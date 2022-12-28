MLB free agent tracker: Nathan Eovaldi off the board
MLB free agency is upon us with several big-name players already on the MLB free agent market following the Houston Astros’ World Series win .
The focus here obviously began with American League home run king Aaron Judge who re-signed with the New York Yankees. However, other top-end names are still available, such as San Francisco Giants star pitcher Carlos Rodon.
Here, we look at a list of notable moves that have been made during MLB free agency with a running list of top players at each position and where they land at the bottom.
MLB free agent moves
- Nathan Eovaldi, Texas Rangers – Texas made yet another flashy move in MLB free agency, bringing in this All-Star pitcher to team up with the recently-signed Jacob deGrom. Eovaldi inked a two-year, $34 million contract. Last season saw the veteran post a 3.87 ERA and 1.24 WHIP in 109.1 innings of work.
- Michael Conforto, San Francisco Giants – Conforto was one of the few power bats and former All-Stars left on the market. After falling short in pursuit of two of the biggest names available in the offseason, the Giants snapped up the Mets veteran for two years and $36 million in December. The contract also has an opt-out after year one.
- Brandon Drury, Los Angeles Angels – Drury was one of the last sluggers left on the MLB free agent market and the Angels snagged him with a two-year contract worth $17 million.
- Justin Turner, Boston Red Sox – After a productive run with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Turner decided to bring his talents back to the east coast for the next two seasons, after agreeing to a $22 million deal with the Boston Red Sox.
- J.D. Martinez, Los Angeles Dodgers – Martinez was one of the best power bats left on the market and will end up being one of the Dodgers’ most notable signings this offseason after they agreed to a one-year, $10 million with the 35-year-old.
- Michael Brantley Jr., Houston Astros – After seeing that recovery from his season-ending shoulder surgery was going well, the Astros and Michael Brantley Jr. came to terms on a new one-year pact for $12 million.
- Dansby Swanson, Chicago Cubs – The Chicago Cubs missed out on their top options, but ultimately land an All-Star shortstop. The Dansby Swanson-Nico Hoerner pairing will provide Chicago with one of the best defensive middle-infield duos in baseball.
- Andrew Benintendi, Chicago White Sox – After a short and disappointing stint in New York this fall, Andrew Benintendi has decided to take his services elsewhere for 2023 and will return to the AL Central with the Chicago White Sox. Chicago gave the always-reliable on-base threat and outfielder a five-year deal worth $75 million.
- Carlos Rodon, New York Yankees – The Pinstripes finally added that top-end starter to the mix after re-signing Aaron Judge earlier in the offseason. Rodon, 30, will be No. 2 behind Gerrit Cole in New York. The veteran has pitched to a 27-13 record with a 2.67 ERA and 1.00 WHIP since the start of the 2021 season. He lands $162 million over six seasons with a full no-trade clause.
- Noah Syndergaard, Los Angeles Dodgers – After splitting time between the Angels and Phillies in 2022, Thor takes his talent to Los Angeles. Syndergaard showed he could still perform at a high level, finishing with a 3.94 ERA across 134.2 innings a season ago, and now joins the Dodgers on another one-year contract that could reach $13 million with incentives.
- Ross Stripling, San Francisco Giants – Posting a career-best ERA of 3.01 lands Stripling a nice two-year, $25 million contract from the Giants. The deal also includes an opt-out after the 2023 season, but for now the 33-year-old right-handed pitcher is in a good spot in the pitcher-friendly Oracle Park.
- Christian Vazquez, Minnesota Twins – Setting their sights on the second-best catcher available in free agency, the Twins landed their ideal target. He’s likely to be the preferred starter over Ryan Jeffers, but they will ultimately be in a bit of a timeshare. Either way, Vazquez is not only a better hitter than Jeffers, he’s also better with the glove. Not bad for three years and $30 million.
- Chris Bassitt, Toronto Blue Jays – It could be said that the former Athletics and Mets pitcher has never had a bad season. He finally got the recognition he deserved by being named to the All-Star team in 2021. Overall the 34-year-old Bassitt has a career ERA of just 3.45 across MLB eight seasons. The Blue Jays getting him for $21 million per year almost feels like a steal at this stage, and he joins an already solid rotation.
- Sean Manaea, San Francisco Giants – It was just a few years ago that Manaea was seen as a solid young arm for the Oakland Athletics. Heck, he pitched to a solid 3.91 ERA and 1.23 WHIP in 32 starts for the team back in 2021. Even after some struggles in his first (and only) season with the Padres, Manaea is a good get for the Giants at $25 million over two years.
