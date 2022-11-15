ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

The Jewish Press

The Holocaust As a Moral Choice: Part XII: Conclusion

*Editor’s Note: Part XII in a new series on the Holocaust from Alex Grobman, PhD. Alex Grobman, PhD Part XII (F) We began this series of articles on approaching the Holocaust as A Moral Choice with a statement by Father John T. Pawlikowski, Professor Emeritus of Social Ethics at Catholic Theological Union in Chicago. The Holocaust, he said, has emerged “as the beginning of a significantly new era, one in which the extermination of human life in guiltless fashion became thinkable and technologically feasible. It opened the door to an age in which dispassionate torture and the murder of millions became not just an action of a crazed despot, not merely an irrational expression of xenophobic fear, not just a drive for national security, but a calculated effort to reshape humanity supported by intellectual argumentation from the best and the brightest minds in a society. The Holocaust was not the product of a crazed despot but the brainchild of some of the most sophisticated philosophers and scientists’ Western society had yet patented.” [1]
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Jewish Press

Are Jews A Religion Or A People?

In a night of majestic surprises, The President’s announcement in the state dining room of the White House took the cake. A few hundred Jews stood around celebrating Hanukkah with the special feeling of privilege a White House invitation brings to an American. The President entered, welcomed his guests, and announced he was signing an executive order making antisemitism punishable under the Civil Rights Act. His executive order was meant to protect college students facing antisemitism. The Civil Rights Act doesn’t protect religions, only nations, races, and ethnicities. As someone who was in the room at the time, I can say that we didn’t recognize the significance of President Trump’s order at the moment. It was only later we’d realize the President of the United States had signed an executive order defining Jews as something more than “just a religion.”
TheDailyBeast

White Supremacist Group Hangs Antisemitic, Pro-Kanye Banner Over L.A. Highway

Gathering above a busy Los Angeles freeway on Saturday, members of a white supremacist hate group displayed banners in support of Kanye West and his recent antisemitic rhetoric. The banners hung above Interstate 405 read: “Kanye is right about the Jews” and “Honk if you know,” as well as references to several biblical verses, including one regarding “the synagogue of Satan.” The ralliers—photographed raising their arms in a Nazi salute—were identified as affiliates of the “Goyim Defense League,” a loosely organized antisemitic network, according to the Anti-Defamation League. Also present was the Goyim Defense League’s leader, Jon Minadeo, according to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Jewish Press

Black Lives Matter Is Driving Anti-Semitism

There is a lot of commentary floating in mainstream and social media about Kanye West’s repeated anti-Semitic comments, and whether he represents much of Black America, right-wing America or the Black entertainment industry. Authors pull an example here and there to make generalizations but no one has done a deeper dive into the matter.
Salon

Freud was dying of cancer, the Nazis were closing in — and his last book challenged Judaism. Why?

Anti-Semitism is surging in a manner eerily reminiscent of the mid-20th century, when World War II broke out and the Holocaust claimed 6 million Jewish lives. There are extreme right-wingers coalescing around new media platforms (radio then, the internet now) to spread their conspiracies. Conspiracy theories continue to spread about Jewish banking families controlling the weather and Jewish space lasers igniting wildfires. Year after year there has been a rise in anti-Semitic hate crimes, which may even be underreported.
The Jewish Press

Yad Vashem Releases Photographs Shedding New light on German Savagery in Kristallnacht

A new photo album recently donated to Yad Vashem, features rare photos of the events of Kristallnacht, the Nazi name for the pogrom of November 9-10, 1938. According to a Yad Vashem press release, the photos, shot by Nazi photographers, depict scenes from one particular location but are representative of the destruction and attack on the Jewish community across much of Germany and Austria during those two days.
The Jewish Press

Report: 32% of American Jews Have No Jewish Community Association, 53% Critical of Israel

A new report based on surveys commissioned by the Ruderman Family Foundation over the last two years (The American Jewish Community: Trends and Changes in Engagement and Perceptions) shows that 32% percent of respondents said that between work, family, and other obligations, they simply do not have time to be involved with Jewish organizations and institutions, and 28% said that Jewish organizations were simply not a high priority for them.
The Jewish Press

A Cowardly Antisemitic Attack on a High-Profile Jewish Organization

I have watched the organization I work for, a high-profile Jewish nonprofit*, face a daily onslaught of vicious antisemitic comments since I began there as a writer in 2013, way before Ye burst on the scene as the hateful antisemite he is. The comments imply that our donation program discriminates against children not of the Jewish faith: “Don’t give them your cars, they only help Jewish kids.”
The Conversation U.S.

Antisemitism isn't just ‘Jew-hatred' – it's anti-Jewish racism

Antisemitism has been in the news a lot lately. Hip-hop megastar Ye – formerly known as Kanye West – tweeted Oct. 8, 2022 that he would “go death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” and then made antisemitic comments during a series of interviews. Basketball star Kyrie Irving has been embroiled in scandal after promoting a film that accuses Jews of controlling the trans-Atlantic slave trade and worshiping the devil. And former U.S. President Donald Trump posted on his social media platform that Jews must “get their act together” and show more appreciation for Israel “before it is too late” –...
VIRGINIA STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

Farrakhan on Kyrie Irving, Kanye West antisemitism scandals: Jews never apologized for slave trade, raping, killing, castrating blacks

Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan addressed the recent antisemitism allegations leveled against NBA star Kyrie Irving and the antisemitic comments of rapper Kanye West in a speech live-streamed on “The Collective 9” YouTube channel on Nov. 10, saying that the Anti-Defamation League should investigate the “horror” that their parents have inflicted on blacks in America and around the world.
Business Insider

Video shows Trump asking if someone is a 'good Jewish character' as he talks about his low popularity with American Jews — a group he recently told to 'get their act together'

Video shows Donald Trump boasting about his popularity with Jewish groups. The footage was from May 20, 2021, during an event at Trump's Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club. In the video, he said Persians are "very good salesmen" and talked about his popularity with Jews. Donald Trump once said to...
BEDMINSTER TOWNSHIP, NJ

