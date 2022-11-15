ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
itrwrestling.com

AEW To Make 2023 Debuts In London, Phoenix & San Francisco

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is adding new cities to their schedule, announcing on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite that they will be heading to Phoenix, Arizona and San Francisco, California in 2023. Not just that, but AEW will be making their international debut in London, England early next year as well.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Chicago Blackhawks prospect traded to Thunderbirds

One of the Chicago Blackhawks first-round picks was involved in a trade, Wednesday, and the move does not affect his NHL rights. The Seattle Thunderbirds have added a seventh NHL prospect to their roster, acquiring Chicago Blackhawks prospect Nolan Allan, Wednesday, in a blockbuster deal with the Prince Albert Raiders.
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Projected Lineup: Nov. 16 at Chicago

UPDATE: Tyler Tucker will make his NHL debut in place of Colton Parayko tonight in Chicago. Brandon Saad is getting into a pretty good groove. After missing six games earlier this season with an upper-body injury, the Blues' forward has now scored goals in three consecutive games. "Anytime you're injured...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
markerzone.com

SELANNE REVEALS HIS FAVORITE LOGO IN THE NHL

NHL legend Teemu Selanne revealed on Instagram what his favorite logo in the NHL is, and it is not a former team of his. The NHL's page published a post about Black Hawk and the Indigenous community. The post represents the league's mission to showcase more information and education regarding the background of the Chicago Blackhawks logo.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Kraken and Rangers face off in non-conference matchup

New York Rangers (8-6-3, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (8-5-3, third in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken and the New York Rangers square off in an out-of-conference matchup. Seattle is 8-5-3 overall and 3-4-2 at home. The Kraken have allowed 45 goals while scoring...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
markerzone.com

CANADIENS FORWARD JONATHAN DROUIN TO MISS MULTIPLE WEEKS WITH UBI

On Tuesday morning, Montreal Canadiens General Manager Kent Hughes told reporters at the GM meetings that forward Jonathan Drouin will miss a bit of time with an upper-body injury, but didn't elaborate on a specific length of time he could potentially miss. Following their 5-1 loss to the New Jersey...