- Kevin Kiermaier, Toronto Blue Jays – Once viewed as one of, if not the best, center fielder from a defensive standpoint in baseball, Kiermaier’s play has tailed off a bit as he continues to age. Yet, the Blue Jays are still getting an elite defensive outfielder who won’t hurt with his glove and also someone who adds more speed to the basepaths. It’s a low-risk signing with the potential to pay off in a big way.
- Brandon Nimmo, New York Mets – Already boasting the highest payroll in MLB, the Mets continue to show they won’t slow down any time soon by signing Nimmo to an eight-year, $162 million contract. If healthy, Nimmo provides a mix of power and speed while also being a top-notch fielder in center.
- David Robertson, New York Mets – On the same day they signed Nimmo, the Mets also added a setup man by signing Robertson to a one-year, $10 million contract. Robertson should be able to handle the eighth inning, setting up shop for Edwin Diaz to close out the save. Robertson held a 2.40 ERA across 63.2 IP in 2022.
- Xander Bogaerts, San Diego Padres – Once again, the Friars have shocked us all on the hot stove — signing Bogaerts to a whopping $280 million contract over the next 11 seasons. The four-time All-Star was a major target of the Padres despite the team boasting Fernando Tatis Jr. It now gives San Diego one of the most-potent lineups we’ve seen in MLB in some time.
- Masataka Yoshida, Boston Red Sox – Boston missed out on Aaron Judge earlier Wednesday, only to replace him with this Japanese sensation on a five-year, $90 million contract. Yoshina is a two-time reigning batting champ in the Nippon Professional Baseball League and will likely hit lead-off in Boston.
- Jose Quintana, New York Mets – The Mets added to their pitching depth by signing this former All-Star. In stops with the Pirates and Cardinals last season, this veteran pitched to a 6-7 record with a 2.93 ERA and 1.21 WHIP.
- Willson Contreras, St. Louis Cardinals – The Cardinals made Contreras a top target throughout free agency, and finally landed their replacement for future Hall-of-Famer Yadier Molina with an $87.5 million deal over five years.
- Kenley Jansen, Boston Red Sox – The Red Sox addressed their major closer problems by signing Kenley Jansen, the best arm left in the market. The contract from Boston will make the Dodgers and Braves veteran the second-highest-paid closer in the game only behind Edwin Diaz.
- Aaron Judge, New York Yankees – The biggest fish on the free agent market, Aaron Judge, ended his free agent tour and chose to return to the Yankees. Despite all the speculation of a return home to play for the San Francisco Giants, Judge and the team that drafted him agreed on a historic deal worth $360 million.
- Jameson Taillon, Chicago Cubs – Chicago landed its second big free agent of the young MLB offseason by signing Taillon to a four-year, $68 million contract. The veteran tied his career-high with 14 wins while posting a 3.91 ERA and 1.13 WHIP with the New York Yankees last season.
- Taijuan Walker, Philadelphia Phillies – After signing Trea Turner, Philadelphia adds to its rotation with this 2021 All-Star. He’ll team up with Zack Wheeler to form a solid duo for the defending National League champs.
- Mitch Haniger, San Francisco Giants – With all eyes on Aaron Judge, San Francisco made another move in adding this former All-Star to the mix on a three-year, $43.5 million contract. Coming off an injury-plagued 2022 season, Haniger hit 39 homers and drove in 100 runs for the Mariners back in 2021.
- Cody Bellinger, Chicago Cubs – Coming off a disastrous three-year run in Southern Claifornia, Bellinger found himself non-tendered by the Dodgers earlier in the offseason. He then landed in Chicago on a one-year, $17.5 million contract. The hope is that Bellinger can revert back to 2019 form when he won the National League MVP.
- Andrew Heaney, Texas Rangers – Heaney resurrected his career with the Dodgers last season, pitching to a 4-4 record with a 3.10 ERA and 1.09 WHIP in 16 games (14 starts). He now joins a refurbished Rangers rotation that includes the recently-signed Jacob deGrom. Heaney’s deal is said to be worth $25 million over two years.
- Josh Bell, Cleveland Guardians – Bell signed with Cleveland on a two-year, $33 million contract after struggling with the San Diego Padres following a mid-season trade from the Washington Nationals. A former All-Star, Bell hit 37 homers and drove in 116 runs with the Pittsburgh Pirates back in 2019.
