Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Case of Kimberly Lee KesslerTawana K WatsonButler, PA
It’s National Fast Food Day: 3 Places in Pennsylvania Offering Awesome Fast FoodMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Concerts Happening in Pittsburgh This Week (11/14 - 11/20)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Not Your Mother’s Nutcracker: Penn Trafford Drama Guild Presents “Nutcracker: The Play”LJTrafford, PA
Let it Snow! Penn Trafford Drama Guild Hosts Holiday Party with The Cast of "The Nutcracker: The Play" November 19LJTrafford, PA
Related
'American Antisemitism Inspired Me to Share Our Heartbreaking Family Story'
Suzette Sheft shares her grandmother's story in this exclusive Newsweek essay.
The Jewish Press
The Holocaust As a Moral Choice: Part XII: Conclusion
*Editor’s Note: Part XII in a new series on the Holocaust from Alex Grobman, PhD. Alex Grobman, PhD Part XII (F) We began this series of articles on approaching the Holocaust as A Moral Choice with a statement by Father John T. Pawlikowski, Professor Emeritus of Social Ethics at Catholic Theological Union in Chicago. The Holocaust, he said, has emerged “as the beginning of a significantly new era, one in which the extermination of human life in guiltless fashion became thinkable and technologically feasible. It opened the door to an age in which dispassionate torture and the murder of millions became not just an action of a crazed despot, not merely an irrational expression of xenophobic fear, not just a drive for national security, but a calculated effort to reshape humanity supported by intellectual argumentation from the best and the brightest minds in a society. The Holocaust was not the product of a crazed despot but the brainchild of some of the most sophisticated philosophers and scientists’ Western society had yet patented.” [1]
The American relatives of Adolf Hitler lived in New York and flew the American flag
Colorized image of Adolf Hitler (1889-1945)Credit: Kentot785; CC-BY-SA-4.0 In 2018, a reporter from the German newspaper, Bild, tracked down three brothers who lived in Long Island, New York.
Holocaust Museum LA invited Kanye West to a private tour. Now it’s target of antisemitic attacks
Holocaust Museum LA said it’s been the target of antisemitic attacks after Kanye West rejected the museum’s invitation for a private tour. The museum extended the invitation to West, who now goes by Ye, via an Instagram stories post on Oct. 11, following the rapper’s recent inflammatory remarks about the Jewish community.
Unseen photos of Nazi Kristallnacht released 84 years later. Here’s what they reveal
What was Kristallnacht? Who was involved in Kristallnacht?
The Jewish Press
Are Jews A Religion Or A People?
In a night of majestic surprises, The President’s announcement in the state dining room of the White House took the cake. A few hundred Jews stood around celebrating Hanukkah with the special feeling of privilege a White House invitation brings to an American. The President entered, welcomed his guests, and announced he was signing an executive order making antisemitism punishable under the Civil Rights Act. His executive order was meant to protect college students facing antisemitism. The Civil Rights Act doesn’t protect religions, only nations, races, and ethnicities. As someone who was in the room at the time, I can say that we didn’t recognize the significance of President Trump’s order at the moment. It was only later we’d realize the President of the United States had signed an executive order defining Jews as something more than “just a religion.”
Texas Republican wrote a sequel to “Diary of Anne Frank” where she finds Jesus at Nazi camp: report
A replica edition of "Anne Frank's Diary" is exhibit in the "Anne Frank's House" museum in Buenos Aires, Argentina on July 01, 2022. (Pablo Barrera/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) On Monday, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency reported that Johnny Teague, the Republican running for Texas' 7th Congressional District, wrote a novel...
White Supremacist Group Hangs Antisemitic, Pro-Kanye Banner Over L.A. Highway
Gathering above a busy Los Angeles freeway on Saturday, members of a white supremacist hate group displayed banners in support of Kanye West and his recent antisemitic rhetoric. The banners hung above Interstate 405 read: “Kanye is right about the Jews” and “Honk if you know,” as well as references to several biblical verses, including one regarding “the synagogue of Satan.” The ralliers—photographed raising their arms in a Nazi salute—were identified as affiliates of the “Goyim Defense League,” a loosely organized antisemitic network, according to the Anti-Defamation League. Also present was the Goyim Defense League’s leader, Jon Minadeo, according to...
The Jewish Press
Black Lives Matter Is Driving Anti-Semitism
There is a lot of commentary floating in mainstream and social media about Kanye West’s repeated anti-Semitic comments, and whether he represents much of Black America, right-wing America or the Black entertainment industry. Authors pull an example here and there to make generalizations but no one has done a deeper dive into the matter.
Freud was dying of cancer, the Nazis were closing in — and his last book challenged Judaism. Why?
