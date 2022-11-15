Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bgindependentmedia.org
BG celebrates beginning of holiday season with annual tree lighting
Braving the cold and wintery wind, people gathered Friday night to celebrate the beginning of the Christmas season with the lighting of the Christmas Tree. Mayor Mike Aspacher flipped the switch to light the tree with the help of third grader Piper Hartzler. The Bowling Green High School Madrigals warmed...
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Holiday Parade braves the cold to welcome in the holiday season
While Mariah Carey exclaimed from a loudspeaker that all she wants for Christmas is you, one BG Holiday Parade attendee had another request for Santa: 70-degree weather on Christmas. Santa, his legs wrapped in a plaid blanket, may very well have shared those sentiments. The weather Saturday morning was almost...
bgindependentmedia.org
Phipps, Shevlin and Hebeka Office to hold bake sale and raffle to benefit local families in need
The 15th Annual Phipps, Shevlin and Hebeka Dental Office Bake Sale and Raffle will be held Nov. 23, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., located in the conference room of the Wood County Hospital Medical Building. All proceeds will benefit the Salvation Army and local families in need. The raffle...
bgindependentmedia.org
Dear Santa (and his elves) pull up their sleeves and the sleigh to meet BG children’s needs
On Tuesday, Santa got a letter from two young Bowling Green students. The hand-written wish list asked for the jolly old elf to bring them clothes, shoes, a sketch book, baby doll and a bike. “Every day there are more requests coming in,” said Kenwood teacher Kisha Nichols, who is...
thevillagereporter.com
Wauseon McDonald’s Celebrates Grand Re-Opening
RIBBON CUTTING … The Wauseon McDonalds held a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Wauseon Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the grand re-opening of their newly built store. (PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Wauseon McDonald’s, located at 1375 North Shoop Avenue, has re-opened. After closing down in early August,...
Late-night diner to cater to Toledo's night owls
TOLEDO, Ohio — A new restaurant is opening in central Toledo that caters to the night owls looking to fill their stomachs after dark. When the sun sets, the Night Owl Diner opens, literally. Starting on Nov. 22, from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday to Sunday, guests can get a full meal, something sweet and some conversation.
City of Toledo announces Snow Angels Shoveling Program
TOLEDO, Ohio — Help your neighbors, or get help yourself, this winter with shoveling walks and driveways as a part of The city of Toledo’s new Snow Angels Program. Snow-covered sidewalks can be very hazardous for everyone. That is why The city of Toledo's Snow Angels Program will pair older residents and residents with disabilities with nearby neighbors who volunteer to assist them with snow removal on their sidewalks and driveways.
Here's where you can get a free Thanksgiving dinner if you're in need
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The video attached to this story originally aired Nov. 14. With inflation and homelessness rising, many people in the Toledo area are stepping up to help feed those in need for Thanksgiving. Here is a list of where you can get some of those...
WTOL-TV
Night Owl Diner set to open in Toledo Nov. 22
When the sun sets, the Night Owl Diner opens, literally. The diner opens on Nov. 22. Its hours of operation will be from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday to Sunday.
Pemberville to receive $1.5 million construction grant; bridge to close until 2025
PEMBERVILLE, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated construction story that aired on Nov. 18, 2022. Pemberville mayor Carol Bailey announced in a Facebook post Friday that the Village of Pemberville received a grant to replace the Bridge Street bridge. Mayor Bailey said the village...
13abc.com
The City of Toledo welcomes a new rental resource
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With around 50 percent of the properties in Toledo used as rental units, a recent study showed more needed to be done to educate both tenants and landlords about their rights. Soon there will be some new oversight to rental issues in the city. During the...
13abc.com
City leaders will announce a new snow program for Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The City of Toledo will announce a new program for winter, on Thursday. Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz will be joined by Valerie Fatica, the City of Toledo’s Disability Manager to announce the City of Toledo’s Snow Angels Program. The announcement will take place at 10 a.m....
13abc.com
Campbell’s Napoleon, Ohio plant to host job fair
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Campbell’s Napoleon, Ohio plant is hosting a job fair at the Defiance VFW at 201 Clinton St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The first hour of the job fair will be reserved for Veterans only, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The company...
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Peak Avenue home abandoned for over 15 years
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents on Peak Avenue want something in the city to address the abandoned crumbling home at the end of the street. The backyard is littered with debris, the foundation is falling apart, and neighbors use the yard as a parking lot. ”They have a lot of...
UPDATE: City of Toledo lifts water boil advisories Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: The city of Toledo Department of Public Utilities canceled the water boil advisory for all affected areas on Thursday afternoon. Per a press release from the city, officials completed all EPA-required testing and the water is safe to consume. A precautionary boil advisory has been...
bgindependentmedia.org
Marine veteran Ryan Odendahl delivers Veterans Day remarks at University of Findlay
A Wood County resident was the guest speaker at a University of Findlay ceremony Nov. 10 to remember the bravery, commitment, and sacrifices of its veterans. The remembrance took place at the Veterans Honor Wall in the Center for Student Life and College of Business. “This honor wall is a...
I-475 roadwork rescheduled for Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — The major roadwork on I-475 set to begin tonight has been rescheduled for Monday due to the cold weather. The Ohio Department of Transportation was planning on making the traffic pattern on I-475 this weekend so it didn't impact peoples work day commute next week, however the expected low temperatures for the weekend forced the change.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Toledo, OH
The city of Toledo is on a beautiful waterfront location on the northwestern side of Ohio, offering plenty of free things to do. Toledo is the seat of Lucas County and is a major port city on the west side of Lake Erie, one of the five bodies of water in the Great Lakes.
Grocery stores lower their prices for Thanksgiving
TOLEDO, Ohio — With Thanksgiving only eight days away, grocery stores are lowering their prices for the holiday sale. WTOL 11 went to a few local stores to see what the best prices are and where. We looked into the prices for stuffing, potatoes, pumpkin pie and of course, turkey.
13abc.com
Local nurse honored for using small gestures to make a big difference for patients
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Our community is full of people who have dedicated their lives to helping others and a group of local frontline heroes is being honored this week. They’ll help light the ProMedica Holiday Tree at Promenade Park on Friday. Kelly Hix is a nurse in Monroe...
Comments / 0