Michigan Democrats make historic leadership announcements in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. — Incoming Michigan state Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, announced on Wednesday the appointments to the 2023-2027 Senate Democratic Caucus. Most Senate Democrats in leadership positions are from the metro Detroit area, with many key roles going to female senators. Four-story living: Heritage Community of...
Democrats big midterm win overshadows loss of Black voices
Michigan Democrats took home big wins in last week’s election, but some feel it may have been at the expense of Black voices in the state legislature. Democrats in the upcoming legislative term will have less Black lawmakers than currently serving, with the Senate dropping from five to three Black senators and 15 Black representatives now standing at 13.
Meet Billy Putman, the rural populist reformer running for Michigan GOP chair
Serious public talks of Michigan Republican leadership changes are only days old, as names for party chair float around. But there’s one local-level Republican who’s been on the stump since August. Meet Billy Putman, GOP chair in rural Tuscola County, home to around 50,000 people east of Saginaw....
Matt DePerno announces run for Michigan GOP chair
Former candidate for Michigan attorney general Matt DePerno announced his bid for Michigan GOP chairman.
Will MI Dems repeal Right to Work immediately?
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Now that the Democrats have control of the Michigan legislature, some of them want to jam through a repeal of Right to Work. Right to Work was enacted ten years ago by the GOP legislature, but is repealing it a good political move right off the bat? It was a cold […]
How Michigan's new political lines affected the 2022 midterm election
LANSING, Mich. — A blue tidal wave hit Michigan last week with voters in the state voting in both a Democratic governor and legislature for the first time in 38 years. The November 2022 midterm was the first major election after a group of independent Michigan voters drew the political lines for themselves for the first time in state history.
Michigan sets records in midterm voting. Turnout is another story.
It was a record midterm election in Michigan last week. More Michiganders are registered to vote than ever before and more people voted — more than half of the state's voting-age population. But what about voter turnout? The chart below shows the voter turnout rate for midterm elections — the percentage who actually...
Michigan Dems want to repeal third grade reading law, reform or repeal standardized testing
(The Center Square) – Democrats seized a political trifecta in Lansing for the first time in 40 years, and now two legislators are suggesting changing the state's education policies. Sen. Dayne Polehanki, D-Livonia, tweeted possible policy priorities, including repealing right-to-work, providing “adequate funding” for schools, and repealing the retirement tax. Polehanki additionally tweeted: “I will personally oversee the repeal of the GOP law that flunks 3rd grade students based on...
Michigan's minimum wage hike not likely to see lame-duck limelight
Editor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect that in 2023 the state's minimum wage would rise to $12 per hour and the tipped wage would be placed at 90% of that. Both Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and business groups have expressed concern about a hike to the state's minimum wage slated...
Whitmer hopes her election a repudiation of political violence
LANSING, MI (MPRN)— Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer says she hopes this month’s election results are a rebuke of political violence and denialism. Whitmer, who just won a second term, told CNN’s State of the Union over the weekend that voters responded to events like the kidnapping plot against her and the assault on the husband of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Dixon, Michigan GOP leadership at odds following election loss
LANSING, MI (MPRN)— Tudor Dixon and the Michigan Republican Party are finding themselves at odds after Tuesday’s election loss. Aside from missing out on the chance to unseat the state’s Democratic governor, attorney general, and secretary of state, the party lost control of both houses of the Legislature for the first time since 1984.
Whitmer says her focus is on Michigan for next four years
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) said on Sunday that her focus is on Michigan for the next four years when asked about a possible presidential run in 2024. “I feel really lucky to be the governor of Michigan. I have lived here my whole life. And this is where my focus is for the next four years,” Whitmer responded when asked by CNN’s “State of the Union” host Dana Bash if she would be interested in launching a presidential campaign in 2024 or 2028.
No-fault auto reform advocates hopeful 'fix' will happen after election day
Survivors of catastrophic auto crashes are optimistic that Michigan's no-fault reform law will be changed following Election Day.
Michigan State students react to midterm election results
On Election Day, students prepared to vote across campus and the East Lansing area at their assigned polling location. Many were first-time voters who stood in line for hours after the polls closed to cast their vote. While Michigan’s election results may have shocked some, first-time voter Astrophysics sophomore Alexis...
Most debt lawsuits get decided without a fight. Michigan leaders want to change the rules.
Most of the 1.9 million debt collection cases filed in Michigan’s district courts over the past decade or so never went to trial. Usually, the defendants don’t show up to court, and debt collectors win by default, according to data compiled by the Michigan Justice for All Commission.
Report: Debt collection cases are overwhelming Michigan district courts
Debt collection cases are flooding Michigan's district courts, and residents living in majority Black communities are more than twice as likely to have debt in collections compared with those living in predominantly white neighborhoods. Nearly 2 million debt collection cases were filed in district courts between January 2010 and September...
Whitmer touts first Michigan Dem trifecta in almost 40 years
On CNN's State of the Union, the re-elected Democratic Governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer, tells Dana Bash that her party's major wins in her state were the result of being "focused on the fundamentals" like infrastructure, inflation and schools.
‘Sovereign citizen’ wrote fake checks to Michigan Treasury
LANSING, MI – A man who attempted to pay the Michigan Department of Treasury with three fraudulent checks, each written for $1 million, pleaded guilty to three felony counts, authorities announced. Damon Montgomery, 54, of Macomb County and a self-proclaimed “sovereign citizen,” recently pleaded guilty to three counts of...
Opinion: Whitmer should make Michigan a clean energy leader
With the reelection of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan has a once-in-a-generation chance to revolutionize the state's energy and automobile sector. Whitmer should use her second term to maximize federal funding and incentives from the Inflation Reduction Acts and Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to reduce energy costs for Michigan residents and fulfill the goals of the MI Healthy Climate Plan.
The Oldest Town In Michigan Is One Of The Oldest In America
Michigan may not have become a state until over 60 years after the American Revolution in 1776, but that doesn't mean the Great Lakes State doesn't have a long history, including one of the oldest towns in the country. When did Michigan become a state?. Michigan became a state on...
