elmoreautauganews.com
Prattville High Freshman Academy wraps up Year with Trip to Alabama Nature Center
The Prattville High School Freshman Academy has completed another year of the annual freshman field trip to the Alabama Nature Center. This field trip has occurred since 2012. Every PHS 9th grader is given the opportunity to go on this free field trip. Freshman attendees were split into 4 field trip days to accommodate the large freshman class. These field trip days were from October 24th through the 27th.
elmoreautauganews.com
PHOTOS: Prattville Hosts Community Night at Premiere Place
On November 15th, the City of Prattville, along with the Prattville Police Department and Prattville Fire Department, hosted a Community Night at Premiere Place in Prattville. This was the first event since COVID, that Prattville could do a Public Safety/Community Partnership event. This was FREE for the whole family. Many...
elmoreautauganews.com
Santa, Adventures and a Wintery Christmas coming to Millbrook’s Alabama Nature Center Dec. 3
Make plans to come join us for a wintery Christmas on December 3rd here at the ANC! We will have lots of fun activities and some hot chocolate to keep you warm! There will be cookie decorating, hayrides, Christmas crafts, hikes for candy canes and more. Don’t forget to visit...
elmoreautauganews.com
ALEA: Three Killed Tuesday in Crash on US 331 in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY POST – A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 12:35 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, has claimed the lives of three individuals. George G. Turner, 75, of DeFuniak Springs, Fla., was fatally injured when the 2015 Ford Taurus he was driving collided head-on with the 2017 Lexus RX 350 driven by William J. Canary Jr., 70, of Montgomery.
elmoreautauganews.com
MMS Recognize Military and their Families at Breakfast to say ‘Thank You’
Millbrook Middle School hosted a Veteran’s Day Breakfast for family members of their students who have served or are currently serving in the Armed Forces. Over 25 families attended this event. Guest Speakers included Rachel Surles from the Military Child Education Coalition. Katheryn Ganster and Robert Richert from the...
These 7 Alabama counties face a frost advisory tonight
Another cold night is in the forecast for all of Alabama, and a few counties will be under a frost advisory. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a frost advisory that will go into effect early Thursday morning for several counties in southeast Alabama. Those counties are Montgomery,...
WTVM
Auburn’s Swann Mobile Home Park residents forced to move
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Dozens of people living at Swann’s Mobile Home Park are being forced to find a new place to live after getting a 30-day notice that the landlord is selling the property. The trailer park has been home to some for twenty years. WTVM reached out...
WSFA
Montgomery police chief calls Wednesday afternoon media briefing
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert has called a Wednesday afternoon media briefing to deliver an “MPD Special Announcement.”. WSFA 12 News will carry this news conference live on this story, our website and mobile app starting at approximately 1 p.m. No additional details on the...
WSFA
2 indicted in 2018 Montgomery County murder
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two men have been indicted in a Montgomery County murder investigation. Howard James Smith Jr. and Cashawon Deon Smith are both charged with murder in the shooting death of 37-year-old LaBrandon Tatum. Tatum’s body was found in September 2018 at the site of what used to...
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Police: Suspects in Stolen Vehicle Lead Officers on Chase
Montgomery police say two suspects in a stolen vehicle led them on a chase Friday morning. Police say at about 10:30, they tried to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Maxwell Boulevard at Whitman Street. They say the driver refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued. The suspects...
Three people killed in head-on collision on Alabama highway
Three people were killed earlier this week in a two-vehicle, head-on collision on an highway in Alabama. Alabama state troopers say the two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 12:35 p.m. Tuesday. George G. Turner, 75, of DeFuniak Springs, Fla., was fatally injured when the 2015 Ford Taurus he was driving collided...
WSFA
Snow outlook for Montgomery
Much cooler today, but our temperatures will drop even more by the weekend! Amanda explains why... Much cooler today, but our temperatures will drop even more by the weekend! Amanda explains why... Nicole nearing hurricane strength. Updated: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:07 AM UTC. Nicole nearing hurricane strength. Big changes...
WTVM
Two-vehicle wreck leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A Sunday night wreck left two people dead and one person injured in Auburn. On November 13, at approximately 8 p.m., two vehicles collided after one driver traveled in the wrong direction on 1-85 North near the Moores Mill Road overpass. According to Lee Co. Coroner...
Alabama ‘failing’ schools: 79 schools on first list published since pandemic
The newest list of Alabama’s failing schools, the first in a series of accountability measures expected in the coming week, is up. This year, there are 79 schools in 31 school districts on the list. There were 74 schools in 29 districts on the list the last time it was published in 2019. Accountability requirements, including federal and state report card achievement measures, were paused for 2020 and 2021.
Alabama man dead after head-on collision sends car into parking lot
An Alabama man died Saturday from injuries sustained during a multiple-vehicle crash earlier in the week. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that Michael L. McCants, 39, died Saturday at Vaughan Regional Medical Center, four days after being involved in a multiple-vehicle crash Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. on Alabama 22 near Dallas County 65, one mile north of Selma.
selmasun.com
Man from Selma dies after vehicle accident on Alabama 22
A man from Selma recently passed away from his injuries after an accident involving several vehicles on Tuesday. According to a report from AL.com, the man has been identified as Michael L. McCants, 39. The incident occurred north of Selma on Alabama 22. At around 9 a.m. his vehicle collided...
Wetumpka Herald
Millbrook police seek public’s help identifying theft suspect
The Millbrook Police Department has released a photograph of an unknown subject wanted for felony retail theft. “The offense occurred Thursday, Nov. 3 at Walmart at 145 Kelly Boulevard,” Millbrook Police Department said in a statement. “Investigators say the suspect entered the business at this location, took two 43-inch televisions without paying, and exited the business. The suspect was seen entering a blue Toyota Camry and leaving in an unknown direction. There is no other information available currently. The suspect is wanted for Theft of Property 3rd Degree, a Class D Felony.”
elmoreautauganews.com
Do you recognize this Person? CrimeStoppers, Millbrook Police Seek Identity and a reward is offered
The Millbrook Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for Unlawful Breaking and Entering of a Vehicle. The Millbrook Police Department is requesting assistance identifying an unknown male who is wanted for Unlawful Breaking and Entering of a Vehicle and Theft of Property 3rd degree that occurred on October 21, 2022 in the 100 block of Kelly Boulevard in Millbrook, AL.
shsclarion.net
Getting To Know Selma’s New Police Chief
There’s a new Chief of Police in the city of Selma. The City of Selma welcomed its newest Police Chief, Rudy Alcarez, on August 1 of this year. Commander Rene Garza had been serving as interim chief following the exit of former chief Joseph Gomez, who left the department on March 9. Rudy Alcaraz has returned to the department where he worked for almost 20 years. Rudy Alcarez has been involved in law enforcement for over 25 years. He began his career with the Selma Police Department in 1998 and was promoted to Sergeant in 2009. Alcaraz then transferred to the City of Fowler as Police Chief in 2017. Selma City Manager, Fernando Santillan, appointed Rudy Alcaraz.
WAAY-TV
1 dead, 3 hurt at Alabama high school
It happened at Selma High School on Tuesday. A cause is not yet clear.
