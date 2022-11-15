Read full article on original website
The Hockey News On The 'Q': LA Kings Players from the QMJHL
Will MacLaren and Jamie Tozer discuss Los Angeles Kings players in or from the QMJHL, chat with coach Carl Mallette about the U-17s and more.
Hossa interested in more active role with Chicago Blackhawks
Marian Hossa isn't exactly sure how he will feel when the Chicago Blackhawks retire his No. 81 jersey
Pac-12 Football Game Picks: Two Really Big Games and the Big Game on the Slate
The idea behind eliminating the north and south divisions in the Pac-12 was to create a landscape where the two best teams would meet in the conference championship and, as a result, give the league its best chance to qualify a team for the College Football Playoff. Well, it’s worked....
Commanders-Texans Week 11 Odds, Lines and Spread
The Commanders are road favorites in Week 11 against the Texans as they attempt to win their fourth straight road game.
Winterhawks with 6th in a row, snap Calgary’s streak
The Portland Winterhawks had one of their best wins of the young season Tuesday night, beating the Calgary Hitmen 4-1 at the Coliseum. It’s Portland’s 6th win in a row, and it snapped Calgary’s 7-game winning streak. They won without having to rely on their power play,...
'Had to go get that one': Josh Okogie denies taller JaMychal Green with big block in Suns romp of Warriors
JaMychal Green is listed as five inches taller than the 6-4 Josh Okogie. So what. Okogie denied him at the rim with a big block in Phoenix’s 130-119 victory Wednesday over defending NBA champion Golden State at Footprint Center. ...
Week 11 Dynasty Stock Watch: Cooper Kupp, Desmond Ridder
Cooper Kupp's injury near-halved his trade value while Desmond Ridder just needs one snap to double his trade value.
itrwrestling.com
AEW To Make 2023 Debuts In London, Phoenix & San Francisco
All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is adding new cities to their schedule, announcing on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite that they will be heading to Phoenix, Arizona and San Francisco, California in 2023. Not just that, but AEW will be making their international debut in London, England early next year as well.
Yardbarker
Chicago Blackhawks prospect traded to Thunderbirds
One of the Chicago Blackhawks first-round picks was involved in a trade, Wednesday, and the move does not affect his NHL rights. The Seattle Thunderbirds have added a seventh NHL prospect to their roster, acquiring Chicago Blackhawks prospect Nolan Allan, Wednesday, in a blockbuster deal with the Prince Albert Raiders.
NHL
Projected Lineup: Nov. 16 at Chicago
UPDATE: Tyler Tucker will make his NHL debut in place of Colton Parayko tonight in Chicago. Brandon Saad is getting into a pretty good groove. After missing six games earlier this season with an upper-body injury, the Blues' forward has now scored goals in three consecutive games. "Anytime you're injured...
markerzone.com
SELANNE REVEALS HIS FAVORITE LOGO IN THE NHL
NHL legend Teemu Selanne revealed on Instagram what his favorite logo in the NHL is, and it is not a former team of his. The NHL's page published a post about Black Hawk and the Indigenous community. The post represents the league's mission to showcase more information and education regarding the background of the Chicago Blackhawks logo.
FOX Sports
Kraken and Rangers face off in non-conference matchup
New York Rangers (8-6-3, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (8-5-3, third in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken and the New York Rangers square off in an out-of-conference matchup. Seattle is 8-5-3 overall and 3-4-2 at home. The Kraken have allowed 45 goals while scoring...
markerzone.com
CANADIENS FORWARD JONATHAN DROUIN TO MISS MULTIPLE WEEKS WITH UBI
On Tuesday morning, Montreal Canadiens General Manager Kent Hughes told reporters at the GM meetings that forward Jonathan Drouin will miss a bit of time with an upper-body injury, but didn't elaborate on a specific length of time he could potentially miss. Following their 5-1 loss to the New Jersey...