Anti-Semitism is surging in a manner eerily reminiscent of the mid-20th century, when World War II broke out and the Holocaust claimed 6 million Jewish lives. There are extreme right-wingers coalescing around new media platforms (radio then, the internet now) to spread their conspiracies. Conspiracy theories continue to spread about Jewish banking families controlling the weather and Jewish space lasers igniting wildfires. Year after year there has been a rise in anti-Semitic hate crimes, which may even be underreported.
American Jewish Committee urges Amazon to pull antisemitic film Kyrie Irving promoted
Amazon is facing public pressure to stop selling a film that has been widely described as antisemitic and riddled with conspiracy theories. The 2018 film, titled "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America" and based on a 2014 book of the same name, claims that Jewish people dominated the slave trade and that the Holocaust never happened.
The Jewish Press
Yad Vashem Releases Photographs Shedding New light on German Savagery in Kristallnacht
A new photo album recently donated to Yad Vashem, features rare photos of the events of Kristallnacht, the Nazi name for the pogrom of November 9-10, 1938. According to a Yad Vashem press release, the photos, shot by Nazi photographers, depict scenes from one particular location but are representative of the destruction and attack on the Jewish community across much of Germany and Austria during those two days.
The Jewish Press
Report: 32% of American Jews Have No Jewish Community Association, 53% Critical of Israel
A new report based on surveys commissioned by the Ruderman Family Foundation over the last two years (The American Jewish Community: Trends and Changes in Engagement and Perceptions) shows that 32% percent of respondents said that between work, family, and other obligations, they simply do not have time to be involved with Jewish organizations and institutions, and 28% said that Jewish organizations were simply not a high priority for them.
The Jewish Press
A Cowardly Antisemitic Attack on a High-Profile Jewish Organization
I have watched the organization I work for, a high-profile Jewish nonprofit*, face a daily onslaught of vicious antisemitic comments since I began there as a writer in 2013, way before Ye burst on the scene as the hateful antisemite he is. The comments imply that our donation program discriminates against children not of the Jewish faith: “Don’t give them your cars, they only help Jewish kids.”
Ye's antisemitic statements: The impact on Black, Jewish communities
NEW YORK — The Jewish community has been reeling from recent anti-Semitic comments made by Ye, formerly known as Kayne West, that have brought the rapper and designer into a storm of controversy. Ye has been outspoken and controversial for decades. Yet his recent actions, including a string of...
Cleveland Jewish News
CEO of American Jewish Committee, ready to respond to whatever challenges confront him.
Ted Deutch, CEO of the American Jewish Committee, is ready to respond to whatever challenges confront him. “The moment drives what we do,” Deutch told the Cleveland Jewish News in an Oct. 26 interview. “The past couple of weeks, Kanye West’s outrageous, antisemitic outbursts really provide an opportunity for...
Antisemitism isn't just ‘Jew-hatred' – it's anti-Jewish racism
Antisemitism has been in the news a lot lately. Hip-hop megastar Ye – formerly known as Kanye West – tweeted Oct. 8, 2022 that he would “go death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” and then made antisemitic comments during a series of interviews. Basketball star Kyrie Irving has been embroiled in scandal after promoting a film that accuses Jews of controlling the trans-Atlantic slave trade and worshiping the devil. And former U.S. President Donald Trump posted on his social media platform that Jews must “get their act together” and show more appreciation for Israel “before it is too late” –...
Cleveland Jewish News
Farrakhan on Kyrie Irving, Kanye West antisemitism scandals: Jews never apologized for slave trade, raping, killing, castrating blacks
Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan addressed the recent antisemitism allegations leveled against NBA star Kyrie Irving and the antisemitic comments of rapper Kanye West in a speech live-streamed on “The Collective 9” YouTube channel on Nov. 10, saying that the Anti-Defamation League should investigate the “horror” that their parents have inflicted on blacks in America and around the world.
Video shows Trump asking if someone is a 'good Jewish character' as he talks about his low popularity with American Jews — a group he recently told to 'get their act together'
Video shows Donald Trump boasting about his popularity with Jewish groups. The footage was from May 20, 2021, during an event at Trump's Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club. In the video, he said Persians are "very good salesmen" and talked about his popularity with Jews. Donald Trump once said to...
Cleveland Jewish News
Patagonia’s first new synagogue in over 40 years reveals a growing Argentine-Jewish community
(JTA) — Patagonia, Argentina’s famously beautiful southern region, has been a haven for Israeli backpackers, vacationers from Buenos Aires and, in the 20th century, Nazi war criminals. What the scenic territory hasn’t had for nearly 40 years is a new synagogue. That has changed in the last...
Comments / 0