Friday night to celebrate the beginning of the Christmas season with the lighting of the Christmas Tree. Mayor Mike Aspacher flipped the switch to light the tree with the help of third grader Piper Hartzler. The Bowling Green High School Madrigals warmed...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG Holiday Parade braves the cold to welcome in the holiday season

While Mariah Carey exclaimed from a loudspeaker that all she wants for Christmas is you, one BG Holiday Parade attendee had another request for Santa: 70-degree weather on Christmas. Santa, his legs wrapped in a plaid blanket, may very well have shared those sentiments. The weather Saturday morning was almost...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Wauseon McDonald’s Celebrates Grand Re-Opening

RIBBON CUTTING … The Wauseon McDonalds held a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Wauseon Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the grand re-opening of their newly built store. (PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Wauseon McDonald’s, located at 1375 North Shoop Avenue, has re-opened. After closing down in early August,...
WAUSEON, OH
WTOL 11

Late-night diner to cater to Toledo's night owls

TOLEDO, Ohio — A new restaurant is opening in central Toledo that caters to the night owls looking to fill their stomachs after dark. When the sun sets, the Night Owl Diner opens, literally. Starting on Nov. 22, from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday to Sunday, guests can get a full meal, something sweet and some conversation.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

City of Toledo announces Snow Angels Shoveling Program

TOLEDO, Ohio — Help your neighbors, or get help yourself, this winter with shoveling walks and driveways as a part of The city of Toledo’s new Snow Angels Program. Snow-covered sidewalks can be very hazardous for everyone. That is why The city of Toledo's Snow Angels Program will pair older residents and residents with disabilities with nearby neighbors who volunteer to assist them with snow removal on their sidewalks and driveways.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

The City of Toledo welcomes a new rental resource

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With around 50 percent of the properties in Toledo used as rental units, a recent study showed more needed to be done to educate both tenants and landlords about their rights. Soon there will be some new oversight to rental issues in the city. During the...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

City leaders will announce a new snow program for Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The City of Toledo will announce a new program for winter, on Thursday. Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz will be joined by Valerie Fatica, the City of Toledo’s Disability Manager to announce the City of Toledo’s Snow Angels Program. The announcement will take place at 10 a.m....
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Campbell’s Napoleon, Ohio plant to host job fair

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Campbell’s Napoleon, Ohio plant is hosting a job fair at the Defiance VFW at 201 Clinton St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The first hour of the job fair will be reserved for Veterans only, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The company...
NAPOLEON, OH
13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: Peak Avenue home abandoned for over 15 years

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents on Peak Avenue want something in the city to address the abandoned crumbling home at the end of the street. The backyard is littered with debris, the foundation is falling apart, and neighbors use the yard as a parking lot. ”They have a lot of...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

UPDATE: City of Toledo lifts water boil advisories Thursday

TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: The city of Toledo Department of Public Utilities canceled the water boil advisory for all affected areas on Thursday afternoon. Per a press release from the city, officials completed all EPA-required testing and the water is safe to consume. A precautionary boil advisory has been...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

I-475 roadwork rescheduled for Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio — The major roadwork on I-475 set to begin tonight has been rescheduled for Monday due to the cold weather. The Ohio Department of Transportation was planning on making the traffic pattern on I-475 this weekend so it didn't impact peoples work day commute next week, however the expected low temperatures for the weekend forced the change.
TOLEDO, OH
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Toledo, OH

The city of Toledo is on a beautiful waterfront location on the northwestern side of Ohio, offering plenty of free things to do. Toledo is the seat of Lucas County and is a major port city on the west side of Lake Erie, one of the five bodies of water in the Great Lakes.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Grocery stores lower their prices for Thanksgiving

TOLEDO, Ohio — With Thanksgiving only eight days away, grocery stores are lowering their prices for the holiday sale. WTOL 11 went to a few local stores to see what the best prices are and where. We looked into the prices for stuffing, potatoes, pumpkin pie and of course, turkey.
TOLEDO, OH