- Trea Turner, Philadelphia Phillies – One of baseball’s top shortstops is changing teams and coasts. Turner’s contract is an 11-year, $300 million blockbuster that includes a full no-trade clause, giving the Phillies a reliable leadoff hitter who is a threat to steal bases.
- Justin Verlander, New York Mets – They lose deGrom, but add Verlander. As Jerry Seinfeld would say, see Mets fans, it all evens out. He may not have deGrom’s youth, but Verlander is as sharp as they come. If he can continue his elite play on the mound in the Big Apple, deGrom’s loss won’t feel so large.
- Jacob deGrom, Texas Rangers – It’s the biggest surprise of free agency, Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom leaves the New York Mets for the Texas Rangers. He departs New York and lands a five-year contract worth $185 million, with a sixth-year option that increases the potential value to $222 million.
- Chris Martin, Boston Red Sox – The Boston Red Sox are finally on the board in the MLB free agent tracker, signing pitcher Chris Martin to a two-year contract worth $17.5 million total. Martin, age 36, posted a 3.05 ERA, 11.89 K/0 and 2.18 FIP in 56 innings last year out of the bullpen and will be a late-inning arm for the Red Sox pen.
- Jose Abreu, Houston Astros – The All-Star first baseman is joining the reigning World Series champions, making the best team in MLB even stronger. Houston had one of the worst situations at first base in 2022, receiving minimal production at the spot. Abreu changes that entirely, making Houston a more dangerous lineup next year.
- Mike Clevinger, Chicago White Sox: Although he has made just 31 starts over the past three years, Clevinger managed to make it through 114 innings with the Padres in 2022. Now he’ll rejoin the AL Central, this time with the Sox likely as a back-of-the-rotation starter as he just hasn’t had the same stuff since his 2021 Tommy John surgery. Yet a 4.33 ERA with San Diego shows he can still hold his own.
- Carlos Santana, Pittsburgh Pirates (1 year, $6.7 million): Former All-Star slugger Carlos Santana has landed with the Pittsburgh Pirates, signing a one-year deal worth $6.7 million (Jeff Passan). The 36-year-old posted a .202/.316/.376 slash line this past season with 19 home runs and a 14% walk rate with the Kansas City Royals and Seattle Mariners.
- Nick Martinez, San Diego Padres (3 years): Martinez re-signed with the Padres on a three-year deal that included team options for the final two seasons. The veteran was a valuable swing man last season, appearing in 47 games with 10 starts. He pitched to a 4-4 record with a 3.47 ERA while boasting a 1.29 WHIP and striking out 95 batters in 106.1 innings.
- Anthony Rizzo, New York Yankees ( 2 years, $40 million ): It’s not the signing Yankees fans are waiting for, but Rizzo at least brings a top home run hitter back to the Bronx for a couple more seasons. Rizzo may be 33 years old, but he also socked 32 dingers a season ago.
- Tyler Anderson, Los Angeles Angels ( 3 years, $39 million ): He may have become a first-time All-Star with the Dodgers, but Anderson is now taking his talent to the Halos instead after posting career bests in innings pitched, wins, and ERA. Now the 32-year-old lefty will aim to boost an Angels pitching staff led by Shohei Ohtani.
- Rafael Montero, Houston Astros ( 3 years, $34.5 million ): After a stellar 2022 campaign with the eventual World Series champion Astros, Montero returns to the team in a lucrative three-year deal. The 32-year-old reliever pitched to a 2.37 ERA and 1.024 WHIP while striking out 73 batters in 68.1 innings last season.
- Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers ( 1 year contract ): Kershaw returns to the Dodgers for a 16th season after they opted against extending a qualifying offer to open MLB free agency. It’s not a surprise given how committed the future Hall of Famer has been to Los Angeles. Kershaw, 34, pitched to a 12-3 record with a 2.28 ERA and a mere 0.94 WHIP for the Dodgers last season.
- Robert Suarez, San Diego Padres ( 5 years, $46 million ): Some were surprised that San Diego handed Suarez a huge long-term deal after just one year of MLB experience. Though, he did perform well in his first season with 61 strikeouts in 47.2 innings while posting a 2.27 ERA out of the pen. He’ll be the set-up man to Josh Hader moving forward.
- Edwin Diaz, New York Mets ( 5 years, $102 million ): Diaz opted to return to the Mets on a record-breaking contract rather than test the MLB free agent market. In a shocking manner, New York is now paying out this contract through 2042.
MLB free agent tracker (by position)
First baseman
- Anthony Rizzo, New York Yankees (re-signed with the Yankees)
- Jose Abreu, Chicago White Sox – Signed with Houston Astros
- Josh Bell, San Diego Padres — Signed with the Cleveland Guardians
- Brandon Belt, San Francisco Giants
- Trey Mancini, Houston Astros
- Carlos Santana – Signed a one-year contract with Pittsburgh Pirates
Second baseman
- Jean Segura, Philadelphia Phillies
- Josh Harrison, Chicago White Sox
- Adam Frazier, Seattle Mariners
- Donovan Solano, Cincinnati Reds
- Cesar Hernandez, Washington Nationals
Shortstops
- Carlos Correa, Minnesota Twins – Signed with New York Mets
- Trey Turner, Los Angeles Dodgers – Signed with Philadelphia Phillies
- Dansby Swanson, Atlanta Braves – Signed with Chicago Cubs
- Xander Bogaerts, Boston Red Sox – Signed with San Diego Padres
- José Iglesias, Colorado Rockies
Third baseman
- Justin Turner, Los Angeles Dodgers – Signed with Boston Red Sox
- Evan Longoria, San Francisco Giants
- Jace Pederson, Milwaukee Brewers
- Brandon Drury, San Diego Padres – Signed with Los Angeles Angels
- Matt Carpenter, New York Yankees – Signed with Padres
Catchers
- Willson Contreras, Chicago Cubs – Signed with St. Louis Cardinals.
- Mike Zunino, Tampa Bay Rays – Signed with Cleveland Guardians
- Christian Vazquez, Houston Astros – Signed with Minnesota Twins
- Gary Sanchez, Minnesota Twins
- Curt Casali, Seattle Mariners
Outfielders
- Aaron Judge, New York Yankees (re-signed with Yankees)
- Brandon Nimmo, New York Mets (re-signed with Mets)
- Joc Pederson, San Francisco Giants (re-signed with the Giants)
- Andrew Benintendi, New York Yankees – Signed with Chicago White Sox
- Michael Brantley, Houston Astros – Re-signed with Houston Astros
- Wil Myers, San Diego Padres – Signed with Reds
- Kevin Kiermaier, Tampa Bay Rays (signed with Blue Jays)
- Masataka Yoshida, Japan (signed with the Red Sox)
- Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers (signed with the Cubs)
- Michael Conforto, New York Mets – Signed with Giants
- Jurickson Profar, San Diego Padres
- Mitch Haniger, Seattle Mariners (signed with the San Francisco Giants)
MLB free agent tracker: The pitchers
Starting pitchers
- Jacob deGrom, New York Mets – Signs five-year, $185M contract with the Rangers
- Justin Verlander, Houston Astros – Signed with New York Mets
- Carlos Rodon, San Francisco Giants – Signed with New York Yankees
- Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers ( re-signed with the Dodgers )
- Nathan Eovaldi, Boston Red Sox
- Chris Bassitt, New York Mets – Signed with Toronto Blue Jays
- Jordan Lyles, Baltimore Orioles
- Sean Manaea, San Diego Padres – Signed with San Francisco Giants
- Noah Syndergaard, Philadelphia Phillies – Signed with the Dodgers
- Jose Quintana, St. Louis Cardinals – Signed with the Mets
- Taijuan Walker, New York Mets (signed with the Phillies)
- Jameson Taillon, New York Yankees (signed with the Cubs)
- Martin Perez, Texas Rangers (re-signed with the Rangers)
- Tyler Anderson, Los Angeles Dodgers (signed with the Angels)
Relief pitchers
- Edwin Diaz, New York Mets (re-signed with the Mets)
- Kenley Jansen, Atlanta Braves – Signed with Red Sox
- Aroldis Chapman, New York Mets
- Robert Suarez, San Diego Padres (re-signed with the Padres)
- Craig Kimbrel, Los Angeles Dodgers
- Will Smith, Houston Astros
- Taylor Rogers, Milwaukee Brewers
- Seth Lugo, New York Mets – Signed with the Padres
- David Robertson, Philadelphia Phillies – Signed one-year, $10 million contract with the Mets
- Corey Knebel, Philadelphia Phillies
- Chris Martin, Los Angeles Dodgers – Signed two-year, $17.5 million contract with BOS
