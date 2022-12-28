MLB free agent tracker: Nathan Eovaldi off the board

MLB free agency is upon us with several big-name players already on the MLB free agent market following the Houston Astros’ World Series win .

The focus here obviously began with American League home run king Aaron Judge who re-signed with the New York Yankees. However, other top-end names are still available, such as San Francisco Giants star pitcher Carlos Rodon.

Here, we look at a list of notable moves that have been made during MLB free agency with a running list of top players at each position and where they land at the bottom.

Related: Top MLB free agents

MLB free agent moves

Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Santana, Pittsburgh Pirates (1 year, $6.7 million): Former All-Star slugger Carlos Santana has landed with the Pittsburgh Pirates, signing a one-year deal worth $6.7 million (Jeff Passan). The 36-year-old posted a .202/.316/.376 slash line this past season with 19 home runs and a 14% walk rate with the Kansas City Royals and Seattle Mariners.

Nick Martinez, San Diego Padres (3 years): Martinez re-signed with the Padres on a three-year deal that included team options for the final two seasons. The veteran was a valuable swing man last season, appearing in 47 games with 10 starts. He pitched to a 4-4 record with a 3.47 ERA while boasting a 1.29 WHIP and striking out 95 batters in 106.1 innings.

Anthony Rizzo, New York Yankees ( 2 years, $40 million ): It’s not the signing Yankees fans are waiting for, but Rizzo at least brings a top home run hitter back to the Bronx for a couple more seasons. Rizzo may be 33 years old, but he also socked 32 dingers a season ago.

Tyler Anderson, Los Angeles Angels ( 3 years, $39 million ): He may have become a first-time All-Star with the Dodgers, but Anderson is now taking his talent to the Halos instead after posting career bests in innings pitched, wins, and ERA. Now the 32-year-old lefty will aim to boost an Angels pitching staff led by Shohei Ohtani.

Rafael Montero, Houston Astros ( 3 years, $34.5 million ): After a stellar 2022 campaign with the eventual World Series champion Astros, Montero returns to the team in a lucrative three-year deal. The 32-year-old reliever pitched to a 2.37 ERA and 1.024 WHIP while striking out 73 batters in 68.1 innings last season.

Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers ( 1 year contract ): Kershaw returns to the Dodgers for a 16th season after they opted against extending a qualifying offer to open MLB free agency. It’s not a surprise given how committed the future Hall of Famer has been to Los Angeles. Kershaw, 34, pitched to a 12-3 record with a 2.28 ERA and a mere 0.94 WHIP for the Dodgers last season.

Robert Suarez, San Diego Padres ( 5 years, $46 million ): Some were surprised that San Diego handed Suarez a huge long-term deal after just one year of MLB experience. Though, he did perform well in his first season with 61 strikeouts in 47.2 innings while posting a 2.27 ERA out of the pen. He’ll be the set-up man to Josh Hader moving forward.

Edwin Diaz, New York Mets ( 5 years, $102 million ): Diaz opted to return to the Mets on a record-breaking contract rather than test the MLB free agent market. In a shocking manner, New York is now paying out this contract through 2042.

Related: Bold predictions for MLB free agency

MLB free agent tracker (by position)

First baseman

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Rizzo, New York Yankees (re-signed with the Yankees)

Jose Abreu, Chicago White Sox – Signed with Houston Astros

Josh Bell, San Diego Padres — Signed with the Cleveland Guardians

Brandon Belt, San Francisco Giants

Trey Mancini, Houston Astros

Carlos Santana – Signed a one-year contract with Pittsburgh Pirates

Second baseman

Jean Segura, Philadelphia Phillies

Josh Harrison, Chicago White Sox

Adam Frazier, Seattle Mariners

Donovan Solano, Cincinnati Reds

Cesar Hernandez, Washington Nationals

Shortstops

Jordan Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Correa, Minnesota Twins – Signed with New York Mets

Trey Turner, Los Angeles Dodgers – Signed with Philadelphia Phillies

Dansby Swanson, Atlanta Braves – Signed with Chicago Cubs

Xander Bogaerts, Boston Red Sox – Signed with San Diego Padres

José Iglesias, Colorado Rockies

Third baseman

Justin Turner, Los Angeles Dodgers – Signed with Boston Red Sox

Evan Longoria, San Francisco Giants

Jace Pederson, Milwaukee Brewers

Brandon Drury, San Diego Padres – Signed with Los Angeles Angels

Matt Carpenter, New York Yankees – Signed with Padres

Catchers

Willson Contreras, Chicago Cubs – Signed with St. Louis Cardinals.

Mike Zunino, Tampa Bay Rays – Signed with Cleveland Guardians

Christian Vazquez, Houston Astros – Signed with Minnesota Twins

Gary Sanchez, Minnesota Twins

Curt Casali, Seattle Mariners

Outfielders

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees (re-signed with Yankees)

Brandon Nimmo, New York Mets (re-signed with Mets)

Joc Pederson, San Francisco Giants (re-signed with the Giants)

Andrew Benintendi, New York Yankees – Signed with Chicago White Sox

Michael Brantley, Houston Astros – Re-signed with Houston Astros

Wil Myers, San Diego Padres – Signed with Reds

Kevin Kiermaier, Tampa Bay Rays (signed with Blue Jays)

Masataka Yoshida, Japan (signed with the Red Sox)

Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers (signed with the Cubs)

Michael Conforto, New York Mets – Signed with Giants

Jurickson Profar, San Diego Padres

Mitch Haniger, Seattle Mariners (signed with the San Francisco Giants)

MLB free agent tracker: The pitchers

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Starting pitchers

Jacob deGrom, New York Mets – Signs five-year, $185M contract with the Rangers

Justin Verlander, Houston Astros – Signed with New York Mets

Carlos Rodon, San Francisco Giants – Signed with New York Yankees

Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers ( re-signed with the Dodgers )

Nathan Eovaldi, Boston Red Sox

Chris Bassitt, New York Mets – Signed with Toronto Blue Jays

Jordan Lyles, Baltimore Orioles

Sean Manaea, San Diego Padres – Signed with San Francisco Giants

Noah Syndergaard, Philadelphia Phillies – Signed with the Dodgers

Jose Quintana, St. Louis Cardinals – Signed with the Mets

Taijuan Walker, New York Mets (signed with the Phillies)

Jameson Taillon, New York Yankees (signed with the Cubs)

Martin Perez, Texas Rangers (re-signed with the Rangers)

Tyler Anderson, Los Angeles Dodgers (signed with the Angels)

Relief pitchers

Edwin Diaz, New York Mets (re-signed with the Mets)

Kenley Jansen, Atlanta Braves – Signed with Red Sox

Aroldis Chapman, New York Mets

Robert Suarez, San Diego Padres (re-signed with the Padres)

Craig Kimbrel, Los Angeles Dodgers

Will Smith, Houston Astros

Taylor Rogers, Milwaukee Brewers

Seth Lugo, New York Mets – Signed with the Padres

David Robertson, Philadelphia Phillies – Signed one-year, $10 million contract with the Mets

Corey Knebel, Philadelphia Phillies

Chris Martin, Los Angeles Dodgers – Signed two-year, $17.5 million contract with BOS

More must-reads: