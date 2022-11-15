Read full article on original website
geekwire.com
Advice for entrepreneurs in the medical device industry on raising cash and growing startups
Entrepreneurs in the medical device industry face a shifting regulatory landscape, skeptical investors and a healthcare system resistant to change. But there are ways to get through the gauntlet. Investors, regulatory experts and CEOs shared their experience and advice last week at the 2022 Medical Device Summit at the University...
NASDAQ
Michael Dermer: Empowering One Million Entrepreneurs to Start or Grow a Business
Ladderworks is a publishing platform of diverse picture books and online curriculum with the mission to empower over a million kids to become social entrepreneurs. Our current series features interviews by our interplanetary journalist Spiffy with inspiring Social Entrepreneurs and Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Builders, who are advancing the UN SDGs. Spiffy...
Loops.ai Launches With $14 Million Seed, Led by Scale Venture Partners, to Empower Companies to Crush Their KPIs
SAN FRANCISCO & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Loops.ai, a new company that has developed the first Product Growth Platform, today announced its public launch with $14 million in Seed funding. Scale Venture Partners led the round, with participation from Cardumen Capital and several prominent product and growth leaders, including Brian Balfour (Founder/CEO of Reforge, former VP of Growth at Hubspot), Lenny Rachitsky (owner of Lennysnewsletter and former product lead at Airbnb), Casey Winters (Former CPO of Eventbrite and Growth Lead at Pinterest), Darius Contractor (Former Chief Product and Engineering Officer of Vnder and VP of Growth at Airtable) and Ben Shanken (VP of Product at Discord). The company will use the funds to continue refining its proprietary insights engine and scaling its team. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114006159/en/ Loops.ai, a new company that has developed the first Product Growth Platform, today announced its public launch with $14 million in Seed funding. (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: High-precision induction stove startup Impulse powers up with $20M Series A
Greetings on this fine Tuesday. There was a lot of news today, so I’m not going to waste time and instead will get right to what you came here for. — Christine. Taking telehealth’s temperature: Amazon is getting back into telehealth with Amazon Clinic, a marketplace for third-party virtual consultants that will initially launch in 32 states, Ingrid reports. Yes, we know it’s been a few short months since the delivery giant shut down its Amazon Care telehealth service, but as Ingrid writes, this is the company’s chance to provide care that may be a bit more complex for the corner drugstore, but not as necessary for what could be an expensive doctor’s visit.
wonkhe.com
Interdisciplinarity needs commitment, integration, and accreditation
Interdisciplinary study can be like buying the ingredients for a salad, laying them beside one another and eating each ingredient one at a time. Interdisciplinarity is the salad itself, where each ingredient is still identifiable, but they complement one another and work together to create something greater than the sum of its parts.
KevinMD.com
Design thinking in health care: Physicians already have the training to be innovators
Compared to the Silicon Valley world of moving fast and breaking things, health care change often happens slowly. Some of the reasons for the inertia of our industry make sense. Change impacting patients requires a vetting process to ensure we are creating net benefit. But this inertia also exists partly...
bestcolleges.com
Requirements for a Career in Coding
You can qualify for an entry-level coding job with a certification or degree. A graduate coding degree can increase salary potential. Coding bootcamps and internships help you develop in-demand skills. A strong coding resume emphasizes accomplishments and experience. The computer science field offers many well-paying coding jobs, such as web...
Nobul Tops Deloitte’s 2022 Technology Fast 50™ Award Program as Canada’s Fastest Growing Tech Company
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Nobul Technologies ( www.nobul.com ), a consumer-centric real estate technology company and digital marketplace that connects home buyers and sellers with the right real estate agent to meet their needs, received recognition as part of the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ awards program for its rapid revenue growth, entrepreneurial spirit, and bold innovation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005389/en/ Celebrating its 25th anniversary, 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ awards program recognizes Nobul as Canada’s Fastest Growing Tech Company. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Tech Times
Deeptech Startup Founders Max Cao And Yahav Avigal On How Jacobi Robotics Wants Robots To Work Safely Around People
At their very core, robots are meant to help human beings. By performing tasks that are either menial or too dangerous for humans to complete, robots enable us to focus instead on creative and inspiring tasks. In an industrial setting, robots have the potential to handle countless tasks that will help streamline manufacturing and processing. As of now, however, manufacturers have been slow to adopt robotics - only 2% of factories in the US use an industrial robot arm. Part of the reason is safety - industrial robot arms are kept in literal cages as a collision with a human can be fatal. As a result, factory lines are highly static and take months to adjust. The technology has simply been too slow to make robots suitable for dynamic environments like a factory floor with humans.
aiexpress.io
Zeti Receives Investment from Toyota Ventures
Zeti, a London, UK and Santa Monica, CA-based supplier of economic providers know-how to handle consumption based mostly EV and infrastructure financing, acquired an funding from Toyota Ventures, via its Local weather Fund. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. The corporate intends to make use of the funds...
aiexpress.io
Meet the Israeli startups joining Google’s Growth Lab
Ten Israeli startups have been chosen for the sixth cohort of Google’s Startup Development Lab, a program launched by Google Israel in 2018 that now runs in 16 international locations. Riverside, Masterschool, Theranica, Guardz, Karma, Peech, OneStep, Anchor, Lexense, and Fundit will take part in Google’s 4-month unique program...
Weave Ranks on Deloitte Technology Fast 500 List
LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses, has been named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005315/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Ghana’s informal residents show how social innovation can solve urban challenges
Local governments across the world have turned to what is called “urban innovation” in a bid to manage urban problems. The term refers to the use of smart data collection, digital infrastructure facilities and services that meet intertwined urban challenges. These include housing, water, sanitation and electricity provision.
cryptocurrencywire.com
Blockchain Could Take Logistics to New Level
Logistics, which is the transportation and storage as well as delivery of various goods, has been around since the ancient times. The industry has evolved as the times have changed, and it has taken on an even bigger role as the recent pandemic kept people at home and nearly everything had to be delivered to the doorstep. However, poor technology and the lack of transparency have dogged this industry. Blockchain now looks set to address those longstanding challenges and improve the entire logistics space.
agritechtomorrow.com
Current Agribusiness Challenges - Prepare for the Unexpected
From manufacturing milk and cheese to housing livestock and transporting cakes across the country, agribusiness is a vast, interconnected web of industries working towards one goal: The distribution of food. However, there are unique challenges to the agribusiness model. Many of these issues are native to the industry, but there...
satnews.com
Indra and India’s Centum Electronics submit strategic partnership proposal to equip India with a space surveillance radar
Indra, a leading technological engineering company in the aerospace and defense sectors, and Centum Electronics have signed a collaboration agreement to submit a joint proposal to the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) to manufacture a space object observation and tracking radar that will protect the country’s spatial assets. Centum...
